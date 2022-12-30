Sports
TCU OC Garrett Riley breaks down Michigan’s football defense one-on-one
PARADISE VALLEY, Arizona —On Saturday, all eyes will be on the two semifinals of the College Football Playoff, and in the first game between Michigan Football and TCU, the challenge for both teams comes as the Horned Frogs go on the offensive.
The strength-to-strength matchup draws on TCU’s vaunted offensive offense, led by Broyles Award-winning offensive coordinator Garrett Riley – the younger brother of USC head coach Lincoln Riley – and the Wolverine defense, which is No. 3 in the nation in yardage per game and No. 4 in the nation in scoring defense.
Buy Wolverines tickets
We met Riley at the TCU portion of the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl media day and he shared on film what he had seen from the Michigan defense.
“Very talented, I think they play extremely well together, which is one of the first things that jumps out at the tape,” Riley told WolverinesWire. “I think the secondary is very strong. And of course, up front, their front seven, they do a great job. So I mean, they’re very, very solid and well coached, you could see that. They are often in position and will challenge your guys defensively. I think they expect them to play one-on-one, and you see it happening there on the edge and on the edge.
“So it will be a fun game. And, of course, we expect to make those attacks offensive.
Football games are usually won in the trenches, and while the TCU is loaded on the skill positions, it needs to be solid up front given what the Wolverines present on the defensive line.
For Riley, he believes Michigan’s offense starts with Mazi Smith and Kris Jenkins and works outward from there.
“They are very strong in the interior,” said Riley. “And they certainly provide some passing rush and can also be active on the edge. And so I think that’s going to be the most important thing throughout the game – who can get stronger as the game progresses and who can’t? To me it’s kind of a force on force, to be honest. But I think that’s going to be the real key as the game progresses, who gets stronger.
Given Jesse Minter’s many defenses this year, how can you find out what Michigan is going to do?
Of course, the inclination, if you’re TCU, would be to look at Maryland, ohio state, and Purdue games, which Riley says was the responsibility of his studies. But he says he also spent a lot of time watching the games where Michigan’s opponent’s offensive style was vastly different from the Horned Frogs’ offense.
“We’re all looking at it, especially if you have that much time, when you can,” Riley said. “You always make a mistake when you look at people who you think might be a little more like you, and how they react to that style. So I mean, yeah, you’re always going to look at that first. But, like I said, when you have that much time, you can watch everything a bit more than you normally would.”
Michigan and TCU begin Saturday at 4:00 PM EST.
|
Sources
2/ https://wolverineswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/29/tcu-offensive-coordinator-garrett-riley-michigan-football-defense/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Will the US bomb cyclone affect the UK’s weather? what we know
- ASEAN-EU trade deal still just a distant dream
- TCU OC Garrett Riley breaks down Michigan’s football defense one-on-one
- Etron Earns Recognition in Technology Commercialization Through Enduring Commitment to Innovation and R&D
- Fears of flash floods in California as rain falls on the coast – Yahoo News
- The White Gold Dress Is Back: Woman Sparks Debate After Asking If Her Nail Color Was Blue Or White
- Highlights from the latest version of January 6 transcripts
- Complete Genomics Presents Multiple Innovative Sequencing Platforms at BIOTECH SHOWCASE 2023
- I’m disappointed, thought you’d be like Kohli, Williamson, Smith’: Ashwin | Cricket
- Pope Benedict: Former Pope’s condition ‘serious but stable’, Vatican says
- Video shows Chinese plane buzzing over US spy plane
- China’s Xi has tightened his grip on power in the tumultuous 2022