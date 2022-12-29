Suns host McCall for New Year’s hockey | Local

Back in action for the New Year’s Eve holiday weekend, the Sun Valley Suns men’s hockey team will host the McCall Mountaineers for a two-game series on Friday and Saturday, December 30-31 at Campion Ice House in Hailey.
Friday’s game starts at 7:15 PM, doors open at 6:45 PM. Due to New Year’s Eve celebrations, the game will start at 6:00 PM on Saturday. Tickets are $13 adults. The weekend’s beneficiary is Sun Valley Youth Hockey. Visit svsunshockey.com to purchase tickets online prior to game time.
It should be a festive atmosphere at the rink, where Sun Valleys leading scorer Nick Curry (six goals, seven assists) will lead the undefeated Suns (6-0) to their last play of 2022. 13-14 against the Wilmington (Delaware) Wheels and January 20-21 with Bobby Farrellys East Coast Gutter Snipes.
Other Suns top scorers include DJ Robinson (two goals, seven assists), Mike Curry (two goals, six assists), and Justin Taylor (five goals, three assists). Goalkeeper Matt Cooper (6-0, 2.33 goals against) has saved 210 of 224 shots.
The Suns defeated the Mountaineers, 4-3 and 6-3, on December 17-18 at McCalls Manchester Ice and Event Center.
John Barth of the Mountaineers said of the upcoming weekend series: We are a roster of Junior Steelheads in their mid to late 20’s from the John Olver Idaho Junior Steelheads era. Move the puck and play hard. Expect entertaining games. They will be fun to watch.
Referring to the Suns 4-3 and 6-3 sweep of the Mountaineers December 16-17 at McCall’s Manchester Ice and Event Center, Barth said, Sun Valley’s experience played out with their ability to capitalize on opportunities. We skated well with them both nights but just couldn’t live up to it when we had chances. And the Suns took advantage of theirs.
