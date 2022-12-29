Sports
15 year old hockey phenom Gavin McKenna dazzling at Circle K Classic – Calgary
See tomorrow’s hockey stars today.
The enticing thought is one of the main draws of the new name Circle K Classic in Calgary.
And that’s exactly what fans get in 15-year-old Gavin McKenna.
Yes. 15.
Read more:
Circle K Classic is preparing for the largest U18 AAA tournament in event history
He may not be old enough to get his driver’s license, but the South Alberta Hockey Academy (SAHA) winger drives defenses all over Western Canada.
McKenna has one goal and four assists in his first two games at the tournament, including a three-assist performance against the Calgary Northstars on Wednesday.
“I think I’m doing pretty well. Clearly there’s a small target behind my back,” McKenna laughed. “But then I just have to use my linemates and try to make room for them.”
His head coach, Brayden Desjardins, is a little more lenient with the compliments.
“In some of the moves he makes, you have to remind yourself that he’s probably the youngest guy in the tournament,” said Desjardins. “He plays with a lot of speed.
“You can see everyone on the edge of their seat when he gets the puck. He doesn’t play slowly, he doesn’t give guys time to respond to him.
“He’s a pretty special guy. You see his ability, but I don’t think very many people know what kind of person he is. He’s an incredible person. You’d never know he was the first choice when you talk to him.
Whitehorse winger Yukon has shone at all levels of the game, with his family and community coming together to support him as he journeys south to pursue his hockey dreams.
Earlier this year, McKenna was granted exceptional status and picked up by the Medicine Hat Tigers with the first overall pick in the 2022 WHL Draft.
Read more:
The Calgary Hitmen striker talks about life, risk and loss as he prepares for the release of his debut album
He has only had a cup of coffee in the “Dub” so far, but quickly made his presence known by providing four assists in his Tigers debut.
The dominance continued when he returned to the Canadian Sport School Hockey League, where he is currently second in his sophomore season with 20 goals and 21 assists in 16 games (seven games short of current scoring leader Terik Parascak).
McKenna said he draws on that experience as he chases the Circle K Classic championship—and higher goals down the road.
“The WHL is a little faster, but not much,” McKenna said. “You have to play in exactly the same way as in the WHL. There’s a ton of talent here, and yeah, just try to get as much out of the Dub as you can and bring it here.
“There’s a big goal to be drafted into the NHL… It’s just going one step at a time. You just have to take it day by day and work hard every day, both on and off the ice.”
High-level scouts told Global News that McKenna is already seen as a future top pick in the NHL Entry Draft, even though he won’t be eligible until 2026.
Should he make the jump to the big show, McKenna would become the fourth Whitehorse hockey player to fit into the NHL, following 2019 Buffalo Sabers first-round picks, Dylan Cozens, and Peter Sturgeon and Bryon Baltimore, who fit for a handful play in the fifties.
Meanwhile, McKenna is focused on SAHA’s title defense.
SAHA will take on the St. Louis Blues in their final round-robin game Thursday at 4 p.m. at Max Bell 2.
Circle K Classic is preparing for the biggest U18AAA tournament in event history
