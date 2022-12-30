I’m disappointed, thought you’d be like Kohli, Williamson, Smith’: Ashwin | Cricket





India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has five Test hundreds to his credit, but the unbeaten 42-run knock he played against the Bangladesh spinners in the fourth innings of the second Test at Mirpur to lead India to victory from a precarious situation will find a special space. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan and Taijul Hasan had given India all sorts of trouble, going 74 for 7 in the 145-run chase as Ashwin teamed up with Shreyas Iyer. He was a bit lucky when Mominul Haque dropped his catch on the forward short leg as he batted at 1, but the way the veteran cricketer kept his composure on a course that had much to offer the spinners was commendable. Ashwin, who had also taken six wickets in the match, was rightfully named Player of the Match for his all-round effort. After his match-winning contribution, Ashwin shared his thoughts on the test match and recalled a conversation with Bangladeshi cricketers Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Litton Das at the end of the third matchday. India trailed by four for 45. Ashwin revealed how Mehidy and Litton teased at the pool after the end of the game. “These two (Mehidy Hasan and Litton Das) were casually swimming in the pool. I was thinking if they would tease me or say something in Bengali. But these two are really good guys. They said, ‘Welcome Ash “Bhai! We thought you’d be the night watchman today, but why didn’t you come? But anyway, you’ll bat tomorrow, your wicket will be crucial.” They just started sledding me. I replied, “Congratulations on the famous, historic test victory for Bangladesh boys!” They said, “Come on! We know you go deep. So it won’t be easy for us. We will tell you one thing, it won’t be easy chasing a target in the fourth innings at Mirpur’ I said to Mehidy, ‘bro wait till the end of 35 overs Once the condition of the ball changes there can be all kinds of things happen.’. I told him how the condition of the ball and the nature of the slow pitch allow the batters to play on the front and back foot after 35 overs,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel. The 36-year-old then added his fondness for Litton Das. Ashwin said he thought Litton could reach the level of Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Joe Root and Steve Smith when he first saw him play for Bangladesh. “I told Litton Das I saw him on his Test debut. I saw his style of play and thought this was a trailblazer to advance Bangladeshi cricket. I told him I have a little disappointment. I thought you level of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root and Kane Williamson He replied: “Yes, I agree with Ash Bhai. Our cricket culture is different. We don’t get that much exposure because we only play here. When we play on a different field, it takes time to adapt’. “He told me when I left that he almost cracked how to become the path breaker, he found the formula. I told him that I will be the first person who will be happy for him if he does well,” he added up to it.

