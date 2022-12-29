Bear Grylls plays table tennis with a tomahawk steak in quirky snap





Bear Grylls showed off his quirky sense of humor when he shared a photo of himself playing table tennis with a tomahawk steak on Instagram on Thursday. The 48-year-old adventurer could be seen in utter concentration as he played with the piece of meat. The TV star shared another of his biggest sporting moments, posting a photo of himself playing a match with Swiss tennis player Roger Federer, 41, atop a snowy mountain. Unexpected: Bear Grylls, 48, showed his quirky sense of humor when he shared on Instagram a photo of himself playing table tennis with a tomahawk steak Bear captioned his post: “I’ve always loved table tennis…here are some highlights of some fun matches and battles… “Some interesting palettes have also been used – from machetes with @jimmyfallon to mountains with @rogerfederer, and even tomahawk steaks with @ancestralsupplements #adventure #stateofmind #nevergiveup.” It comes after Bear hinted at an upcoming “special program” after recently visiting Ukraine. Good sport: the adventurer was deeply focused while engaged in the game with the piece of meat. All Stars: The TV star shared another of his biggest sports moments, posting a photo of himself playing a match with Swiss tennis player Roger Federer, 41, atop a snowy mountain. He said he will show a side of President Volodymyr Zelensky that has “never been shown before” as the country faces a harsh winter amid Russian bombing. A video of the two sharing a piece of chocolate surfaced after Bear revealed via his social media posts that he was in Kiev. “Bear Grylls, thank you for this visit to Ukraine!” Zelensky said in a Telegram post. “It is important to let the world hear the truth about the struggle of Ukrainians for their freedom and democracy, about the rocket terror of the aggressor against our people.” War Torn: Bear recently met with Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, as the country grapples with a harsh winter. Experienced: A former SAS member known for his survival shows like “Survive in the Snow,” Bear knows a thing or two about surviving in tough conditions. After meeting with President Zelensky, he said, “It has been an experience like no other for me. As the country enters winter and infrastructure is under attack, the survival of millions of people is a daily struggle.” “I wanted to ask him how he was… I have a lot more,” he said of his conversation with the president, referring to the contents of a possible special. He thanked the Ukrainians for their hospitality and urged the Ukrainian people to “stay strong.” Ukrainians are facing brutal conditions following Russia’s destruction of the country’s civilian infrastructure, with Vladimir Putin’s forces firing missiles at civilians in Kiev and targeting the power grid to try to freeze the country into submission. The son of the late Conservative politician Sir Michael Grylls, Bear joined the army and the SAS before becoming a TV star and survival expert. Documentary? The surviving TV star alluded to a “special show” said to be coming “soon,” leading some to speculate about a special about Ukrainians surviving the winter.

