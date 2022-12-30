TCU OC Garrett Riley breaks down Michigan’s football defense one-on-one

PARADISE VALLEY, Arizona —On Saturday, all eyes will be on the two semifinals of the College Football Playoff, and in the first game between Michigan Football and TCU, the challenge for both teams comes as the Horned Frogs go on the offensive.

The strength-to-strength matchup draws on TCU’s vaunted offensive offense, led by Broyles Award-winning offensive coordinator Garrett Riley – the younger brother of USC head coach Lincoln Riley – and the Wolverine defense, which is No. 3 in the nation in yardage per game and No. 4 in the nation in scoring defense.

We met Riley at the TCU portion of the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl media day and he shared on film what he had seen from the Michigan defense.

“Very talented, I think they play extremely well together, which is one of the first things that jumps out at the tape,” Riley told WolverinesWire. “I think the secondary is very strong. And of course, up front, their front seven, they do a great job. So I mean, they’re very, very solid and well coached, you could see that. They are often in position and will challenge your guys defensively. I think they expect them to play one-on-one, and you see it happening there on the edge and on the edge.

“So it will be a fun game. And, of course, we expect to make those attacks offensive.

Football games are usually won in the trenches, and while the TCU is loaded on the skill positions, it needs to be solid up front given what the Wolverines present on the defensive line.

For Riley, he believes Michigan’s offense starts with Mazi Smith and Kris Jenkins and works outward from there.

“They are very strong in the interior,” said Riley. “And they certainly provide some passing rush and can also be active on the edge. And so I think that’s going to be the most important thing throughout the game – who can get stronger as the game progresses and who can’t? To me it’s kind of a force on force, to be honest. But I think that’s going to be the real key as the game progresses, who gets stronger.

Given Jesse Minter’s many defenses this year, how can you find out what Michigan is going to do?

Of course, the inclination, if you’re TCU, would be to look at Maryland, ohio state, and Purdue games, which Riley says was the responsibility of his studies. But he says he also spent a lot of time watching the games where Michigan’s opponent’s offensive style was vastly different from the Horned Frogs’ offense.

“We’re all looking at it, especially if you have that much time, when you can,” Riley said. “You always make a mistake when you look at people who you think might be a little more like you, and how they react to that style. So I mean, yeah, you’re always going to look at that first. But, like I said, when you have that much time, you can watch everything a bit more than you normally would.”

Michigan and TCU begin Saturday at 4:00 PM EST.