Top ten tennis stories of 2022: Federer bows, indomitable Djokovic and more

The new tennis season may start unusually early with the United Cup, but we shouldn’t forget 2022 too soon.

It’s been a remarkable year for tennis with some of the most sensational stories the sport has ever seen.

So let’s take a look back at some of the best stories to emerge from a special 12 months on the ATP and WTA Tours.

Roger Federer turns away

This list is presented in no particular order, but we might as well start with the moment none of us wanted to see. However, it was a moment that touched everyone.

For much of 2022, Roger Federer talked about one last run. He talked about returning to the Laver Cup, playing Basel and attempting a full season in 2023. In the end, the Laver Cup was all we got.

He announced in advance that it would be his last tournament and that he would play alongside Rafael Nadal in a doubles match. They lost, but it didn’t matter. There were no dry eyes at the O2 Arena as arguably the greatest tennis career in history came to an emotional end.

Nick Kyrgios is figuring it out

For years, the tennis community has complained, almost in unison, about Nick Kyrgio’s stubborn refusal to commit to his craft.

His talent has never been doubted, but all too often his attitude has denied him and us the kind of matches he can deliver.

That all changed in 2022. We saw a new level of professionalism and from the Australian and, more importantly, an expectation he placed on himself.

The result was a Grand Slam final at Wimbledon, and had he faced anyone other than Novak Djokovic, he probably would have won it.

Serena Williams is retiring

Roger Federer and Serena Williams always said they would go on as long as each other. They were true to that, with Serena also hanging up her racket in 2022.

It wasn’t a real shock, and at Wimbledon Serena showed that she wasn’t really in match shape anymore physically.

She bowed with the kind of grace and class you’d expect after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic at the US Open and while no one begrudged her, we all knew tennis would never be the same again.

Novak Djokovic deported

Perhaps we should have known that tennis was in for a blockbuster year because of how it started. The world, not just the tennis world, watched with slack jaws as the world’s best player was detained in an immigrant detention center in Melbourne.

Novak Djokovic had traveled to compete in the Australian Open under a legitimate medical exemption, something that was later upheld in court.

However, Australia took the measured safety of Covid seriously and Djokovic was deemed a public health hazard by order of the executive government due to his views on vaccination.

He was expelled from the country just hours before the start of the tournament and the debate over his treatment will never really end.

Carlos Alcaraz you arrive

Novak Djokovic, being heavily restricted in which countries he could enter, created an opportunity for someone to perform, and Carlos Alcaraz accepted the invitation.

The Spanish teenager had a remarkable year. He won two ATP 500s and two Masters, including beating Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic back to back in Madrid.

At the US Open, he really put on weight, winning a first major and moving up the ranks to become the youngest ATP world number one in history.

Men’s tennis has been waiting for a new superstar for a decade or more, and in 2022 it finally got one.

Rafael Nadal’s comeback at the Australian Open

You never write off Rafael Nadal, do you? At least we should have learned that.

Nadal spent much of 2021 with a serious foot injury, and he traveled to Australia in January, admitting that it forced him to adjust his own expectations of himself.

He’s Nadal, and not many people real expected to win the Australian Open. It was simply seen as a step back to fitness that would likely result in another win at Roland Garros, and it did.

When he was two sets behind Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final, it seemed almost impossible for him to turn it around. Impossible is nothing for Nadal, however, and it was he who took home the winner’s trophy at the end of the fifth set.

Ashleigh Barty walks away

As we have already seen, tennis retirements were not scarce in 2022.

However, while Federer and Serena were in their 40s and mere shadows of their former selves, Ashleigh Barty walked out while they were at the very top.

Barty won the Australian Open and, aged just 25, announced a month later that she had achieved everything she wanted and retired from tennis.

Nobody saw it coming.

Novak Djokovic is unyielding

Novak Djokovic had nothing to prove if he came in 2022, or at least we thought he didn’t.

However, what happened in Australia at the beginning of the year was an unprecedented test of a tennis player.

Due to the circumstances, the intense media attention, the unimaginable pressure of it all and ultimately losing the battle, no one knew what toll that would take on the Serb.

Although he lost the battle, he came through to win the war. He proved his mettle in the toughest of conditions and proved how utterly indomitable he is by winning Wimbledon and the ATP Finals. Remarkable.

Iga Swiatek seizes her chance

When Ashleigh Barty abdicated her WTA throne, the women’s game seemed to have no leading lady.

However, Swiatek picked up the mantle and produced incredibly dominant tennis in 2022. She won title after title, winning a second French Open crown and, crucially, proving herself to be a multi-surface major winner at the US Open as well.

In fact, she ended the year with more than double the ranking points of anyone else on the WTA Tour. Barty retiring and Wimbledon being stripped of his points are both big factors in that, but it’s still some stats.

Ruud awakening

While instant teenage superstars can be glamorous, there is something very satisfying about a player steadily improving and slowly putting together a very complete game.

That’s what Casper Ruud did in 2022. He was always very good, but I’m not sure everyone was convinced that he would become a real elite player.

You could say he still isn’t, but that would be unfair. He reached two Grand Slam finals and narrowly lost the ATP Finals.

He now looks like he’s had a very complete race and is definitely one to watch in 2023.

