Fantasy hockey tips on Thursday – NHL picks, matchups, more

Nathan MacKinnon in the lineup on Thursday? Probably not, but don’t count him out for Saturday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, as Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar suggested the superstar center could return this week — ahead of his injury timeline.

But it’s not fast enough for an Avs team that showed eight defenders dressed on Tuesday’s game box score, even though some of them played ahead. Valeri Nichushkin is on the mend again with an ankle injury and Josh Manson is day to day. Heck, even backup goaltender Pavel Francouz didn’t make the trip to Arizona.

It’s a shame the team isn’t healthier, because this is a great place to host the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. Despite Pheonix Copley’s good run in the crease for LA, no team has allowed more power play goals in the past month. It’s definitely a place to consider a stream of Evan Rodrigues or JT Compher, who normally can’t share power play ice cream with the likes of Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen. In fact, Compher was a standout in the aftermath of all the injuries. His average ice time in December stands at 11:26 PM, which is second in the entire NHL (Rantanen is first).

This is one of 11 games on a busy Thursday night. The Montreal Canadiens, Tampa Bay Lightning and Detroit Red Wings will be released on Wednesday, while the Florida Panthers will be the only club to play again on Friday.

Sources: Goalie depth chart | Injuries | Schedule | How to watch on ESPN+ | Sign up for ESPN Fantasy Hockey | Download the ESPN Fantasy App | Daily lines

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring match-ups

7 p.m., KeyBank Center, watch live on ESPN+

Choose your league size, adjust the score and set the rules you want to follow to create the fantasy hockey league you want to enter. Create your own competition for free!

There’s no indication it will continue to play with the Sabers schedule again, so this is a full go for some expected scoring action. It favors Sabers, who remain first in the NHL for overall goals-per-60 and first in the NHL for goals-per-60 with five to five last month. Both teams are tied for 17th in the league for goals allowed per 60 over the past month, so there’s room for attack from both sides. Start them when you have them on the Buffalo side, go as deep as Dylan Cozens and Mattias Samuelsson. For the Red Wings, Michael Rasmussen is on appeal for a promotion to the top of the depth chart, while Elmer Soderblom has points in his last four deep league games.

8 p.m., Canada Life Centre, watch live on ESPN+

Thatcher Demko didn’t have the best start to the campaign, but the Canucks miss him regardless. It’s been almost a month since he was injured and the Canucks are 31st for goals to 60 in the last month. The Jets haven’t been super sharp in the fold lately either, ranking 10th in goals against per 60 this past month (which compares poorly to their fifth-place finish of the season). Brock Boeser, available in half of the ESPN leagues, has four points in four games, while Ilya Mikheyev (available in 97%) has six in six. Lane Pederson played with Elias Pettersson and could be a super deep target. On the Jets side, Sam Gagner is still playing with Pierre-Luc Dubois and Kyle Connor as the Jets deal with injuries.

8 p.m., Enterprise Center, watch live on ESPN+

Neither club has been good at stopping pucks this season, with both clubs ranked 28th or worse in goals-per-60 overall and also 27th or worse in five-on-five goals-per-60 in the past month. The Blues attack is a mid-table so will have to do some of the heavy lifting here if this is to become a higher scoring affair. The Blues consolidated their main offensive weapons into two lines instead of the usual three against Toronto on Tuesday – and it almost worked. They should all be honest here, because we’ll probably see the same implementation. Colton Parayko also gets a depth chart boost from Torey Krug’s injury on the blue line. For the Blackhawks, Tyler Johnson has been spotted on the top line with Patrick Kane and Max Domi, and could be streamable.

It’s not too late to play ESPN Fantasy Hockey! Sign Up free and create your league before January 13 to field players like Connor McDavid, Jason Robertson and more! We’ve got you covered with handy guides to short-season fantasy hockey:

Mid-range fantasy attackers

Carter Verhaeghe, C/W, Florida Panthers (62.3%): Yes, it was fair to drop him in many places while Aleksander Barkov was offside. But Barkov might be back for this one.

Also see:

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forward

Michael Rasmussen, C/W, Detroit Red Wings (2.2%): The Sabers can score a lot, but they’re not immune to scoring. Rasmussen has been running on the Wings top line and top powerplay unit lately.

Calle Jarnkrok, C/W, Toronto Maple Leafs (0.8%): He has a run of three goals and five points in three games since returning from injury to finish in the top six.

Also see:

Mid-range fantasy defenders

Morgan Rielly, D, Toronto Maple Leafs (83.0%): Put him back in the lineup. Rielly should return to action on Thursday.

Erik Gustafsson, D, Washington Capitals (10.2%): Really, until John Carlson returns, you can just sign up for Gustafsson as a must-recommend on the Capitals power play.

Colton Parayko, D, St. Louis Blues (59.0%): With Torey Krug offside, Justin Faulk moves into the top power play unit and Parayko slips into Faulk’s role in the second unit.

Also see:

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defenders

Justin Barron, D, Montreal Canadiens (0.2%): The AHL leader in power play goals made his season debut on Wednesday. Maybe the Habs will give him some power play here?

Also see:

2 Related

Keepers

Sergei Bobrovsky or Spencer Knight, G, Florida Panthers (58.0% or 44.4%): Who knows which way the Panthers will lean for the start in this first game of a back-to-back set. Bobrovsky coughed up seven goals over two successive defeats, while Knight managed to score seven in just one game in his final appearance. There is a chance that Aleksander Barkov will return to strengthen the forwards and this is a very winnable game against the Montreal Canadiens. Who ever gets called up has to get the job done.

Karel Vejmelka, D, Arizona Coyotes (19.7%): The stats say no, but the personal history says yes. Vejmelka faced the Leafs twice, defeated them twice and stopped 71 of 74 pucks thrown his way. I’d rather risk the better match with one of the Panthers netminders, but this isn’t as much of a risk as it seems.

Cory Schneider, G, New York Islanders (0.1%): No, don’t start it. But I feel obligated to take what may be the only opportunity in the near future to celebrate him. It’s not back-to-back, so the islands have no reason to start him other than the same feeling I get when I call him: Throw that guy a bone? Schneider is still grinding and was a top-10 AHL goaltender before being called up to ride the pine for the injured Semyon Varlamov. They are visited by one of the weakest offenses in the NHL in the Columbus Blue Jackets (27th in goals for per 60). It may be the only chance for him to start a game this season. Again, even if they announce him early, I don’t think I’ll start him. But I’d like to see it happen; out of nostalgia.

Samuel Ersson, G, Philadelphia Flyers (0.0%): He allowed five goals in his NHL debut against the most underwhelming offense in the league, so maybe he can do better against a team that’s a little more in the same Corsi ballpark as the Flyers. Already confirmed as the starter for the Flyers in San Jose, here you are locked into a high-risk, high-reward stream in any league. The Sharks have only four wins at home this season.

Put them on the couch

Non-primary New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning: I know Andrei Vasilevskiy started on Wednesday, but this feels like a rare place where you have to roll your starter despite consecutive nights. If that’s the case and we get Vasilevskiy vs Igor Shesterkin, there’s little point in starting the Kappo Kakko, Nicholas Paul, Brandon Hagel or K’Andre Miller types who have been decent streamers lately.

Patrik Laine, W, Columbus Blue Jackets (91.0%): Details are scarce for when Laine will be available after being placed on COVID protocol. It doesn’t sound like he’s making this one.