WMU visits #15 Wisconsin to complete non-conference slate

KALAMAZOO, Mich. The Western Michigan men’s basketball team wraps up its non-conference schedule Friday night as it travels to Madison, Wisconsin to face the 15th-ranked Badgers.

GAME INFO

matchup:West Michigan (4-8) at #15 Wisconsin (9-2)

Date Time:Friday, December 30, 8 p.m. (EST)

Website:Kohl Center (Madison, Wisc.)

Video:BTN+

Radio:Bronco Media Network

Live Stats:SIDE ARM

OPENING TIP

West Michigan will begin a three-game road swing Friday night as it travels to #15 Wisconsin for its last non-conference game before MAC play begins next week.

Prior to the holiday break, the Broncos closed out their non-conference home slate with a 61–41 victory over Siena Heights.

Owen Lobsinger led Western Michigan in scoring for the first time in his career, as the sophomore scored a career-high 12.

tied his career high with 18 rebounds against the Saints. The Broncos lead the MAC in rebounding (39.4/game), rebounding margin (+10.1), and offensive rebounding (13.1).

Wisconsin is Western Michigan’s second Big Ten opponent of the season, with the Broncos falling to Minnesota, 61-60, to open the season on November 7.

UW won the only previous meeting between the two programs, 80-68, on December 6, 1954.

WMU is looking for its first win against a ranked opponent since November 21, 2007.

ON THE GO AGAIN

LAST TIME OFF

On December 21, Western Michigan entered the holiday season with a 61–41 victory over Siena Heights at the University Arena. Owen Lobsinger led the Broncos in scoring with a career-high 12 points while Lamar Norman Jr. chipped in 10. Markese Hastings secured 18 rebounds to sustain his career.

GET DEFENSIVE

WMU’s defense put on its best showing yet in the win over SHU, holding the Saints to 41 points, including eight in the first half, both of which were season lows against the Broncos. Western Michigan’s defense also posted season lows for field goals allowed (14), three-pointers allowed (1), opponent field goal percentage (.255), and opponent three-point percentage (.059) in the victory over the Saints.

CRUSH THE BOARDS

In last week’s victory over Siena Heights, Western Michigan won the rebounding battle for its fourth game in a row and its ninth time this season. The Broncos took 50 boards against SHU, the third time in the last four WMU has reached 50 or more. Western Michigan currently sits atop the MAC in total rebounding (39.4/game), rebounding margin (+10.1), and offensive rebounding (13.1).

BANK BOOST

Owen Lobsinger led the Broncos in scoring against SHU with a career-high 12 points. The sophomore is the seventh other WMU player to score in double figures from the bench so far this season.

WMU USA WISCONSIN

West Michigan and Wisconsin meet on Friday night for the second time ever. The first meeting between the Broncos and Badgers took place on December 6, 1954, with Wisconsin victorious, 80-68.

BRONCOS VERSUS THE BIG TEN

Wisconsin is the second Big Ten foe on Western Michigan’s 2022-2023 schedule, as the Broncos opened the season with a 61-60 loss at Minnesota on November 7. WMU has played at least one Big Ten opponent in each of the past five seasons. , and is looking for his first win against a Big Ten member since a 56-52 win in Michigan on November 30, 2002.

WMU VERSUS RANKED TEAMS

Coming in at #15 this week, the Badgers are the first ranked foe Western Michigan has faced since December 6, 2020, when the Broncos visited #8 Michigan State. Friday marks the 12th time since 2010 that WMU will face a ranked opponent. The last ranked team victory for the Broncos was an 83-76 victory over a Stephen Curry-led #25 Davidson on November 21, 2007 in Kalamazoo.

SCORIN’ NORMAN

Lamar Norman Jr. scored 10 points against Siena Heights, marking the 38th time in 41 games he has scored double figures as a Bronco. The senior led Western Michigan in scoring 33 times during his time in the Brown & Gold, including eight this season. He currently ranks seventh in the MAC with a score of 18.3 points per game.

LONG DISTANCE LAMAR

Lamar Norman Jr. sits atop the MAC with an average of 3.5 threes made per game this season, and has made a total of 38, the second highest in the conference. The senior’s 3.5 made three-pointers per game ranks 11th in the nation, and his 38 total triples are 29th.

MAKE HIS MARK

Markese Hastings has been a key part of Western Michigan’s success on the glass, as the redshirt junior has racked up seven double-digit rebounds so far this season, tying the most in the Mid-American Conference. The Grand Rapids, Michigan native’s 18 rebounds against Siena Heights tied his career and marked the most single-game total by a MAC player in 2022-23. Hastings is currently in the top-5 in the league in total rebounding (3rd, 9.3/game), defensive rebounding (2nd, 6.3), and offensive rebounding (4th, 3.0).

372 AND COUNTING

WMU has made at least one 3-pointer in 372 straight games dating back to 2011.

HALFTIME LEADS TURN INTO W’S

The Broncos have a 53-20 record over the past five seasons when leading at halftime.

ON THE HORIZON

West Michigan begins play in the Mid-American Conference next week with road trips to Kent State (January 3) and Toledo (January 6).