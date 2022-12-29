Bear Grylls plays table tennis with a tomahawk steak in quirky snap

Bear Grylls showed off his quirky sense of humor when he shared a photo of himself playing table tennis with a tomahawk steak on Instagram on Thursday.

The adventurer, 48, could be seen in utter concentration as he engaged in the game with the piece of meat.

The television star shared another of his sporting highlights, posting a photo of himself playing a match with Swiss tennis player Roger Federer, 41, on top of a snowy mountain.

Bear captioned his post, “I have always loved table tennis, here are some highlights of some fun matches and battles

“Some interesting paddles have also been used: from machetes with @jimmyfallon to mountain climbing with @rogerfederer – and even tomahawk steaks with @ancestralsupplements #adventure #stateofmind #nevergiveup.”

It comes after Bear hinted at an upcoming “special program” after recently visiting Ukraine.

He said he will show a side of President Volodymyr Zelensky that has “never been shown before” as the country faces a harsh winter amid Russian bombing.

A video of the two sharing a piece of chocolate surfaced after Bear revealed via his social media posts that he was in Kiev.

“Bear Grylls, thank you for this visit to Ukraine!” said Zelensky in a Telegram post. “It is important to let the world hear the truth about Ukrainians’ struggle for their freedom and democracy, about the aggressor’s rocket terror against our people.”

After meeting with President Zelensky, he said, “It has been an experience like no other for me. As the country enters winter and their infrastructure is under attack, survival is a daily struggle for millions of people.”

“I wanted to ask how he was… I have so much more,” he said of his conversation with the president, hinting at the contents of a possible special.

He thanked the Ukrainians for their hospitality and urged the Ukrainian people to “stay strong.”

Ukrainians are facing brutal conditions as a result of Russia’s destruction of the country’s civilian infrastructure, with Vladimir Putin’s forces firing missiles at civilians in Kiev and targeting the energy grid to try to freeze the country into submission.

The son of the late Conservative politician Sir Michael Grylls, Bear joined the army and the SAS before becoming a TV star and expert survivalist.