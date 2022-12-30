Sports
Cricket Australia backs bid to hold historic India-Pakistan Test in the MCG
Cricket Australia backs bid to hold historic India-Pakistan test at the MCG after over 90,000 fans burst into the stadium creating an electric atmosphere during T20 World Cup clash
- MCG hosted the India vs Pakistan showdown at the T20 World Cup in October
- More than 90,000 fans from India and Pakistan gathered in the famous Melbourne venue
- The Melbourne Cricket Club hopes to host a test between the two countries
- India and Pakistan have not played against each other in Test cricket since 2007
- The two countries have not played bilateral series since 2012 due to political unrest
- Click here for all your latest international sports news at Daily Mail Australia
Cricket Australia has backed Melbourne Cricket Club’s call to play a historic test match between India and Pakistan at the MCG.
The MCC formally lobbied CA to host the celebrity rivals in what would be their first red-ball game in 15 years, but admits the situation is “complicated.”
India and Pakistan’s pulse-pounding Twenty20 World Cup clash at the ground in October, played in front of 90,293 fans, fueled hunger for more matches between the nations.
The MCG hopes to host a test match between India and Pakistan in the near future
Their rivalry has been limited to major tournaments in modern times, having not played each other in a bilateral series since 2012 due to ongoing political tensions between the countries.
The last test match between India and Pakistan was way back in December 2007.
MCC boss Stuart Fox said he would be “definitely” happy to welcome India and Pakistan after the extraordinary success of their recent meeting at the MCG.
“The atmosphere before that game, I’ve never felt anything like it,” Fox told SEN.
Some 90,000 fans gathered at the MCG for the India-Pakistan showdown during the group stage of the T20 World Cup in October
India and Pakistan created an incredible atmosphere, widely recognized as the best of the entire T20 World Cup
MCC boss Stuart Fox said he would be “definitely” happy to welcome fans from India and Pakistan
“The sound after each ball was just phenomenal.
‘Three [games] in a row would be nice at the MCG, you would fill it every time.
“Wouldn’t it be great if it wasn’t just Australia and Victoria focused, and we cover all countries and fill the stadium.
‘[However] it’s complicated.
India and Pakistan have not played each other in a bilateral series since 2012 due to ongoing political tensions, but have faced each other in major tournaments
“Hopefully Cricket Australia will continue to take up with the ICC (International Cricket Council) and keep pushing for it.”
CA would like to bring India and Pakistan to Australia for a bilateral series as long as the countries agree.
“It’s up to the two countries to agree, but if there was a test between India and Pakistan on neutral territory, we would of course be interested in the possibility of hosting it in Australia,” a CA spokesperson said. MONKEY.
“The supporters of the two teams here for the World Cup have been amazing and the vast majority of those fans live in Australia.”
The last test match between India and Pakistan was way back in December 2007
Pakistan is scheduled to play in the MCG in next year’s Boxing Day Test, with Fox saying Australia needs to deal better with multicultural fans.
“I’d like to shoot for 91,000 [spectators next December],’ said Fox.
‘We want them [Pakistan fans] here and it would be fantastic to have a full room on the first day.’
Before the World Cup match, Indian legend Ravi Shastri told AAP that 150,000 people would attend a match between the famous rivals if capacity allows.
Advertisement
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/cricket/article-11582817/Cricket-Australia-backs-bid-hold-historic-India-Pakistan-Test-MCG.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cricket Australia backs bid to hold historic India-Pakistan Test in the MCG
- Kingsoft Cloud Announces Extraordinary General Meeting Results
- Flu kills 26 in Washington State
- Potential for extreme weather conditions, advice from President Joko Widodo: be careful, watch for information from the BMKG
- 政府は、子宮頸がんに対するプッシュでvaxの展開を計画しています
- Here’s what tax experts are looking for in Donald Trump’s statements
- This Isn’t a Drill: We’ve Found Chic Pearl Necklaces for Under $65
- Investigating Outbreaks of Legionnaires’ Disease in Passaic and Bergen Counties, New Jersey
- Nation suffering the consequences of the regime change operation: Imran
- Why is this no longer working in the UK?
- 19 Hawkeyes advance to Quarterfinals Soldier Salute – University of Iowa Athletics
- At least 82 children infected with measles in Ohio