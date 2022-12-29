2022 Daily Local News All-Area Field Hockey – PA Prep Live

FIRST TEAM

Forward

F – KATE GALICA, sir, Conestoga Throughout her high school career, Galica was one of the top players in District 1. The Pioneers leading scorer all four years on varsity, Galica racked up more than 100 goals in her career. Galica, who will play lacrosse next year at the University of Virginia, scored 35 goals and 19 assists for a career-high 89 points (282 points), scoring in every postseason game in 2022.

F – CIARA MARGETICH, Sr., Downingtown West The Whippets captain scored her 100th career goal last season and finished the year with 33 goals and 11 assists, including a perfect four-for-four on penalties. A St. Joesephs recruit, Margetich scored both goals in West’s 2–0 quarter-final victory over Souderton, and two of West’s three goals, including the winning strike, in the Whippets’ district championship game, a 3- 2 win over conestoga.

F-MOLLY MAIN, Sr., Unionville Main put in a fantastic season for the Longhorns in 2022. A natural leader, Main leads by example both inside and outside the classroom. The speedy senior led Unionville with 31 goals, while also competing with 13 assists.

F – Ashley Plzak, Sr., Downingtown West Along with Margetich, Plzak helped give the Whippets one of the strongest front lines in the state. Plzak, who will continue her field hockey and academic career in the Ivy League at Cornell, found the back of the cage 29 times, with 18 assists.

M – GIA WHALEN, Sr., Villa Maria Whalen, whose resume and national fame could fill a book, did her best work ever in her time at Villa, as the permanent leader of a young team. Whalen led the Hurricanes in assists, with 21, and was second on the team in goals scored, with 21. The senior will attend the University of Iowa next season.

M – EVA NEMETH, Jr., Grand Valley A student of the game, Nemeth is great at reading the field and the opposing team’s moves. With stick skills at the highest level, Nemeth scored 23 goals and assisted on 15. The junior pledged to play Division I hockey at Northwestern after graduating from Great Valley in 2024.

M – SHAE WOZNIAK, Soph., Conestoga Just a sophomore, Wozniak has already established himself as one of the top players in the area. Second only to Galica on the Pioneers’ scoring list, Wozniak is an excellent distributor. She scored 34 goals and 15 assists and was called up as the team’s primary stroker.

D – SARAH BURNS, Sr., Kennett The Blue Demons had one of the most stingy defenses around and Burns was a key part of that. With excellent stick skills, Burns is a poised, deceptive and fast center defender. Credited with nine defensive saves, the senior was the anchor. On the offensive side, she scored three goals and three assists.

D – CAREY WERLEY, Sr., West Chester East A center back with a powerful punch, Werley was a key part of both offensive and defensive corner kicks for the Vikings. Credited with 10 goals and a pair of assists, Werley also scored with five defensive saves. Werley is determined to play hockey with Villanova in the fall.

D – LILLY NORTON, Sr., Conestoga Norton, one of the Pioneers’ captains, anchored a defensive unit that ensured goalkeeper Alex Lepore never had to work too hard. Norton was a strong and capable player and kept opponents out of the back all season.

G—MADDIE SEARS, Sr., Kennettt Coach Meghan Shumway could count on Sears as a brick wall watching over the cage. Sears, who is committed to Villanova, was a four-year starter for the Blue Demons and finished the season with a stellar 90 percent save percentage, including nine shutouts. Sears allowed just 17 goals in 20 games, stopping two of the three penalty strokes she faced.

SECOND TEAM

F – Caitlin Connell, Father, Villa Maria

F – Rylee Dennis, So., Downingtown East

F – Madison Britton, Sr., Avon Grove

F – Kaitlin Giandonato, Sr., Grand Valley

M – Ellie Almeida, Sr., Unionville

M – Abby Johnson, Sr., Oxford

M – Alyssa Freeman, Sr., Downingtown West

D – Kate Mahmud, Sr., Downingtown West

D – Molly DiCampli, Sr., West Chester Henderson

D – Callen Todd, Jr., Villa Maria

G – Kaiya Chepow, Jr., Downingtown West

FAIR MENTION

Avon Grove: Camryn Spancake, Keleigh Clausius, Kendra Cornatzer; Bishop Shanahan: Stella Dambro, Mia DiGenova; Coatesville: Lorelei Lehenkey;

conestoga: Alex Lepore, Keating Hopkins, Lexi Patterson, Addie Delorefice, Emma Nikolic; Downtown East: Nia Massey, Megan Klink; Downtown West: Mia Freeman, Carly Smith, Piper Cline, Olivia Morraye; great valley: Ella Winters, Grace Flynn, Rachel Hubley; Kennett: Kaitlyn Stolp, Jordyn McMillan, Whitney Walker; Oxford: Ava McGlothlin, Lily Fay; Unionville: Ria Rossman, Rachel Young, Brooke Phillips; Villa Mary: Brynna Hill, Ella Cellini, Caitlin Files, Gabby Balzano, Emma Maher, Erin Mitchell; West Chester East: Anna Capelli, Lydia Bechtel; West Chester Henderson: Kristina Cobb;West Chester Rustin: Grace Ohora, Sam Ward, Grace Walsh.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Katie Evans, Villa Maria During the storied history of the Villa Maria hockey program, the Hurricanes developed a reputation for never rebuilding, only reloading. But after a season that saw eight seniors move on, many to Division I programs, 2022 looked set to be the rare year where Villa was just a little young and inexperienced, especially in the always tough AACA.

Despite fielding a team that at times saw as many as nine freshmen and sophomores take the field, coach Katie Evans didn’t change her approach, or ease Villa’s brutal non-league schedule even one bit.

We faced a lot of very tough opponents early in the year, said senior captain Gia Whalen, who will bring her considerable talents to the University of Iowa. The kind of schedule we played helped us earn and grow and build confidence, and it prepared us well for the kind of competition that we see a lot in the postseason.

The Hurricanes did their best for the first few weeks, dropping below .500 at one point, almost unheard of for the perennial field hockey powerhouse. By the end of September, Villa had suffered five defeats, often equaling 2–3 season losses.

But Evans and her staff stuck to the program, enjoying every small but steady sign of improvement and building on every small success. Every successful pass and every successful penalty corner will be converted into wins. After falling to Gwynedd Mercy for the second time during the regular season, the Hurricanes went down in tears and won their next nine consecutive games.

Along the way, Villa earned a bit of revenge, defeating Gwynedd Mercy in the District 1, Class 2A title game. The Hurricanes went on to win their first two games of the state tournament to advance to the semifinals, before losing a heartthrob 1–0 to eventual state champions Mechanicsburg in overtime.

The start of the season with this young team wasn’t so much about wins and losses as it was about wins and lessons, Evans said. We never lowered our goals and expectations for Villa Maria hockey, but asked the players to step forward to achieve them, and they responded beautifully. I couldn’t be more proud of this team. This should have been a rebuilding year, so getting to this stage of the state playoffs speaks volumes about the depth we have in this program.