Cricket Australia backs bid to hold historic India-Pakistan Test in the MCG

Cricket Australia has backed Melbourne Cricket Club’s call to play a historic test match between India and Pakistan at the MCG.

The MCC formally lobbied CA to host the celebrity rivals in what would be their first red-ball game in 15 years, but admits the situation is “complicated.”

India and Pakistan’s pulse-pounding Twenty20 World Cup clash at the ground in October, played in front of 90,293 fans, fueled hunger for more matches between the nations.

Their rivalry has been limited to major tournaments in modern times, having not played each other in a bilateral series since 2012 due to ongoing political tensions between the countries.

The last test match between India and Pakistan was way back in December 2007.

MCC boss Stuart Fox said he would be “definitely” happy to welcome India and Pakistan after the extraordinary success of their recent meeting at the MCG.

“The atmosphere before that game, I’ve never felt anything like it,” Fox told SEN.

“The sound after each ball was just phenomenal.

‘Three [games] in a row would be nice at the MCG, you would fill it every time.

“Wouldn’t it be great if it wasn’t just Australia and Victoria focused, and we cover all countries and fill the stadium.

‘[However] it’s complicated.

“Hopefully Cricket Australia will continue to take up with the ICC (International Cricket Council) and keep pushing for it.”

CA would like to bring India and Pakistan to Australia for a bilateral series as long as the countries agree.

“It’s up to the two countries to agree, but if there was a test between India and Pakistan on neutral territory, we would of course be interested in the possibility of hosting it in Australia,” a CA spokesperson said. MONKEY.

“The supporters of the two teams here for the World Cup have been amazing and the vast majority of those fans live in Australia.”

Pakistan is scheduled to play in the MCG in next year’s Boxing Day Test, with Fox saying Australia needs to deal better with multicultural fans.

“I’d like to shoot for 91,000 [spectators next December],’ said Fox.

‘We want them [Pakistan fans] here and it would be fantastic to have a full room on the first day.’

Before the World Cup match, Indian legend Ravi Shastri told AAP that 150,000 people would attend a match between the famous rivals if capacity allows.