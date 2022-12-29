Defining tennis images of 2022 – and the stories behind them: Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Carlos Alcaraz

Think back to the 2022 season and what are the pictures that come to mind?

The year saw two of the game’s greatest players, Roger Federer and Serena Williams, retire from tennis, while Rafael Nadal won two more Grand Slam singles titles to move to 22 overall. There was also controversy at the Australian Open and drama galore elsewhere.

We look at the season’s defining images and the stories behind them.

Federer and Nadal have a moment

Undoubtedly the photo of the year.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer showed the depth of their friendship as they sat on court after playing together in Federer’s doubles farewell match at the Laver Cup. It was an emotional night at the O2 Arena as Federer took to court for the last time before retiring.

Federer and Nadal clearly understood the seriousness of the moment. Neither could hold back tears as Federer held his hand over Nadal’s hand.

Nadal would later provide insight into why it was such an emotional moment for him. When Roger leaves the tour, an important part of my life also leaves because of all the moments he was next to or in front of me at important moments in my life.

Roger Federer (left) and Rafael Nadal (right) Image credit: Getty Images

Djokovic leaves Australia

The beginning of the year was dominated by Novak Djokovic’s attempt to play the Australian Open.

He eventually traveled to Australia after receiving a medical clearance, but was held at the airport for several hours and then taken to a quarantine hotel. It looked like he would compete in the Grand Slam after being released from quarantine and allowed to practice at Melbourne Park, only for his visa to be revoked.

Djokovic was deported and was seen in the back of a car as his remarkable 10-day story in Australia came to an end.

Since Djokovic never spoke to the media during his time in Australia, it was fascinating to imagine what was going through his mind as the situation unfolded.

Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia after his visa was revoked Image credit: Getty Images

Swiatek wins French Open again

Swiatek’s incredible 37 match winning streak spanned five months and saw her take home six titles.

It was the culmination of her perfect clay-court season and a sight we may see much more of in the future. Swiatek won two more matches after the French Open final before losing to Alize Cornet in the third round of Wimbledon – her first loss since mid-February.

Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates with the trophy after her victory against Coco Gauff of the United States in the women’s singles final on Day 14 of the 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on June 4, 2022 in Paris, France. Image credit: Getty Images

Del Potro puts down his bandana

Juan Martin del Potro’s retirement hasn’t had nearly the same fanfare as Roger Federer’s or Serena Williams’s, but the image of him leaving his bandana on the net after his last game was so poignant.

Del Potro, who has undergone multiple wrist and knee surgeries, had his mother in the stands to see him live for the first time as he said goodbye in Buenos Aires. He was beaten 6-1 6-3 by compatriot Federico Delbonis in an emotional match where he struggled to hold back tears towards the end.

“This is the moment I hoped would never come,” he said afterwards. “I don’t have the strength to go on. I gave everything.”

Juan Martin del Potro Image credit: Getty Images

Zverev leaves court on crutches

One of the big what-if moments of the year was the French Open semifinals.

Alexander Zverev made a bid to win his first Grand Slam singles title and had a chance to reach world No. 1 if he defeated Rafael Nadal. He subjected Nadal to a rigorous test until he rolled his ankle and tore ligaments.

Looking in great pain, Zverev left the court in a wheelchair before returning on crutches to thank the crowd for their support.

An injured Alexander Zverev of Germany returns to the field on crutches to retire, accompanied by Rafael Nadal of Spain after injuring his ankle during the Singles Semifinal match on Court Philippe Chatrier at the 2022 French Open Image credit: Getty Images

Serena says goodbye in tears

Saying goodbye to Serena Williams was a tear-jerking moment.

Williams extended her retirement from the US Open by winning one match, then another, but she was defeated in the third round by Ajla Tomljanovic. Afterwards, Williams gave an emotional speech and couldn’t hold back the tears.

These are happy tears, I think. I don’t know,” said an emotional Williams on the field where she won her first Grand Slam title in 1999.

Serena Williams is crying. Image credit: Imago

Kyrgios steals the show at Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios run-up to his first Grand Slam final was not without flashes.

In the first round, he spat at a fan as he was taken to five sets by British wildcard Paul Jubb. In the third round, he angered Stefanos Tsitsipas so much that he was afterwards accused of being an evil bully. And it was only fitting that after the final, in which he said a fan was drunk, he donned a red cap for the trophy ceremony, having already broken Wimbledon’s dress code earlier in the tournament. Perhaps most surprising of all, the relationship between Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic also seemed to be thawing and there were even signs of a bromance between the pair.

Novak Djokovic (L) and Nick Kyrgios after the Wimbledon final Image credit: Getty Images

Canada wins first Davis Cup

The parties said it all.

A first-ever Davis Cup title for Canada, with the offense led by Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov and expertly aided in doubles by veteran Vasek Pospisil. Canada beat Australia 2-0 in the final in Malaga.

Felix Auger-Aliassime celebrates after winning the Davis Cup with Canada Image credit: Getty Images

Alcaraz shows love for Ferrero

There were so many standout moments of Carlos Alcaraz in the season, his first Masters title in Miami, beating Zverev to win in Madrid, winning the US Open to become No. 1 in the world, and winning the the number 1 trophy at the end of the year in Turin.

But one thing that shone throughout the season was Alcaraz’s connection to coach Juan Carlos Ferrero. Ferrero was not present for much of Alcaraz’ run in Miami as he was home after his father’s death, but returned for the finals. Alcaraz has described Ferrero as a friend and a very important person to him. That was evident from the hug after he won the US Open.

Juan Carlos Ferrero (L) and Carlos Alcaraz after the 2022 US Open final Image credit: Getty Images

Barty’s Australian Open shock

Ashleigh Barty didn’t expect it.

“I have a little surprise,” said former Australian doubles player Todd Woodbridge after Barty defeated Danielle Collins to become the first Australian Open home winner in 44 years.

The surprise was that Barty would be awarded the trophy by Eve Goolagong Cawley, who was not expected to attend and was reportedly smuggled into the venue. Cawley was Barty’s idol and was the first Indigenous Australian Open champion. Barty was second and clearly startled by Cawley’s surprising appearance.

Ashleigh Barty (R) and Evonne Goolagong Cawley after the 2022 Australian Open final Image credit: Getty Images

Djokovic ends on a high

Novak Djokovic missed the hard court summer due to his vaccination status and enjoyed a great finish to the season.

He won 18 of 19 matches, losing only to Holger Rune in the Paris Masters final, and ripped through the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin to claim a record-equalling sixth title. It was a clear reminder of how good Djokovic still is and food for thought heading into 2023 as he aims to win again at the Australian Open and return to world No. 1.

Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the ATP Finals Image credit: Getty Images

Rublev calls for peace

Andrey Rublev is sometimes a man of few words, but sometimes a few words are enough.

After winning a competition in Dubai in February, Rublev wrote ‘No War Please on a camera. Not long after, Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

Rublev, who is Russian, also wrote Peace, Peace, Peace, All we need after winning a match at the Nitto ATP Finals in November. He said his Dubai message was one of the most important acts he did all season.

