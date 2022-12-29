MUBB travels to Villanova on New Year’s Eve





The Marquette University men’s basketball team (10-4, 2-1 BIG EAST) continues Saturday afternoon BIG EAST Conference play with a New Year’s Day matinee game at 1 p.m. in Villanova (7-6, 1-1 BIG EAST). FS1 features the television broadcast, with Scott Graham (play-by-play) and Tarik Turner (analyst) dubbing the action. After Saturday’s performance, the Golden Eagles will return to the East Coast for a January 3 game at St. John’s. Marquette wants to reverse series trend Villanova has a 27-14 lead over Marquette in an all-time series dating back to 1960. In addition to regular season and tournament play in league games, the two teams also competed in the 1963 National Invitation Tournament and the 1980 NCAAChampionship. Marquette defeated the Wildcats 66-58 in the NIT, but fell 77-59 in the opening round of the NCAA’s in Providence, RI The Wildcats have been in the top-15 in 19 of the last 20 meetings against Marquette, including four matchups as the top-ranked team in the nation. Justin Lewis’ 3-pointer with 11.9 seconds remaining proved to be the difference in a 57–54 win at Villanova on January 19, the program’s first-ever win at Finneran Pavilion. Lewis again led the way with 19 points in an 83-73 win at home on February 2, 2022 and guard Tyler Kolek chipped in a then Marquette-best 18 points. MU won the season series with the Wildcats for the first time since the 2011–12 campaign. Only two other programs, Creighton (2013-14) and Butler (2016-17), had accomplished that feat since the league’s 2013-14 reorganization. Ighodaro, Sean Jones Spark team in SHU victory Forward Very Ighodaro collected his third double-double of the campaign in the win over Seton Hall, finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds in 30 minutes. The Arizona native Chandler now owns four double-doubles in his career (two in the last four games) and in his last five appearances has averaged 14.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game while throwing 76.7 percent. (33-of-43) shoots off the field . freshman Sean Jones who made six treys in the first 13 games, beat a trio of 3-pointers (9 consecutive points for MU) to finish with nine points. Marquette players learn on the job Marquette is the fourth least experienced Power Six team in the country and the least experienced in the GREAT EAST, according to KenPom. Only one stock market player, Very Ighodaro has played more than two seasons with Marquette and everyone on the roster is eligible for at least another two years. However, MU’s youth has not stopped the team from competing with the best in the country. The Golden Eagles have a win over then No. 6 Baylor and three (#1 Purdue, #15 Wisconsin and #21 Mississippi State) of the team’s four losses (two in overtime) have come against programs currently in the top-25 to stand. Through the December 28 games, the combined record of the team responsible for Marquette’s four upsets this season is 42-7.

