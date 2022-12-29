ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year 2022 shortlist revealed

An impressive four player shortlist has been put together for the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year 2022 Award.

The nominees for ICC Mens ODI Cricketer of the Year 2022

Babar Azam Pakistan

679 runs in nine games

The year that was

The 2021 ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year is in the running to do a repeat in 2022. Pakistan captain Babar Azam again showed his prowess in the 50-over format, once again demonstrating why he is at the top of the ranking rules MRF Tires ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings since July 2021.

In the nine games Babar played this year, the 28-year-old recorded eight scores over fifty, converting three of them into hundreds. He ended the year with 679 runs at an astonishing average of 84.87.

It was a memorable year for Babar as captain of the Pakistan ODI team, winning three series out of three. Pakistan were unstoppable in the ODI format, losing just one match out of nine (against Australia).

Memorable performance

Babar Azam put on one incredible ODI performance after another in 2022, but none more memorable than the 114 against Australia in Lahore.

Already trailing 1-0 in the series, Pakistan needed to win to keep the series alive. They were given a terrifying target of 349 by Australia and needed their talisman to step forward.

Openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq laid the groundwork by 118 runs, then Babar gave a masterclass in chasing a total. Going to bat when his team needed 231 off 187 balls, Babar nearly took his squad home with an exceptional display of shot making.

He made his hundred from just 73 balls, his fastest ever in ODI cricket and hung on until the 44th. The rest of the batsmen finished the job as they recorded their most successful chase ever in ODIs.

Video

T20 World Cup



00:28

Babar Azam at the nets for Pakistan’s semi-final | T20WC 2022 Pakistani skipper Babar Azam took part in an optional net session ahead of Pakistan’s semi-final against New Zealand in Sydney.

Adam Zampa – Australia

30 wickets in 12 matches

The year that was

Adam Zampa continued to show why he was a vital cog in Australia’s white-ball line-up, finishing the year as the top wicket-taker for his country in ODI cricket.

The leggie enjoyed their joint most prolific year in ODI cricket, matching his tally of 30 wickets from his debut year in 2016. His performance this year was even more impressive as nine of the 12 matches he played were at home, where conditions aren’t beneficial for spinners.

The 30-year-old started the year well with a four wicket haul and finished with a few more to complete a stellar 2022.

Memorable performance

Defending just 196 against Trans-Tasman rivals in the second match of the three-match ODI series, Adam Zampa spun a web around New Zealand with a stunning five-for that completed the innings for a measly 82.

The rub from the green was on Zampa’s side as Kane Williamson missed a full coin toss and got stuck with LBW. In his next over he trapped Daryl Mitchell for the stumps, leaving New Zealand reeling at 38/5.

Zampa swept the tail to finish with figures of 5/35, which was his first five-wicket haul in ODI cricket and his best figures in the 50-over format.

Earlier in the same game, Zampa scored 16 vital runs, jointing Mitchell Starc to sew a 31-run stand for the ninth wicket, helping Australia to put up a fighting total.

Video

The best of 2022



03:33

Wow! Incredible | Most Unplayable Deliveries of 2022 Wow! Incredible | Most Unplayable Deliveries of 2022

Sikandar Raza – Zimbabwe

645 runs and eight wickets in 15 matches

2022 witnessed the resurgence of Zimbabwe on the international scene and much of it was due to one man Sikandar Raza.

Raza amassed 645 runs at an average of 49.61 and a strike rate of 87.16, which is two fifties to complete every three centuries. All his runs have come against top teams who have been brilliant in white ball play in 2022.

The 36-year-old scored three centuries, all of which came in the chase, two of which resulted in wins and another that almost brought Zimbabwe across the line against India.

With ball in hand, Raza was always reliable, scalping eight wickets while giving away just over five.

Memorable performance

Sikandar Raza made a habit of winning games from impossible positions for Zimbabwe. The second ODI against Bangladesh in Harare in August was such a case.

Also in the first game, Raza pulled the rabbit out of the hat with 135 from 109 while chasing 304. He followed it up with an incredible all-around showing against the Tigers.

Zimbabwe was in trouble at 49/4 chasing 292 as he made the save again. He had Regis Chakabva for company and together the two won their side to victory.

Mixing caution with aggression, Raza (117* off 127 balls) stayed to the end and took Zimbabwe home as they recorded a rare run win for the hosts. He also played with the ball while bowling the difficult overs into death, finishing with figures of 3/56 in his 10 overs.

Video

cook19



half past four

Thriller after Thriller | Most Dramatic Finishes of 2022

Shai Hope – West Indies

709 runs in 21 matches

Shai Hope made his ODI debut in 2016 and has finished as the West Indies’ highest points scorer in ODIs every year since 2017. 2022 was no different as Shai Hope was once again one of the few shining stars for the West Indies in a difficult year.

Hope didn’t get off to the best start in 2022, but began grinding out runs in typical fashion in the second half. He ended the year with 709 runs, including three hundred and two fifty, at an average of 35.45.

Memorable performance

Shai Hope has often been the lone warrior for the West Indies in ODIs this year and as a result four of his five over-50s have been at a loss this year. Whoever missed his 119* out of 130 against the Netherlands earned him the Player of the Match in the first game of the three-game series in May-June 2022.

Chasing 241 at Amstelveen in a rain-reduced 45-overs-a-side match, Hope showed the impeccable temperament he’s known for and struck right to the end.

He was part of two 100-run partnerships, first with Shamarh Brooks for the first wicket and then Brandon King for the unbeaten fourth wicket. There was a mini-collapse between the two partnerships, but Hope weathered the storm to lead the West Indies to victory.