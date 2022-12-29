Rising tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime named Male Athlete of the Year by Canadian Press





Tennis player Felix Auger-Aliassime, who shone on some of the sport’s biggest stages in 2022, is the winner of the Lionel Conacher Award as The Canadian Press Male Athlete of the Year. Auger-Aliassime is the third tennis player in history to receive the honor annually since 1932, after Milos Raonic (2013, 2014) and Denis Shapovalov (2017). Decathlon Damian Warner won the award last year. The 22-year-old from Montreal started the year ranked No. 11 in the world rankings and finished the season ranked No. 6 in his career. Auger-Aliassime won his first four career ATP Tour titles this year, including three in a row during a 16-match win streak this fall in Florence, Antwerp and Basel. He also helped Canada win the Davis Cup for the first time. “I managed to achieve all the goals I set for myself and more,” said Auger-Aliassime from Dubai. “I already performed well halfway through the year, but to finish the year at the Turin Masters, to win the Davis Cup, I am happy with my evolution as a person and as a player.” Auger-Aliassime received 20 of 48 votes in voting from sports editors and broadcasters nationwide. LOOK | Auger-Aliassime leads Canada to 1st Davis Cup championship: Canada captures first-ever Davis Cup in tennis In a historic victory over Australia, Canada claimed its first Davis Cup in the tournament known as the World Tennis Championship. Soccer player Alphonso Davies, who played for Bayern Munich and helped the Canadian team reach the World Cup, finished second with 10 votes. Hockey player Cale Makar, a star defenseman with the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, placed third with seven votes. “It’s been a great year so it’s an honor to receive this award from the Canadian public and media,” said Auger-Aliassime. “It’s really fun.” Auger-Aliassime lost all eight of his ATP Tour final appearances before finally breaking through with a title last February in Rotterdam. The six-foot, 194-pound right-hander was also runner-up in Marseille and reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open for the third season in a row. Tennis Canada chief performance officer Guillaume Marx said this month that Auger-Aliassime is “on track, I think, to win a Grand Slam title within the next two years.” In addition to last month’s Davis Cup title, Auger-Aliassime also helped his teams win the ATP Cup and Laver Cup this season. “Felix is ​​an incredible tennis player, but also an amazing human being,” said Michael Downey, President of Tennis Canada. “We are proud of his achievements this year and know that his achievements on and off the court will have inspired the next generation of tennis players in Canada.” Auger-Aliassime also led the ATP circuit in hard court wins (45) and indoor wins (31) in 2022. Auger-Aliassime defeated world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz this season and also had victories over Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal, all former top players. “Felix’s rise to the tennis scene in recent months has never been seen by a Canadian before,” said Paul Ferguson, sports editor at the Toronto Sun. Hockey player Marie-Philip Poulin was named female athlete of the year by The Canadian Press on Wednesday. The winner of the team of the year will be announced on Friday.

