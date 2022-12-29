Looking back at 2022: Flix Auger-Aliassime serves the tennis world up to date

Article content
Until this year, Flix Auger-Aliassime was known as the best tennis player never to win a title on the ATP Tour.
The 22-year-old Montrealer captures four titles, leads Canada to its first Davis Cup title and jumps to sixth in his career.
The 22-year-old Montrealer left that dubious honor in February when he won in Rotterdam to end an 0-for-8 streak in the final. By the end of the season, Auger-Aliassime added three more titles, winning on consecutive weeks in Florence, Antwerp and Basel.
Auger-Aliassime ticked a few boxes in 2022.
His four titles earned him a spot in the eight-man ATP Tour Finals for the first time.
He solidified his position in the top 10 of the rankings and finished the year ranked No. 6 in his career.
And he ended the year by leading Canada to its first Davis Cup title. Auger-Aliassime was 3-0 in singles in the knockout stage in Spain and together with Vasek Pospisil won the decisive doubles match against Italy in the semi-finals.
A Canadian squad made up of inexperienced players was eliminated by the Netherlands in the qualifying phase, but Canada was given a second chance when it was selected as a wild card for the final after Russia was ruled out due to its invasion of Ukraine. Auger-Aliassime answered the call for the first leg of the final and secured Canada a place in the last eight by defeating top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz. He has a 3-0 record against the Spanish teenager.
Tennis Canada hopes to secure long-running Davis Cup commitments from its top players and the task will be easier in 2023 as the defending champion is assured of a place in the final.
Qualifying for the ATP Tour Finals has been Auger-Aliassime’s goal for this season, but he’s not one to rest on his laurels.
I’m increasingly convinced, and so are those around me, that I have what it takes to be number 1 in the world, Auger-Aliassime said after his three-peat in the fall. Of course, I still have to deliver the goods, which is never easy.
Delivering the goods would include a Grand Slam title, something players-turned-commentators John McEnroe and Brad Gilbert have predicted for Auger-Aliassime since he was a teenager. He’s six feet tall and has a big serve that’s perfect for hard courts, but his best shot might be at the French Open. This year, he became only the third player in history to take perennial French Open winner Rafael Nadal to five sets at Roland Garros.
Denis Shapovalov struggled for most of the year, but he reached the Vienna final in October and joined Pospisil for an important doubles victory against Germany in the Davis Cup quarter-finals. He also joined Auger-Aliassime to win the ATP Cup for Canada in January.
Pospisil, whose resume includes a Wimbledon doubles title, is determined to rehabilitate himself as a singles player after back surgery and he returned to the top 100 at number 99 at the end of the year.
Montrealer Gabriel Diallo, who made his Davis Cup debut this year, won the Granby Challenger and has left the University of Kentucky to turn pro after three and a half years. The Wildcats will still have seven Canadians on their roster as Canadian junior champion Jaden Weekes from LaSalle will enroll in Kentucky in January.
On the women’s side, Laval native Leylah Fernandez saw her ranking drop from a career-high 13 to No. 40 as she lost in the second round of the US Open after reaching the final in 2021.
The 20-year-old missed two months after a stress fracture in her foot in the quarterfinals of the French Open, but she had a solid year, defending her title in Monterrey, Mexico, and earning more than US$1 million in prize money.
Bianca Andreescu, who won the US Open in 2019, returned full-time to the WTA Tour after two years marred by injury, finishing the year ranked No. 45.
It’s hard when young players have success and then have to defend those points, said Sylvain Bruneau, the captain of Canada’s Billie Jean King Cup team. But Leylah and Bianca give us a solid base and the goal now is to develop more depth.
The feel-good story of the year was 32-year-old Rebecca Marino, who returned to the top 100 for the first time in a decade with a year-end ranking of 64. Marino took five years off to deal with mental health issues, but has made steady progress since she resumed her career in 2018.
