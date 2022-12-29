MCG organizes India-Pakistan test? MCC Chief, Victoria Government in conversation with Cricket Australia





A cricket match between India and Pakistan always draws attention and fans turn up in droves no matter where the two teams are playing. Similar scenes were seen as India took on Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in their tournament opener at the T20 World Cup 2022. Incredible! A new record! 90,293 fans wrapped up the MCG for India vs Pakistan in the largest cricket attendance for two competing countries excluding Australia. https://t.co/k2VIsCqKVi#T20WorldCup #INDvPAK #TeamIndia #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/5iR23AmBfa ABC SPORT (@abcsport) October 23, 2022 A mind-boggling 90,293 people attended the T20 World Cup clash between the two sides, surpassing the number of fans who showed up for the grand tournament final. Cricket Australia, the host of the World Cup, benefited the most from the craze of cricket in these two countries. Pakistan vs England MCG Attendance 80,462 2022 T20 World Cup Final Crowd.#pakvsengfinal #t20worldcupfinal pic.twitter.com/bILj0eTg3l Musahaf Murtaza (@MusahafAli9) November 13, 2022 The Melbourne Cricket Club and the Government of Victoria see the clash between India and Pakistan as a means to generate big money and are trying to capitalize on this opportunity and make a lot of money. India and Pakistan have not played a test match against each other since 2007 and the Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) intends to put an end to that. During the second test between Australia and South Africa, MCC chief executive Stuart Fox revealed that MCC and the Victorian government are in talks with Cricket Australia, seeking permission to host a neutral test match between India and Pakistan. Absolute. Three (Tests) in a row would be nice at the MCG. You would fill it every time. We asked,” Fox said while speaking on SEN Cricket. We picked that up with Cricket Australia. I know that the (Victoria) government has done that too. Again, it’s extremely complicated from what I can understand, with a very busy schedule. So I think that’s probably the bigger challenge, he added. As soon as Indian media reported this news, Indian and Pakistani fans united on social media to take a stand against Australia for trying to monetize their rivalry. Not interested. I want to see Smith and Koli Saab Virat Kohli Respect (@Dharmik_patrol) December 29, 2022 Sorry brother Hamein. Nahi chy #BringBackFakhar (@pinklininginsky) December 29, 2022 Sorry, don’t feel like it. https://t.co/5Nv4QFxmwX LionsFan89 (@Go_Lions89) December 29, 2022 Nahi karna suggest you keep your pass https://t.co/Xb6CQ0Z4BB Fatima123 (@fatimayyy123) December 29, 2022 Pak vs Ind. https://t.co/GVHQvcLtsq Dur-e-Sameen (@dsam_een) December 29, 2022 Aussies need to focus on themselves and not try to make money at our expense https://t.co/kiAkctXsHB thalafans (@thalafa64581653) December 29, 2022 A similar proposal also emerged from England earlier this year, when talks were held to host a test match between India and Pakistan at Lords cricket ground, but nothing conclusive materialized. England and Australia should leave India and Pakistan alone as we are able to deal with our differences.

