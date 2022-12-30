No. 12 men’s hockey opens second half at the Ledyard Classic against Yale

GAME NOTES (PDF)

GAME COVER

Game: No. 12 Providence (9-4-5, 6-1-5 HEA) vs. Yale (1-8-1, 1-8-1 ECAC)

Faceoff: 4 p.m. (Friday) Thompson Arena Hanover, NH

Game: No. 12 Providence (9-4-5, 6-1-5 HEA) vs. Dartmouth/Merrimack

Faceoff: 4 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. (Sat) Thompson Arena Hanover, NH

Last timeout…

– Nick Poison and Bennet Schemek scored to erase a 2-0 deficit, but an early third period goal led No. 11/10 Merrimack to a 3-2 victory over the No. 10/11 Providence College men’s hockey team on Saturday night (December 10) at the Schneider Arena .

– Merrimack jumped to an early lead just 52 seconds into the game on a one-timer from Slava Demin after a face-off victory.

– The Friars got going on the power play after Matt Capponi was called for tripping, but Providence couldn’t equalize despite six shots on target during the man advantage.

– Merrimack took a 2-0 lead at 7:44 after a giveaway behind the Providence net led to a Ryan Leibold goal.

– Nick Poison answered at 10:30 with a short goal to cut the Warrior lead to 2-1. Austen May lobbed a pass to Riley Duran for an odd man out, Duran slipped a pass behind the back to Poisson, who beat Borgiel under the crossbar.

– Merrimack retook the lead at 3:53 of the third period when Jordan defeated Seyfert Svedebäck with a short end backhander.

Providence tried to find the tying goal in the final minutes, but Borgiel and the Warriors finished the game with timely saves and shot blocks.

– The Friars suffered their first loss in 12 Hockey East games to start the season (6-1-5).

Eighteen current, former and future brothers appear in NHL Development Camps

The Friars had 18 past, current and future players appearing in NHL Development Camps in July. Brad Bernard * (NYR), Brett Bernard (NYR), Michael Callahan (BUNCH), Max Crozier (TB), Riley Duran (BUNCH), Jamie Engelbert * (BUNCH), Taige Harding (CHI), Connor Kelly (CHI), Clint Levens* (PHI), Patrick Moynihan (NJ), Kohen Olischefski * (BUF), Nick Poison * (VGK), Guillaume Richard (CBJ), Austin Roden * (ARZ), Jason Stauber (CHI), Philip Svedebäck (BOS), Tyce Thompson (NJ), Pursue Yoder (PIT). * – camp invitee

Yoder reaches career heights

Junior Pursue Yoder has already matched his record stats from a season ago with five goals and six assists in the first 18 games of 2022-23. Yoder had that identical stat for 38 games in 2021-22.

Crozier and Ford named captain; McDonald added to leadership group

The Brothers anointed seniors Max Crozier and Parker Ford as the team’s co-captains for the 2022–23 season. Both players were alternate captains last season. Before last Friday’s game at Boston College, senior defender Cam McDonald was appointed deputy captain.

Family affair

Providence Max Crozier and Merrimack’s Tristan Crozier faced each other on December 10 and could match again this weekend. There will be two other meetings between brothers this season – Nick and Ben Poisson (Maine) on January 27-28 and Grant and Aidan Porter (Princeton) on January 17.

Four character NLIs

The program recently had future brothers Tanner Adams, Braiden Clark, Aleksi Kivioja, and Chris Romaine sign national letters of intent to attend Providence College. Adams recently won gold with the USA at the World Junior A Challenge and was selected to play in the BioSteel All-American Game.

Young bucks

Providence is the sixth-youngest roster in the NCAA with an average age of 21.1 and has a total of 16 freshman and sophomore players on a roster of 29 players.

In the performance

Eight former Friars appeared on NHL opening night rosters: Noel Acciari (STL), Jacob Bryson (BUF), Vincent Desharnais (EDM), Brandon Duhaime (MIN), Kevin Rooney (CGY), Brandon Tanev (SEA), Tyce Thompson (NJ) and Jake Walman (DET).

Brothers at the World Junior Championships

freshman Jaroslav Chmelar makes his second appearance in the World Junior Championships with the Czech Republic. In two games, Chmelar has posted a goal and an assist with a rating of +4 as the team won its first two games, including an upset of hosts Canada.

Three is the magic number

The Friars are 200-20-21 all-time under Nate Leman when scoring three or more goals in a match.

After 40

The Friars are 181-7-18 all-time under Nate Leman in holding a lead after two periods.

Series history vs. Yale (PC leads 18-12-0, .600)

Former ECAC rivals Providence and Yale will meet in the opener of the 2023 Ledyard Classic on Friday in Hanover, NH. won 3-1 in New Haven. Providence has won the series nine times in a row, with the last loss coming on February 27, 1981.

Series History vs. Merrimack (PC leads 92-38-12, .690)

The Friars and Warriors could potentially meet again in what would be the second of four matchups this season between the schools. The Warriors earned a 3–2 victory at the Schneider Arena on December 10. Merrimack has won four of five overall in the series as the teams will close their season roster with a pair in North Andover on January 13-14.

Series history vs. Dartmouth (PC leads 17-10-0, .630)

The Friars and Big Green could face each other in back-to-back seasons Saturday night at the Ledyard Classic. Last season, the Friars rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to beat Dartmouth 7-4 at the Schneider Arena on November 26, 2021.

