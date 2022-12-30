Sports
United Cup Day 2 Preview: Wawrinka Continues Comeback | ATP tour
When Stan Wawrinka injured his foot early in the 2021 season, he thought he would only miss a few weeks. Instead, he was sidelined for over a year and suffered many moments of doubt as to whether he would ever play tennis again.
“Of course there were those questions in my head,” Wawrinka said in Monte Carlo last year before his first match back on the ATP Tour. “I was afraid things wouldn’t happen the way I wanted them to.”
Wawrinka faced Alexander Bublik in that comeback match and played credibly, losing in three sets. As it turns out, the 37-year-old Swiss player’s first match of 2023 is Friday against Bublik in Brisbane as Switzerland and Kazakhstan meet in a Group B showdown at the United Cup. If Wawrinka can take the win, he will seal the tie for Switzerland after his country took a 2-0 lead on Day 1.
His 2022 season was understandably an uneven one, but there were flickers of elite play that took Wawrinka to three Grand Slam singles titles. He reached the quarter-finals in Basel and the semi-finals in Metz, beating then world No. 4 Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round before falling to – yes – Bublik in the semi-finals, when a hamstring injury forced him into retirement after 18 minutes.
While his Pepperstone ATP ranking dropped to the low 300s last year, Wawrinka has made it back to No. 148. His Swiss teammate, Marc-Andrea Huesler, is world No. 56. Wawrinka can draw on an extraordinary well of experience. He is one of three players (along with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Tomas Berdych) to beat all of the Big Four – Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray – in Grand Slam play.
Bublik took the title in Montpellier in February and won 33 matches at tour level in the 2022 season. He is number 37 in the Pepperstone ATP rankings and will take that 2-0 ATP Head2Head lead over his opponent from Friday to the Pat Rafter Arena.
Pegula, Kvitova to turn up the heat
How does this look for a great match in the sweet spot of the Australian summer: World No. 3 Jessica Pegula against two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in a United Cup Group C encounter between the United States and the Czech Republic.
With a win on Friday in Sydney, Pegula will secure the opening game for the US. On Day 1, Madison Keys and Taylor Fritz won their games to give the Americans a 2-0 lead.
The last time we saw these two face each other was in the fourth round of the 2022 US Open when Pegula recorded a 6-3, 6-2 victory to advance to the quarterfinals against the world No. 1 , Iga Swiatek. The eventual champion triumphed over Pegula in two tight sets, but the American was on his way to the WTA Finals and a career-high ranking.
Pegula’s finest moment came in Guadalajara, when she defeated four major champions – Elena Rybakina, Bianca Andreescu, Sloane Stephens and Victoria Azarenka – en route to the final. There she defeated World No. 6 Maria Sakkari for her first WTA 1000 title. A week later, she was in Fort Worth for the WTA Finals, where she qualified in both singles and doubles.
“It’s just more of a reward and a confidence boost I think, to just show what a great season I’ve had and how consistent I’ve been,” said Pegula. “I think as the year progressed it became more of a goal. So yes, it is a huge honor.”
Pegula won 42 of 63 matches this year and her coach, David Witt, was named Coach of the Year on the WTA Tour.
Kvitova, who has also had a strong season, is ranked No. 16 in the world after winning the title in Eastbourne last season. She also reached the final at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati and won three matches at the US Open before meeting Pegula. The Czech won her two previous matches against Pegula, both in 2020, in Doha and the US Open in straight sets.
Great Britain can also win against home country Australia in Sydney after a 2-0 lead on Thursday. Britain’s Harriet Dart takes on Ajla Tomljanovic, while Daniel Evans plays Jason Kubler.
In Perth, Maria Sakkari can seal victory for Greece if she defeats Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova, while Caroline Garcia can tie for France if she wins the WTA No. 1 singles match against Argentina’s Nadia Podroska. Both Greece and France lead 2-0 after day 1.
The final score between Italy and Brazil is ultimately 1-1 in Brisbane. Matteo Berrettini plays Thiago Monteiro in the opening match of the day, before Lucia Bronzetti takes on Laura Pigossi. If it is still tied then a mixed doubles match will decide the tie in Group E.
United Cup: Day 2 Order of Play (local time)
Sydney, Ken Rosewall Arena
US vs. Czech Republic (Group C):
Jessica Pegula (USA) vs. Petra Kvitova (CZE), 10 am
Frances Tiafoe (USA) vs. Tomas Machac (CZE), follows
Mixed doubles TBD (USA) vs. TBD (CZE), follows
Australia vs. Great Britain (Group D)
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) vs. Harriet Dart (GBR), 5.30pm
Alex de Minaur (AUS) vs. Daniel Evans (GBR), follows
Mixed doubles TBD (AUS) vs. to be determined (GBR), follows
Perth, RAC Arena
Greece vs. Bulgaria (Group A)
Maria Sakkari (GRE) vs. Viktoriya Tomova (BUL), 10 am
Michael Pervolarakis (GRE) vs. Michael Pervolarakis (GRE) Dimitar Kuzmanov (BUL), follows
Mixed doubles TBD (GRE) vs. to be determined (BUL), follows
France vs. Argentina (Group F)
Caroline Garcia (FRA) vs. Nadia Podoroska (ARG), 5:30 p.m
Adrian Mannarino (FRA) vs. Federico Coria (ARG), follows
Mixed doubles TBD (FRA) vs. TBD (ARG), 8:30 a.m., to follow
Brisbane, Pat Rafter Arena
Italy vs. Brazil (Group E)
Matteo Berrettini (ITA) vs. Thiago Monteiro (BRA), 10 am
Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) vs. Laura Pigossi (BRA), follows
Mixed doubles TBD (ITA) vs. to be determined (BRA), follows
Switzerland vs. Kazakhstan (Group B)
Stan Wawrinka (SWI) v Alexander Bublik (KAZ), 5.30pm
Jil Teichmann (SWI) v Jill Teichmann (SWI) Zhibek Kulambayeva (KAZ), follows
Mixed doubles TBD (SWI) vs. to be determined (KAZ), follows
