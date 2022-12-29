Sports
Skills, charisma, mystique: the life of football legend Pele | Football news
Santos, Brazil A famous sportswriter once said that if Pel hadn’t been born a man, he would have been born a football.
Pel, real name Edson Arantes do Nascimento, one of the greatest footballers the world has ever seen, passed away on Thursday at the age of 82.
Born in the state of Minas Gerais in 1940, the Pels family moved to a nearby town called Bauru in search of a better life. He grew up in poverty and his parents couldn’t even afford a football. An old sock filled with newspapers was the first ball his magical feet kicked, but it was enough for him to fall in love with the game and for people to notice that he was different.
When Pel was 15, a local coach, Waldemar de Brito, took him to play for the Santos football club. Upon arrival in the city that shares the name with the club, Brito told the coach: ‘This boy is going to be the best in the world.
Within minutes, the coach was impressed with Pel and signed him on the spot. This was 1956. Two years later, Pel would be in Sweden to lead Brazil to a World Cup title, the team’s first of six. He scored two goals in the final against Sweden. He was still 17.
At the final whistle, the prodigy passed out on the field as he was carried by the celebrating crowd.
Pel was known to be easy going, friendly, cheerful and a reliable friend.
Pel was always a really nice guy. We would spend so much time talking. Didi, 84, one of Pel’s oldest friends and his 55-year-old hairdresser, told Al Jazeera he didn’t have a star attitude.
I tell my grandchildren that I had a client who was more famous than anyone else. This is a man who is more known all over the world than Coca Cola. So I’m proud of it and it’s rare for someone to have a customer like that.
Pel had a certain way of speaking Portuguese, something he would make a trademark of. He was constantly finishing his sentences with entende? what does understand mean?.
It seems he always wanted to make sure to facilitate conversations just as he would smooth out his teammates’ play.
In addition to skill and charisma, a certain mystique has always surrounded the character of the king of football. Pel came from a town called Trs Coraes, which translates to Three Hearts.
One of his many famous quotes, made during his last game ever played in New York in 1977, was to honor children and with his limited English he just said love, love, love.
On the field, Pel became an instant celebrity after winning the 1958 World Cup. On his return to Brazil, he helped Santos build a dynasty, winning 25 titles in the 1960s. Despite being world famous, Pel continued to live a sober life in Santos. He would share a guest house with other players and bike around town.
The pay was pretty bad, but he did it for the love of the game and we had so much fun, Carlos Lala, 86, a goalkeeper and former Santos teammate of Pels, told Al Jazeera.
Despite being a very diverse country ethnically, Brazil is not often represented by people of color. So someone being black as their biggest celebrity and star had a cultural impact on the country.
Apart from being the world’s best football player, Pel also ventured into show business. A music lover, he recorded an album with Brazilian legendary singer Elis Regina and acted in a handful of movies, which also made him a pop star.
In 1962, Brazil won a second consecutive World Cup with an injured Pel supporting the team.
It was in 1970, during the first World Cup broadcast in color, that Pel put the icing on the cake of his football legacy. The team of Clodoaldo, Rivelino and Tosto delivered one of the most celebrated World Cup performances in history.
In the final, a 4-1 win over Italy, Pel scored a header on the team’s opening goal that some people said he managed by freezing in the air. He celebrated the goal in his typical way: jumping and punching the air.
I told myself before the game that Pel, like everyone else, is made of skin and bones. But I was wrong, said Tarciso Burnigch, the Italian defender assigned to mark Pel in the final.
That was Pel’s 12th and last World Cup goal.
In 1969 he was the first player to score 1,000 goals. The 1000th goal was in the Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro, known as the mecca of football.
In 1974 he left Santos and played his last years in New York, at a club called Cosmos.
It was the only team he played for other than the Santos and Brazil national sides.
Like us [the security team] We were always with the team, traveling, at the matches, we had a lot of contact with them, so we developed a friendship, Pedro de Liberato, Peles security guard, then his neighbor, told Al Jazeera.
Pel was always very cheerful, always joking with people, the 90-year-old added.
Pel wore jersey with number 10, but he didn’t know what number he would have and was randomly assigned 10.
The number 10 shirt has since been associated with the world’s best Maradona, Roberto Baggio, Zinedine Zidane and Lionel Messi are just some of those who have worn it.
Pel retired after playing 1,363 games, winning 37 titles, scoring 1,281 goals, including 92 career hat-tricks.
He spent his post-football life engaging in social activism, including serving as a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador.
In 1995, he took up public office as sports minister and introduced legislation granting players their own rights after a certain age. Pel also commentated on games for television.
Pel has struggled with his health in recent years. In addition to battling cancer, he also suffered from severe hip pain and spent most of his final years confined to a wheelchair.
