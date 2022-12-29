Australian cricketer Mitchell Starc reignites Mankad debate against South Africa in Boxing Day Test

It’s cricket’s biggest taboo subject, and Australian swift Mitchell Starc has reignited the Mankad debate after refusing to do the controversial act at Theunis de Bruyn, despite the South African being way out of his league.

The 32-year-old fast bowling veteran, who cherishes a broken finger, was fired after De Bruyn left his crease far too early and was good on the field not once but twice.

Before Starc could make his delivery pass, he pulled back with De Bruyn a few yards outside his crease.

Mitchell Starc (pictured) got excited after South African abtter Theunis de Bruyn repeatedly left his tuck too early on the non-striker’s end

It drew a scathing look from Starc, who quickly warned the batter of his obligations.

“Just stay in your fold, it’s not that hard,” Starc could be heard saying on the broadcast.

‘The line is there for a reason’

It provoked a shocked reaction from the comment box, with former England fast Isa Guha simply saying, ‘My word!’

That’s one frustrated fast bowler right there. He has a lot to process right now. You would expect him to be quite uncomfortable with that finger,” Aussie Test legend Adam Gilchrist said on the Fox Cricket broadcast.

‘It’s a long drift that. That is De Bruyn’s loss of concentration.’

Remarkably, just one ball later, the excited swift captured Sarel Erwee’s wicket, trapping the middle-order batsman up front with a signature scorching yorker.

Mitchell Starc was thrilled as he took Sarel Erwee’s wicket with a searing yorker, the ball after warning Theunis du Bruyn with a withering look and rhetoric for leaving his crease too early

“Just stay in your fold, it’s not that hard,” Starc (left) heard on the stump mic to De Bruyn on day four of the test at the MCG

A shot from the stump camera showed how far De Bruyn was from his crease as Starc pulled out of his bowling action

A frustrated, but smiling Starc opened up the incident further, telling the Fox Cricket team that he could understand why anyone would flirt with leaving their crease early in the five-day match.

“He’s halfway to Punt Road, isn’t he,” he laughed during the broadcast, pointing to an iconic street near the MCG.

‘It’s bad enough in white ball cricket, I don’t know what the necessity is in red ball cricket.

“I just let him know that if I have to keep my foot behind the line, at least he can keep the bat behind the line,” Starc said.

Mankadding, walking out a non-striker before throwing the ball, has long been cricket’s most controversial law and has been amended a number of times over the years.

Most western hemisphere cricketers label the act as completely against the spirit of the game and refuse to mankad.

Mitchell Starc is in immense pain after suffering a serious finger injury earlier in the match, ruling him out of next Test

Australian legend Shane Watson told Daily Mail Australia earlier this year that it was one of the worst acts a bowler could do on a cricket ground.

“For me, growing up, it was something I had never thought about. You never thought to expose that [mankad rule] because it wasn’t in the spirit of the game,” he said.

“I would never do that, even with the rules changing, because there are other ways to try to get someone out.

“If you’re not good enough to get someone out the right way, then I think that’s a weak way to get someone out — and if you can’t get someone out the right way, you have to lose. Watson said.

However, many in the subcontinent dismiss the “spirit of the game” talk and insist they are well within their right to do so, with controversial Indian spinner Ravi Ashwin one of the the act’s most prolific committers.

To this end, nearly every Aussie fan applauded Starc for upholding cricket’s ‘gentlemanly’ code of conduct.

“Great to see Starc playing in the spirit of the game, and didn’t go for a cheap wicket, love this,” one person wrote on Twitter, “Well done Starc. Demonstrate how to handle Mankad. Respect!’ said another.

Theunis de Bruyn plays a back foot cover drive on Thursday, before falling to Scott Boland

Others thought that given how far out of his league De Bruyn was, Starc should have taken the bail off since he warned him once.

“That’s why people mankad. Ridiculous backup basically cheating,” one fan commented on the video of the incident on Twitter, while another said, “If ever anyone deserved a mankad, it was then.”

“Warning someone that they are cheating is one of the more nonsense traditions in sports,” one savvy fan commented.

Starc nearly tore an Achilles tendon pulling out just to stare at De Bruyn sullenly. What a flirt,” someone joked.

According to the letter of the MCC Act, the so-called ‘Mankad’ rules are now: ‘If the non-striker is out of his/her ground at any time from the time the ball comes into play to the time the bowler normally speaking of being expected to let go of the ball, the non-striker risks running out.

‘In these circumstances the non-striker will be out run out if he/she is out of his/her ground when his/her wicket is put down by the bowler throwing the ball to the stumps or by the hand of the bowler throwing the ball holds. , regardless of whether the ball is subsequently thrown.’

So Starc had every right to eliminate De Bruyn in this situation, but the popular Aussie has previously said he would never do that.

Not only that, but he also has a solution to the controversial act.

A happier Mitchell Starc on day four of the Boxing Day Test as Australia held South Africa in the lead

“While it’s hard to do on all levels, why not take it out of the hands of interpretation and make it black and white?” Starc said The age earlier this year.

“There are cameras for ballless forefoots, always a camera there [in international cricket] and someone watching the line.

“Any time the batter leaves the crease before the front foot lands, she docks a run. There is no gray area then. And in T20 cricket where runs are so handy at the back and games can be decided by one, two, three runs all the time if all of a sudden you get 20 runs docked because a batsman leaves early you’re going to call it quits are you isn’t it?

‘Then there is no stigma. It is taken away from the decision to drive someone away or think about it. If it’s blatant, it’s a different story, but I feel like at least that’s completely black and white,” Starc said.

For now, the debate will continue to rage, lighting up social media every time it comes up in a match.

Each. Time.