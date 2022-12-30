Free STL File MINI Full 3D Printable Table Tennis and Paddles3D Print Design to Download Cults



This design is fully 3D printable: you only need a few M3x8mm screws to mount the two hinges

I advise you to print the net with TPU.

The paddles are designed with the original size paddles (you can also use them with a regular table tennis table and they work really well!)

For this MINI table I suggest scaling the paddles to 60/70%.

To print the white lines on the same layer of blue part, you can use a simple method (any 3D printer can do that). Here’s an example: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JjstpkIcxOM&t=14s&ab_channel=3d_printall

Otherwise, you can print the two files Base_1_no_lines.stl and Base_2_no_lines.stl and then paint them. To see it in action: https://www.instagram.com/p/CmwPC_AJf2g/ Table dimensions: 29x32cm for one side. You can reduce these dimensions based on your maximum print volume. Of course, all other components must be scaled as well. Settings for 3D printing Table: 4 top/bottom layers, 10/15% filling

Paddles: 4 top/bottom layers, 20% filling

TPU parts of paddles: 100% filling Information about 3D printer files

