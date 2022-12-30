Eight home games on tap for Blue Devils in 2023





DURHAM Duke men’s lacrosse head coach John Danowski has announced its 2023 schedule with eight home games, including matchups against ACC foes North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia. Coming off an 11-6 season, the Blue Devils play five games in the month of February before starting conference play in March. The regular season ends on the first weekend in May, as the ACC will again not hold an ACC tournament. The February Slate The action gets underway at Koskinen Stadium with the season opener on February 4 against Bellarmine. Faceoff is scheduled for noon and the Duke men’s basketball game against North Carolina is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., that night. Three days later, the Blue Devils host High Point before taking their first road trip to Jacksonville on February 11. Duke wants to avenge the John Galloway’s Dolphins loss at Durham last season. The month ends with a few top-25 enemies. Denver visits the Bull City on February 17 as the two teams face each other for the 12th consecutive season, with Duke holding a slim 6-5 lead in that span. A week later, a road trip to the Penn Quakers is on tap. Penn defeated Duke in overtime last season, winning four of the previous six matchups. ACC Play kicks off The Blue Devils will play five games in March, including ACC matchups against Syracuse and North Carolina. The month kicks off with a bang as Duke opens his ACC slate on the road for a Sunday matinee at JMA Wireless Dome on March 5. The Dutch have won five of their past six matchups, with four of their six being decided by a single goal. The annual Spring Break game between Duke and Loyola will take place on March 10 at 7 p.m. at Koskinen Stadium. North Carolina will visit Koskinen Stadium a week later for the only meeting between the Tobacco Road rivals. It’s a quick turnaround for the Blue Devils as they play Air Force two days later, March 20, before traveling to the City of Brotherly Love for a second time for a matchup with Saint Joseph’s. It will be only Duke’s third time against the Hawks and the first since 2017. All ACC, all APR Duke has four games on tap for April beginning with a trip to Virginia April 1. The Blue Devils have won 16 consecutive regular season games against the Cavaliers dating back to 2005 and are 19-2 under Danowski. Duke looks set to avenge its two minor setbacks from the Fighting Irish last season when it travels to Notre Dame for an April 8 game. The Blue Devils are 2-3 at Arlotta Stadium in their five matchups since 2012. Second meetings with Virginia and Syracuse close out the month. The Cavaliers come to Durham on April 15 for the annual Duke Reunion Weekend game before the Blue Devils get a weekend off. After a long hiatus of game action, the Blue Devils close out the ACC slate on April 29 with Syracuse. Duke welcomes the 2013 NCAA Championship squad in conjunction with the game, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Orange’s 16-10 win over the NCAA title game. May with Merrimack Duke’s only regular season game of May comes against Merrimack at Bethpage High School in Bethpage, NY. The game will serve as Duke’s annual Jimmy Regan Game in honor of former Blue Devil Jimmy Regan who was killed in action in 2007. TV announcements and tickets All games and times are subject to change. Duke’s broadcast schedule will be announced in the coming weeks as the ACC and the media determine their television schedules. Season ticket packages and individual game tickets will also be made available soon at GoDuke.com/tickets. Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “DukeMLAX” to stay up to date with Duke men’s lacrosse. #Good week

