2023 World Juniors daily: December 29





Canada will return to action on Thursday, while the Czech Republic will meet Sweden in a major Group A clash on Day 4 of the 2023 World Juniors. Schedule day 4: Latvia vs Finland 11am ET / 8am PT

Sweden vs. Czech Republic 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT

USA vs Switzerland 4pm ET / 1pm PT

Austria vs Canada 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT The day ahead: It’s a crucial day at the 2023 World Juniors as teams battle for position ahead of the quarter-finals. Finland are currently second in Group B after a victory over Slovakia coupled with an extra-time loss to Switzerland as they face Latvia in Moncton. Latvia are fifth in the group after collecting a point in a shootout loss to Switzerland on Tuesday. In the second game of the day, the Czech Republic will face Sweden in the crucial Group A match. The Czechs and Sweden are the only perfect teams left in the tournament as they have two regulation winseach. The Czech Republic defeated Canada and Austria, while Sweden shutout both Austria and Germany. A win in the Czech Republic almost guarantees them group win, but a Swedish win, coupled with them taking on Canada in their final pool match, could be an interesting round-robin conclusion. The US appears to be recovering against Switzerland, the leaders of Group B, after falling to Slovakia on Wednesday. The Swiss have an overtime and shootout win to lead the group by four points, while the Americans are fourth with a 1-1-0 record. In the last game of the day, Canada will try to get back-to-back victories against Austria. Canada dominated Germany and will try to do the same against an Austrian team that conceded 20 goals in two games. Day 3 results: Slovakia6-3US

Canada 11-2Germany About yesterday: Slovakia, who shockingly failed to reach the quarter-finals at the 2022 tournament, stunned the US after a 6-3 victory in Moncton. Robert Baco (MJ), Filip Mesar (KIT) and Peter Repcik (CHA) all scored for Slovakia, who will face Latvia and Switzerland in their last two group matches. Tyler Boucher (OTT) had a pair of power play goals for the US in a loss. After Canada was beaten by Germany on Monday, they responded impressively as they took 11 past Germany. Connor Bedard was simply sensational as he recorded a hat-trick and four assists to become just the fifth Canadian player in World Juniors history to score seven points after Dave Andreychuk (1983), Brenden Morrow (1999), Mike Cammalleri (2002) and Gabriel Bourque. (2010). Not to mention Dylan Guenther also had a hat-trick while Olen Zellweger (EVE) had three assists. Logan Stankoven (KAM) had three points (1G, 2A) while Brandt Clarke, Joshua Roy (SHE) and Shane Wright all had a goal and an assist. Thomas Milic (SEA) made 14 saves to clinch victory. Who to watch: Frankly, Canada is expected to score easily against Austria, so with that in mind we look to David Spacek (SHE) from the Czech Republic. The Minnesota Wildprospect leads the World Juniors in goals scored by a defenseman with two, while trailing only teammate Stanislav Svozil (REG) by four points. Defensively, he will have to face a Swedish team that has scored 12 goals in its first two games. CHL Leaders: Name Points Country CHL club Connor Bedard 8 Canada Regina Stanislav Svozil 5 Czech Republic Regina Dylan Gunther 4 Canada Edmonton Peter Repcik 4 Slovakia Charlotte City Matyas Sapovalev 4 Czech Republic Saginaw David Spacek 4 Czech Republic Sherbrooke Shane Wright 4 Canada Kingston I am Zellweger 4 Canada Everett Kevin Korchinski 3 Canada Seattle Logan Stankoven 3 Canada kamloops Where to watch: Canada’s tilt with Austria can be seen live on TSN 4, while Latvia against Finland and Sweden against the Czech Republic will be seen on TSN 1/3/5. The US and Switzerland are on TSN 3/5.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chl.ca/article/2023-world-juniors-daily-dec-29 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos