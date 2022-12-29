Sports
Ashleigh Barty has no regrets about tennis retirement ahead of 2023 Australian Open as she enjoys a ‘comfortable’ life
Ashleigh Barty retired from tennis as world number 1 in March and has maintained nine months later that she has no regrets about her decision.
Barty retired as Wimbledon and Australian Open champion at the age of 25, the first Australian in 44 years to win the latter, to pursue other dreams, and has been enjoying life away from tennis ever since.
Barty will return to the season-opening Grand Slam in Australia in January, but not to defend her title.
To be honest, I think what surprised me the most is how comfortable I felt, Barty told the New York Times.
I think there was probably a normal fear or uncertainty in not knowing what my life would be like after tennis after being so focused.
I was a bit unsure how I would handle that, as I am someone who likes to be organised. There was probably a bit of fear in that, but overall that wasn’t a problem, not a concern or a concern.
What was most surprising, in a good way, is that I kind of moved into this life that’s just like everyone else pretty seamlessly, which is pretty much always what I wanted.
The more time I’ve had this year to reflect and absorb, I don’t think it’s ever in the sense of participating professionally again. But I will never be uninvolved in the sport. So I think that’s where I’ll always get my tennis fix, that taste of the sport that has given me so much.
Barty led the singles rankings when she retired from her career, but after her retirement, Iga Swiatek dominated the 2022 season.
Asked if things would have been different had she stuck around, Barty said her ranking was never at the forefront.
It was a bit strange, I think, said Barty. But I think that was probably the least important thing to me: where I was ranked.
That was difficult for many people to understand.
I have achieved my dreams. Everyone has different dreams and different ways of defining success.
But for me I knew I gave it all I could, and I was lucky enough to fulfill my ultimate childhood dream, and now it was time for me to discover what else was out there and not, I think, in some to be greedy. of continuing to play tennis, because that was expected of me, and then you blink and maybe the other things have passed you by.
The 2023 Australian Open kicks off on January 16.
– – –
