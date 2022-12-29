The Primeur – Thursday 29 December 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. [email protected] or 225.229.3429

Ball today: Three bowl games today. Minnesota vs. Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl (2p – ESPN), Florida State vs. Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl (5:30p ESPN) and Washington vs. Texas at the Alamo Bowl (9p on ESPN).

Finalists Coach of the Year: FootballScoop and our friends at AstroTurf are proud to announce the finalists for the 2022 Coach of the Year awards.

UNLV: Miles Fishback, who was the special teams coordinator/running backs coach at Morehead State last season, has accepted the position of chief offensive analyst and will work with the receivers per source.

US Merchant Marine Academy (D-III – NY): United States Merchant Marine Academy, has a full-time position open in the near future. The position is on the attacking side of the ball. Preference will be given to candidates who have triple option experience, particularly in the offensive line. Candidates who can add value in video editing, graphic design and editing should apply. USMMA is a federal government agency and all applicants must officially apply through USA Jobs, be vetted as a qualified candidate and, if hired, pass a government background check. This vacancy has not been officially posted yet and will be sometime in January. Questions about the position can be directed to Head Coach Jameson Croall at [email protected]

North Texas: In addition to Colby Kratch, which we previously reported on (see below), UNT has now announced the additions of Matt Caponi (CBs), Jordan Davis (WRs), Bryan Kegans (Director of S&C), and Justin Owens (Director of Recruiting).

Big Ten: Commissioner Kevin Warren may be on his way back to the NFL.

North Texas: Iowa State assistant director of player personnel Colby Kratch will be UNT’s new linebackers coach, a source tells FootballScoop.

Louisville: Ryan Wallace, who spent the past six seasons with Jeff Brohm at Purdue, has now been formally announced as the tight ends coach.

North and South America (Brazil): The organization Americas Locomotiva Futebol Americano is looking for its next Head Coach. The position includes salary, round-trip airfare, accommodation, food for each month, gym membership and team clothing. The position runs from March to November. If interested, please contact [email protected]

West Virginia: FootballScoop can confirm that Bilal Marshall, the coach of VMI (FCS) receivers, will return to Morgantown to coach the receivers. BlueGoldNews also shared the same. Marshall was previously a graduate assistant for the program.

Baylor: Matt Zenitz tweets that former Auburn and Florida assistant Christian Robinson is expected to become the new inside linebackers coach.

Stanford: Ross Kolodziej has been announced as defensive line coach after eight seasons in the same position with Wisconsin.

Baylor: Oregon co-defensive coordinator Matt Powledge returns to Waco where he becomes the new Bears defensive coordinator. Here’s our story on that from last night.

St. Norbertus (D-III – WI): St. Norbert College, located in the Green Bay suburb of De Pere, is seeking two defensive assistant football coaches. Preferred candidates have previous experience playing or coaching DB & DL but will hire the best candidates. These functions are responsible for coaching their own function; conducting meetings; assist with game planning, film analysis and analysis (HUDL), recruitment; and other duties assigned by Head Coach and Def Coordinator. It concerns a position for 12 months with a salary of € 12,000. No housing/other benefits. Assessment of candidates will begin immediately. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. Please email a letter of interest, resume, and references to the Defense Coordinator at [email protected]

Oklahoma: Brent Venables shared that while he is “very, very proud” of the work L’Damian Washington has done as wide receivers coach following Cale Gundy’s resignation earlier this year, he has not yet made any final decisions about who will coach. the Sooners receivers next season.

Freedom: According to A Sea of ​​Red’s Jon Manson, several Coastal Carolina assistants are expected to join Jamey Chadwell, including Willy Korn (Co-OC/QBs), Newland Isaac (Co-OC/RBs) and Skylor Magee (DL ).

Shippensburg (D-II – PA): Scott Brisson has accepted the offensive coordinator/quarterback job. He previously spent eight seasons in the same capacity with Lehigh (FCS – PA).

North Texas: Eric Morris has announced five members of his staff. Running backs coach Patrick Cobbs will be retained, and as we previously shared, Drew Svoboda will serve as assistant head coach/special teams coordinator, Chris Gilbert will be assistant head coach/tight ends coach, Sean Brophy will coach the quarterbacks, and Rolando Surita becomes the Chief of Staff.

Tiffin (D-II – OH): Tiffin University Football is looking for a Graduate Defensive Back Assistant to work specifically with the Corners. This position includes tuition waiver and monthly stipend. Knowledge of Visio, Hudl and Photoshop is a plus. Candidates are responsible for coaching their own position / film analysis / data entry and any other duties assigned by the head coach. Receipt of this position is contingent upon acceptance into a Tiffin University graduate school program. All interested applicants should send a cover letter, resume and a minimum of 3 professional references to defensive coordinator, Tim Bennett, at [email protected]

State of Idaho (FCS): According to a source, former Lenoir-Rhyne (D-II – NC) offensive line coach Jacob Thomas joins the staff as running backs coach/run game coordinator.

State of Mississippi Valley (FCS): Sources say that FootballScoop MVSU plans to make a former star player their new head coach.

Colorado: Nick Gilbert, who worked as an offensive quality control analyst/assistant offensive line coach last year, will be retained. Gilbert has had previous stops at the University of Memphis and University of Louisville, as well as the Idaho (FCS), where he was the offensive line coach for the 2021 season.

Delta State (D-II – MS): CJ Burress, who served as a staff member at Avila (NAIA – MO) last year, has joined Delta State’s staff.

State of Idaho (FCS): Byron Hout is retained and is given the title of defensive flex coach.

Baylor: A Pac-12 coordinator has emerged as a target for Dave Aranda’s defensive coordinator opening.

Washington state: Bruce Feldman tweets that Ben Arbuckle’s deal to become the new offensive coordinator at Wazzu is now complete.

Vanderbilt: Jayden Everett, who coached their running backs at Tulsa for the past two seasons, is expected to be the new running backs coach at Vandy, Matt Zenitz tweeted.

Elmhurst (D-III – IL): Mike Murray, who has extensive ties to the Chicagoland area, has accepted the head coaching job.

Georgia: Two words are central to Kirby Smart’s leadership philosophy.

State of Jackson (FCS – MS): Jackson State is targeting longtime assistant to Hugh Freeze as its next offensive coordinator, sources tell FootballScoop.

Oklahoma state: A fiery Mike Gundy threatens to “take out” a reporter after a question about possible personnel changes.

