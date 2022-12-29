To beat Georgia, Ohio State football must solve two problems in one

ATLANTA Ohio State football found a taste of Big Ten Conference identity waiting in SEC land.

Georgia, the Buckeyes opponent in Saturday’s Peach Bowl playoff semifinals, is light on dynamic receivers. So they’re doing what Iowa and Wisconsin and lots of other Big Ten programs are doing. They double tight talent.

At 6-4, 230 pounds, Brock Bowers is a bit on the small side compared to OSU’s tight end standard. It doesn’t matter much because he’s also more than a little on the fast and athletic side. He broke down multiple receptions over 70 yards this season while totaling 726 yards and six touchdowns on 52 receptions.

However, compared to the 6-7, 270-pound Darnell Washington, almost everyone is a bit on the short side. Makes for a challenge to find someone among the reserves to accurately portray him on the scout team.

He’s the size of Dawand unless we put Dawand there, said OSU safety Lathan Ransom, referring to 6-8, 359-pound right tackle Dawand Jones. I mean, we know how big he is. We know that is a challenge. But at the end of the day, in big games, big players have to play. So that’s what we expect to happen.

Washington is not as prolific as Bowers, but is still prolific at 417 yards and two touchdowns on 27 receptions. However, it is their presence in tandem that causes matchup problems for opponents. But somehow, despite the extra attention they command, the OSU defensive coordinator constantly saw examples on film of both players running wide open, leading him to ask no one and everyone, How come?

Bowers has a theory.

We both look off each other a little bit, and I feel like it helps us to open up and also be able to just run the ball, Bowers said. I mean, we always sat right next to each other.

The Ohio States season comes down to a tight matchup and is fitting, as it also started with one. Opening against Notre Dame and tight end Michael Mayer dominated the conversation of Knowle’s new defense during preseason camp.

Mayer produced five games for 88 or more yards this season, including three appearances for over 100 yards. Ohio State held him to five receptions at 32 yards. The Fighting Irish’s biggest offensive weapon played no part in OSU’s 21-10 victory.

Prior to the game, there was a lot of speculation about how OSU might try to match up with Mayer. Would it be necessary to play three linebackers and use more conventional Sam personnel to counter Mayer’s size? Would it be necessary to sneak an extra security onto the field, or trade a bigger one for nickel security?

No, Ohio State just used its base defense and kept Mayer in check with his regular starting group.

He had a lot of hype going into the season so it was a huge challenge for us, said safety Ronnie Hickman, before the team left Columbus. But it was also a chance for us to show who we are as a defense.

With Mayer thwarted, more examples followed.

Iowas Sam LaPorta, the Big Ten receiving leader among tight ends, totaled 66 yards on five receptions. In line with its normal production, with little damage.

Marylands CJ Dippre caught a 1-yard touchdown pass, but was not a threat in the open field with 30 yards on four receptions. Cory Dyches settles for a 20-foot reception.

Michigan’s Luke Schoonmaker only managed one 15-yard reception. Messed-up coverage did open up Colston Loveland for a 45-yard touchdown.

Penn States Sean Clifford threw the ball 47 times, but Brenton Strange’s four receptions went for a total of 13 yards.

Knowles was unwilling to ignore the importance of those performances simply because Georgia’s threat is being repeated.

Absolutely, you play off of that… and you can build on that, Knowles said. Right, now there are two of them. Then maybe we should multiply. But the system part of it, you can show examples it’s good.

Ransom, who played a role in limiting many of those tight ends, said OSU doesn’t need to change anything super to take Bowers and Washington into account. Bowers said many adversaries don’t necessarily have to strictly change their personnel to take them into account. It’s more a factor of what teams always do against 12 staff, something the Buckeyes see a lot in the Big Ten.

It may be true that Georgia’s tight combo ruins the equation with OSU’s previous success against the position.

It may also be that another performance is more instructive. Under other defensive leadership, the Buckeyes faced a tough opponent in last year’s Rose Bowl. Brant Kuithe (77 yards on six receptions) and Dalton Kincaid (45 yards and a touchdown) were the Utes leading receivers. It didn’t matter when Ohio State scored 48 points.

Georgia will move the ball on Saturday. It may be impossible to watch Bowers and Washington for an entire game. However, this is not a game OSU can win 21-10, as it did in slowing down Mayer and Notre Dame.

