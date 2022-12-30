19 Hawkeyes advance to Quarterfinals Soldier Salute – University of Iowa Athletics





CORALVILLE, Iowa Nineteen University of Iowa wrestlers reached the quarterfinals at Soldier Salute on Thursday during the first session at Xtream Arena. The Hawkeyes have multiple quarterfinalists in seven different weight divisions, including three at 149, 165, and 197. Iowa recorded 13 bonus point wins during the first session, including eight falls. Top-ranked Spencer Lee took just 54 seconds to dispose of Damion Ryan in his first game at 125 pounds and freshman Drake Ayala piled 20 points in a 20-6 victory over UNI’s Trever Anderson. The Hawkeyes got a technical fall at 3:48 from Real Woods on 141 and Drew Bennett pinned the Citadels Jason Garay at 3:45. At 149, senior Max Murin fell twice in 2:31 and 2:59 to advance to the quarterfinals, where he is joined by Caleb Rathjen and Joel Jesuroga. Sophomore Patrick Kennedy fell to Raheem Rahamatulla in 1:19 at 165. He was the first of three wrestlers on the championship side of the series, along with Drake Rhodes and Carson Martinson. Senior Brennan Swafford won his first game of the season a 5-4 win over Bellarmines Devan Hendricks at 174. Junior Abe Assad posted a 14-4 key decision over Wyomings Guillermo Escobedo at 184 and freshman Mickey Griffith joined him on the winning side with a 4:54 fall over Bellarmines Kennedy Wyatt. The Hawkeyes have three wrestlers on the winners’ side at 197 thanks to a Jacob Warner 1:15 fall, a key Zach Glazier decision, and Kolby Franklin’s 11-4 decision. Senior Tony Cassioppi made his sixth fall in his first game, pinning Ben Stemmet off the Citadel in 1:58. Session II of the Soldier Salute begins at 4 p.m. (CT). The action will be streamed live on BTN+.

RESULTS FIRST ROUND

125 Spencer Lee (UI) pinned Damion Ryan (BELL), 0:54

125 Jore Volk (WYO-A) technician. Foot Charles Matthews (UI), 16-0

125 Drake Ayala (UI-UNA) major Dec. Trever Anderson (UNI-UNA), 20-6

133 Cullan Schriever (UI) Dec. Derrick Cardinal (SDSU), 9-2

133 George Rosas (CIT) wins by forfeit Jesse Ybarra (UI)

133 Jace Rhodes (UI-UNA) Dec. Aidan Noonan (WYO), 6-3

149 Max Murin (UI) pinned Ryan Vigil (VMI), 2:31

149 Aiden Medora (WIS-UNA) Dec. Cade Siebrecht (UI-UNA), 3-2

165 Patrick Kennedy (UI) pinned Raheem Rahamatu (UNA), 1:19

165 Christian Minto (UNA) Dec. Joe Kelly (UI), 5-2 (OT3)

165 Drake Rhodes (UI-UNA) Dec. Braxton Lewis (VMI), 7-3

165 Dalton Harkins (ARMY) Dec. Aiden Riggins (UI), 6-4 (TB1)

174 Brennan Swafford (UI-UNA) Dec. Devan Hendricks (BU), 5-4

184 Abe Assad (UI) Major Dec. Guillermo Escobedo (WYO), 14-4

184 Roman Rogotzke (SDSU) pinned Aidan McCain (UI-UNA), 1:09

184 Mickey Griffith (UI-UNA) pinned Kennedy Wyatt (BU), 4:54

285 Mason Ding (WYO) large Dec. Easton Fleshman (UI-ONE), 10-0

285 Austin Kohlhofer (ARMY) Dec. Gage Marty (UI-UNA), 2-0 SECOND ROUND RESULTS

141 Real Woods (UI) technology. val Shane Percelay (ARMY), 16-0

141 Drew Bennett (UI) pinned Jason Garay (CIT), 3:45

149 Max Murin (UI) pinned Adam Allard (UNI), 2:59

149 Alek Martin (SDSU) Dec. Leif Schroeder (UI), 3-1

149 Joel Jesuroga (UI-UNA) Dec. Zac Cowan (BU), 3-1 (SV1)

149 Caleb Rathjen (UI) major Dec. Logan Brown (ARMY), 18-5

197 Jacob Warner (UI) pint Tyce Raddon (WYO), 1:15

197 Kolby Franklin (UI-UNA) Dec. Young Jovero (COL), 11-4

197 Zach Glazier (UI) Major Dec. Jose Valdez (UNI-UNA), 12-4

285 Tony Cassioppi (UI) pinned Ben Stemmet (CIT), 1:58

285 Ryan Catka (Navy) Dec. Bradley Hill (UI-UNA), 9-4 CONSOLATION RESULTS

133 Dylan Coy wins by forfeiting Jesse Ybarra (UI)

149 Zac Cowan (BU) Dec. Cade Siebrecht (UI-UNA), 7-2

165 Aidan Lenz (CIT) Dec. Joe Kelly (UI), 5-4

285 Terres Swartz (WYO) Dec. Easton Fleshman (UI-FIRST), 9-2

285 Marty Gage (UI-A) Dec. Jonah Schmidtke (WIS-A), 9-6 QUARTER FINAL MATCHES

125 Spencer Lee (UI) vs. Charlie Farmer (ARMY)

125 Drake Ayala (UI-UNA) vs Jack Parker (BU)

133 Cullan Schriever (UI) vs. Rich Treanor (ARMY)

133 Jace Rhodes (UI-UNA) v Brendan Ferretti (NAVY)

141 Real Woods (UI) vs. Connor Thorpe (UNI)

141 Drew Bennett (UI) v Julian Sanchez (ARMY)

149 Max Murin (UI) . Alec Martin (SDSU)

149 Joel Jesuroga (UI-UNA) vs. Danny Fongaro (COL)

149 Caleb Rathjen (UI) v Chase Zollman (WYO)

165 Patrick Kennedy (UI) vs. Cole Nance (BU)

165 Drake Rhodes (UI-UNA) v Jack Thomsen (SDSU-UNA)

165 Carson Martinson (UI-UNA) v Dalton Harkins (ARMY)

174 Brennan Swafford (UI-UNA) v Nick Fine (COL)

184 Abe Assad (UI) vs Micah Dicarlo (CIT)

184 Mickey Griffith (UI-UNA) vs. Quayin Short (WYO)

197Jacob Warner (UI) vs. Adam Ahrendsen (UNI)

197 Kolby Franklin (UI-UNA) vs. Nick Casperson (SDSU)

197 Zach Glazier (UI) vs. Jake Lucas (NAVY)

285 Tony Cassioppi (UI) v Brooks Empey (WIS-UNA) CONSOLATION MATCHES

125 Charles Matthews (UI) vs. TBA

165 Aiden Riggins (UI) vs. TBA

149 Leif Schroeder (UI) v Adam Allard (UNI)

184 Aidan McCain (UI-UNA) vs. To be determined

285 Bradley Hill (UI-UNA) v Evans (VMI)

285 Gage Marty (UI-UNA) vs. Mason Ding (WYO) (UI-UNA = Competing unattached)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hawkeyesports.com/news/2022/12/29/19-hawkeyes-advance-to-soldier-salute-quarterfinals/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos