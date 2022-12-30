Sports
No. 12 men’s hockey opens second half at the Ledyard Classic against Yale
GAME NOTES (PDF)
GAME COVER
Game: No. 12 Providence (9-4-5, 6-1-5 HEA) vs. Yale (1-8-1, 1-8-1 ECAC)
Faceoff: 4 p.m. (Friday) Thompson Arena Hanover, NH
US stream: ESPN+
International Stream: Stretch internet
Radio: NewsRadio104.7 FM | Varsity Network app | Play by Play: Mike Logan
Live Stats: Dartmouth Sports.com
Twitter:@Friar hockey
Game: No. 12 Providence (9-4-5, 6-1-5 HEA) vs. Dartmouth/Merrimack
Faceoff: 4 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. (Sat) Thompson Arena Hanover, NH
US stream: ESPN+
International Stream: Stretch internet
Radio: NewsRadio104.7 FM | Varsity Network app | Play by Play: Mike Logan
Live Stats: Dartmouth Sports.com
Twitter:@Friar hockey
Last timeout…
– Nick Poison and Bennet Schemek scored to erase a 2-0 deficit, but an early third period goal led No. 11/10 Merrimack to a 3-2 victory over the No. 10/11 Providence College men’s hockey team on Saturday night (December 10) at the Schneider Arena .
– Merrimack jumped to an early lead just 52 seconds into the game on a one-timer from Slava Demin after a face-off victory.
– The Friars got going on the power play after Matt Capponi was called for tripping, but Providence couldn’t equalize despite six shots on target during the man advantage.
– Merrimack took a 2-0 lead at 7:44 after a giveaway behind the Providence net led to a Ryan Leibold goal.
– Nick Poison answered at 10:30 with a short goal to cut the Warrior lead to 2-1. Austen May lobbed a pass to Riley Duran for an odd man out, Duran slipped a pass behind the back to Poisson, who beat Borgiel under the crossbar.
– Merrimack retook the lead at 3:53 of the third period when Jordan defeated Seyfert Svedebäck with a short end backhander.
Providence tried to find the tying goal in the final minutes, but Borgiel and the Warriors finished the game with timely saves and shot blocks.
– The Friars suffered their first loss in 12 Hockey East games to start the season (6-1-5).
Eighteen current, former and future brothers appear in NHL Development Camps
The Friars had 18 past, current and future players appearing in NHL Development Camps in July. Brad Bernard* (NYR), Brett Bernard (NYR), Michael Callahan (BUNCH), Max Crozier (TB), Riley Duran (BUNCH), Jamie Engelbert* (BUNCH), Taige Harding (CHI), Connor Kelly (CHI), Clint Levens* (PHI), Patrick Moynihan (NJ), Kohen Olischefski* (BUF), Nick Poison* (VGK), Guillaume Richard (CBJ), Austin Roden* (ARZ), Jason Stauber (CHI), Philip Svedebäck (BOS), Tyce Thompson (NJ), Pursue Yoder (PIT). * – camp invitee
Yoder reaches career heights
Junior Pursue Yoder has already matched his record stats from a season ago with five goals and six assists in the first 18 games of 2022-23. Yoder had that identical stat for 38 games in 2021-22.
Crozier and Ford named captain; McDonald added to leadership group
The Brothers anointed seniors Max Crozier and Parker Ford as the team’s co-captains for the 2022–23 season. Both players were alternate captains last season. Before last Friday’s game at Boston College, senior defender Cam McDonald was appointed deputy captain.
Family affair
Providence Max Crozier and Merrimack’s Tristan Crozier faced each other on December 10 and could match again this weekend. There will be two other meetings between brothers this season – Nick and Ben Poisson (Maine) on January 27-28 and Grant and Aidan Porter (Princeton) on January 17.
Four character NLIs
The program recently had future brothers Tanner Adams, Braiden Clark, Aleksi Kivioja, and Chris Romaine sign national letters of intent to attend Providence College. Adams recently won gold with the USA at the World Junior A Challenge and was selected to play in the BioSteel All-American Game.
Young bucks
Providence is the sixth-youngest roster in the NCAA with an average age of 21.1 and has a total of 16 freshman and sophomore players on a roster of 29 players.
In the performance
Eight former Friars appeared on NHL opening night rosters: Noel Acciari (STL), Jacob Bryson (BUF), Vincent Desharnais (EDM), Brandon Duhaime (MIN), Kevin Rooney (CGY), Brandon Tanev (SEA), Tyce Thompson (NJ) and Jake Walman (DET).
Brothers at the World Junior Championships
freshman Jaroslav Chmelar makes his second appearance in the World Junior Championships with the Czech Republic. In two games, Chmelar has posted a goal and an assist with a rating of +4 as the team won its first two games, including an upset of hosts Canada.
Three is the magic number
The Friars are 200-20-21 all-time under Nate Leman when scoring three or more goals in a match.
After 40
The Friars are 181-7-18 all-time under Nate Leman in holding a lead after two periods.
Series history vs. Yale (PC leads 18-12-0, .600)
Former ECAC rivals Providence and Yale will meet in the opener of the 2023 Ledyard Classic on Friday in Hanover, NH. won 3-1 in New Haven. Providence has won the series nine times in a row, with the last loss coming on February 27, 1981.
Series History vs. Merrimack (PC leads 92-38-12, .690)
The Friars and Warriors could potentially meet again in what would be the second of four matchups this season between the schools. The Warriors earned a 3–2 victory at the Schneider Arena on December 10. Merrimack has won four of five overall in the series as the teams will close their season roster with a pair in North Andover on January 13-14.
Series history vs. Dartmouth (PC leads 17-10-0, .630)
The Friars and Big Green could face each other in back-to-back seasons Saturday night at the Ledyard Classic. Last season, the Friars rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to beat Dartmouth 7-4 at the Schneider Arena on November 26, 2021.
Follow the team on Twitter for more updates on Providence College’s men’s hockey program@FriarsHockey.
|
Sources
2/ https://friars.com/news/2022/12/29/mens-ice-hockey-no-12-mens-hockey-opens-second-half-at-the-ledyard-classic-against-yale.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan says he doesn’t see elections in ‘near future’
- Xi Jinping met the world in danger
- No. 12 men’s hockey opens second half at the Ledyard Classic against Yale
- Stocks rally to close higher as labor market remains strong
- 7 ways to fix your Google Meet camera if it’s not working
- Police: 1,800 officers recruited under the Boris Johnson program have resigned | Police
- Vivienne Westwood, acclaimed fashion designer, dead at 81 – Rolling Stone
- Top ten tennis stories of 2022: Federer bows, indomitable Djokovic and more
- Trump touts Jan. 6 subpoena death, suggests committee would lose
- British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dies aged 81
- Will the US bomb cyclone affect the UK’s weather? what we know
- ASEAN-EU trade deal still just a distant dream