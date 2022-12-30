Mark Madden: Penguins refuse to play hockey smarter and lose through folly, arrogance

The Pittsburgh Penguins were defeated 5-1 on Long Island on Tuesday. That’s okay. Every team in every sport has a terrible game every now and then.

But Wednesday’s 5-4 overtime loss to visiting Detroit revealed that there’s a lot wrong with the Penguins. Their problems are great, and they are many. (I used that in two consecutive columns. Chuck Noll would be proud.)

In short, the Penguins don’t settle for winning.

They led the Red Wings 4-0 after one period. But instead of managing the lead, they tried to extend it by the dumbest means: cross-rink passes, fouls at both blue lines, bad turnovers that set off the enemy’s breakaway, odd-man breaks allowed, attacking the rush at the expense of cycling. You name it, the Penguins screwed it up.

It was a blueprint for stupidity executed by a team that thinks it knows better but hasn’t been able to prove it by winning a playoff series since 2018.

The Penguins are too old and not fast enough to play the style they prefer. It works just enough to suck them out, but not enough to go places.

Coach Mike Sullivan often says he doesn’t want to take the stick out of his players’ hands. But it’s time for Sullivan to do just that depending on the score and the situation. If the players don’t like it, too bad.

That’s called coaching. Otherwise just change lines.

Do you want to continue the attack? Fine. You have the talent to do that if not the legs you once did.

But know when not to. The Penguins are unable to play consistently high-octane hockey for 60 minutes. Their heads should be as important as their skates.

Age should bring wisdom. But sometimes you just get old.

The Penguins are not fond of statistics. That is not part of this. They just want to beat their chest and say, “This is who we are.”

Except they aren’t. Maybe before.

A 4-0 lead at home should be a death sentence for the enemy. Boston also has an old team. But the Bruins think. They get up at two, the game is over.

Lead blowing is not a new phenomenon for these penguins. They led by two in Games 5 and 6 of last year’s playoff series vs. the New York Rangers. They led by one twice in Game 7. They lost all three games the same way they were beaten by Detroit on Wednesday, via folly and arrogance.

Sullivan needs to get the Penguins to play smarter. As they should, not as they want. There must be accountability if they don’t, no nonsense mea culpas.

No one imagines the Penguins trap for 60 minutes.

But the Penguins played the night before. Detroit does not. They were in Pittsburgh waiting for the Penguins to come back from Long Island. Trying to make risky plays with a four-goal lead invites the Red Wings to maximize their inevitable push.

You don’t have to score them. Just bore them.

It is also unwise to take a penalty for too many men when you have a lead of less than four minutes. Ding-dong, hello! What a terrible, mindless mistake.

Sullivan also has to get some feelings hurt.

Defenseman Brian Dumoulin and center Jeff Carter are having a tough time. But they never miss a shift let alone a game. Using them together is similar to suicide.

Dumoulin should have been scratched for call-up Ty Smith on Wednesday. What was the point of summoning Smith from the Penguins’ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton branch and then not dressing him?

Drew O’Connor scored 156 seconds into the game, but only made seven appearances in total, just one in the third period.

Who you are seems to be more important than how you play.

The Penguins are 1-6 in games decided at three-on-three overtime. That is unforgivable considering their talent and skating.

Or maybe not, because their approach seems totally clueless. Witness Evgeni Malkin gleefully skate behind the net to trigger Carolina’s winning three-for-two in last Thursday’s OT loss. That’s a three-to-three no-no.

After losing to Detroit, Malkin said things had to change. He said the same thing after his faux pas against Carolina. Things didn’t change.

If the Penguins don’t get wise, it’s fair to wonder if keeping the core trio together was a mistake. Is the goal to win, or to warm hearts through the bond of eternal brotherhood? (If the Penguins go splashing, those three won’t all stay. Bet you.)

The Penguins exude a mix of familiarity and stale, perhaps made worse by knowing that big moves can’t happen because the Penguins are pressed tightly against the cap. The grid remains as it is. It’s up to the coach and players to make the best of it.

Or they can just hang on to their own rope. It’s up to them, as made abundantly clear.