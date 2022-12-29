Women’s basketball travels to Penn State on Friday

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The Rutgers women’s basketball team (6-8, 0-2 B1G) returns to the Big Ten on Friday, December 30 with a trip to Penn State (9-4, 0-2) for a game at 5 p.m.

The game will be streamed live on B1G+.

Last timeout

The Scarlet Knights ended their non-conference slate with a 64-56 victory over New Orleans (1-7, 0-0 SLC) on Sunday, December 18.

Rutgers came out on top, using a 12-0 run to give themselves a 16-3 lead midway through the first quarter. Rutgers never relinquished the lead during the game, but New Orleans managed to come within one point in the second half.

The team then made a team-wide effort to counter the New Orleans threat. The Scarlet Knights continued to share basketball well, earning 14 team assists. The team also increased the pace of play, scoring 25 points on quick breaks. The Privateers’ had only seven quick break points.

Kaylene Smikle led all goalscorers for the Scarlet Knights in her first collegiate start, scoring 19 as she continues to play an important role on the offensive line. The freshman also provided a career-high five assists after just one in the last three games.

Chyna Cornwell earned her fifth double-double of the season with 15 points and 13 assists. She had three double-doubles in her last four games and currently leads the Big Ten in the category.

Coach connection

Rutgers head coach Coquese Washington returns to Penn State after serving as head coach of the Nittany Lions from 2012-14. This will be her first time back at State College, Pennsylvania as the head coach of the Big Ten’s opponent.

During her 12 seasons at the helm of the Lady Lions, the team won three straight Big Ten regular season titles and became one of four programs in conference history to win three or more regular season crowns in a row. She led Penn State to two Sweet 16 appearances in 2012 and 2014, while developing 17 players to All-Big Ten status on 32 separate occasions.

Washington earned Big Ten Coach of the Year honors three times (2012-14), WBCA Regional Coach of the Year twice (2012, 2013), and was named a finalist for WBCA National Coach of the Year twice (2012, 2013 ). She was also selected as the 2011 and 2014 Black Coaches Association (BCA) Female Coach of the Year.

Double

Chyna Cornwell has cracked the floor for the Scarlet Knights this season as a huge post presence.

She leads the team with five double-doubles, including back-to-back outings against Illinois (December 7) and Hampton (December 10):

against Seton Hall 10 points, 10 rebounds

against Cornell 11 points, 16 rebounds

in Illinois 10 points, 11 rebounds

against Hampton 18 points, 14 rebounds

vs. New Orleans 15 points, rebounds

Cornwell is currently tied for second in the Big Ten in statistics.

Phenomenon of the first year

freshman Kaylene Smilele runs the team at 15.5 points per game in addition to a 21.5 point average in Big Ten play. She is the only Scarlet Knight to score more than 20 points in a game, accomplishing the feat five times from the bench. She scored 22 against South Dakota State (Nov 20), 23 against Cornell (Nov 27), 21 against Ohio State (Dec 4), 22 at Illinois (Dec 7), and a career-high 26 against Princeton (Dec. 15). The freshman scored in double digits in 10 of 14 games this campaign.

The Farmingdale, New York product is also solid off the arc. Her 24 three-pointers lead the Scarlet Knights, while her five threes against South Dakota State are RU’s highest single-game performance this season. She has thrown at least one 3-pointer in every game on this list and has scored two or more in the last three games.

Smikle Tabbed Big Ten Fellow Freshman of the Week

Smikle was named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week on Monday, December 19. The award was the first in her collegiate career and the first Freshman of the Week honor for RU since Diamond Johnson earned the award on December 21, 2020. .

Smikle led the Scarlet Knights in scoring in both games this week with a career-high 26 points against Princeton (December 15) and 19 points against New Orleans (December 18).

Between games, she averaged 22.5 points, 5.5 boards, 2.5 assists, two steals and one block. The freshman set a new career record with five assists against the Privateers and tied her career-high of eight rebounds against the Tigers.

Strong off the boards

In all but one win, Rutgers has secured more rebounds than his opponents.

The team has recorded more than 30 rebounds in 12 of 14 games, including 53 in its season-high against Cornell (November 27). The team also had the highest rebound margin against the Big Red, +23.

Chyna Cornwell leads the Scarlet Knights off the boards, with 8.9 rebounds per game to finish third in the Big Ten. Her 16 rebounds against Cornell also ranks as the second-best one-game performance of the season.

Cornwell also leads the league with 3.9 boards per game.

The Scarlet Knights Against the Top-25

RU will face eight teams named between the AP Top 25 and the USA Today/WBCA Coaches Polls, including six Big Ten and two non-conference opponents:

No. 3/4 state of Ohio*

No. 4/3 Indiana*

No. 12/10 Iowa*

No. 14/19Michigan*

No. 16/17 Maryland*

No. RV/RV Texas#

Camper/RV Nebraska*

NR/RV state of South Dakota#

* Big Ten match

#Battle4Atlantis

Successful staff

Washington won’t be the only new face on the sidelines this season, as she named Tasha Pointer, Nikki McCray-Penson and John Hampton as assistant coaches during the offseason.

Pointer returns with “On The Banks”, bringing a total of 18 years of coaching experience, including eight seasons on the sidelines with the Scarlet Knights from 2007-15. Playing from 1997-2001, Pointer led Rutgers to the 2000 Final Four, the mark of a career 128 game run that totaled 839 assists, 292 steals, and scored 1,456 points. Pointer was inducted into the Rutgers Athletics Hall of Fame in 2008, which was also her first year on the coaching staff leading the Scarlet Knights to an NCAA Elite Eight, a Sweet 16, and a WNIT Championship on seven overall postseason tours .

McCray-Penson comes to Piscataway, New Jersey with 15 years of college coaching experience, most recently as head coach at Mississippi State and Old Dominion, which followed a standout college career at Tennessee, nine seasons in the WNBA and two gold medal-winning appearances with Team USA at the 1996 and 2000 Summer Olympics.

The former head coach of Clarkson University, Hampton has spent the past seven seasons with St. Joseph’s, the last three of which have been as assistant head coach of the Hawks. At St. Joe’s, Hampton helped lead the Hawks to the postseason twice, an Atlantic 10 Tournament title game, a Hawk Classic crown, and a WNIT win. Hampton graduated from Mansfield University in 2008, where he entered the men’s basketball program as a walk-on and went on to earn the team’s MVP twice in 2007 and 2008. He was selected as a PSAC All-Conference honoree as a senior.

Scarlet Knights on the big screen

The Scarlet Knights are set for eight appearances between the Big Ten Network and Fox Sports 1.

vs Ohio State Dec 4 12pm (BTN)

vs. New Orleans Dec 18 2pm (BTN)

vs. Maryland January 2 2pm (BTN)

vs. Nebraska January 7 2pm (BTN)

in Minnesota January 12 8:30 p.m. (BTN)

vs. Michigan January 19 8:30 PM (BTN)

in Iowa February 12, 3 p.m. (FS1)

in Wisconsin February 20, 8 p.m. (BTN)

vs. Illinois February 26 2:00 PM *Can be adjusted to B1G+

The entire Big Ten Tournament run is also broadcast nationally.

The remaining 11 home games on the schedule that are not televised will be streamed on Big Ten+.

History against Penn State

Rutgers owns the 32-19 edge overall for Penn State in the all-time series. The Scarlet Knights have won their most recent two encounters, including last season’s encounter in the Big Ten Tournament, 75-50.

Scouting the Nittany Lions

After starting the season with a 7–0 winning streak, Penn State dropped three of its next five games. The team fell to Minnesota (96-98 2OT) and then No. 4/3 Indiana (58-67) in Big Ten play before also being defeated by Drexel (82-86 OT).

The Nittany Lions recorded victories in December against West Virginia (69-57) and most recently Cornell (79-48).

Makenna Marisa (17.6), Leilani Kapinus (11.4) and Shay Ciezki (10.5) all currently average double digits. Kapinus also sends the team off the boards with 6.0 points per game.

Next one

Rutgers will play its first game of 2023 against Maryland at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Monday, January 2. The game kicks off at 2pm and will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.

To follow

Follow Rutgers women’s basketball on Twitter and Instagram (@RutgersWBB) for all the latest news and updates. The team is also on Facebook (www.facebook.com/RutgersWBB). Follow us for all Rutgers Athletics news on Twitter (@RUAthletics), Instagram (@RUAthletics) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/RutgersAthletics). Download the Gameday app for additional updates.

-RU-