Michigan State upsets No. 4/3 Indiana, 83-78

EAST LANSING, Michigan – Michigan State women’s basketball earned a signature victory Thursday afternoon by defeating No. 4/3 Indiana 83-78 in front of a rowdy crowd at the Breslin Center.

The Spartans handed the Hoosiers their first loss of the season, as Indiana drops to 12-1 overall and 2-1 in Big Ten action. With the win, the Spartans have three wins in a row, improving to 9-5 this season and 1-2 in league games.

Four Spartans reached double figures in the game in which MSU also shared the ball well. Graduate senior Camaria McDaniel led Michigan State with 24 points for its fourth 20-point performance of the season. Senior forward Taiyier Parks and sophomore guard Matilda Eh both scored 18 points, with Parks setting her career high. Sophomore security guard DeeDee Hagemann had an all-around solid performance with 15 points, eight assists and five steals, as MSU forced IU to a season-high 21 turnovers.

Indiana was led by a game-high 32 points and 12 rebounds from Mackenzie Holmes.

Michigan State jumped out to an early 7-3 lead on a McDaniel layup. After a pair of Chloe Moore McNeil free throws, IU took a 12-11 lead, which would be the final lead for the Hoosiers in the game. The Spartans continued to push the pace and used an 8-0 run to jump out to a 19-12 lead with less than two minutes left in the first quarter. With solid play at both ends of the floor, the Spartans led 19-15 after the first 10 minutes.

MSU scored its first four points of the second quarter, leading to an early Indiana timeout. The Spartans held the Hoosiers off the scoreboard for over two minutes before a Sydney Parrish trey stopped the goalkeeper. Hagemann responded with a three-pointer of his own with 1:07 left, which was MSU’s first of the game to make it a 35–29 game. Holmes scored her 14th point of the half right at the buzzer to solidify it into a 35-33 MSU lead at halftime.

Four baskets in a row and a pair of free throws from Hagemann gave the Spartans their first double-digit lead of the day at 50–39 with less than four minutes left in the third quarter. Indiana responded with a 6-0 run of their own to make it a five-point game at 50-45. Feeling the momentum change, Hagemann later came out big with a four-run game to make it 57-50 with 23 seconds left in the third stanza.

Indiana came out strong in the fourth quarter, quickly tying the game at 58-58 with 7:39 left. The team traded blows for much of the period, with Indiana tying the game twice. The Spartan continued to find a response, going 11-for-15 from the charity streak in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Parks scored 10 of her 18 points in the last 10 minutes of the game.

Michigan State led the game for 35:49 of the game, trailing only 1:40, and seven were tied.

The Spartans open the 2023 portion of the schedule at Northwestern on Monday, January 2 at 8 p.m. ET.

Michigan State Women’s Basketball Post-Game Notes: vs. Indiana

Michigan State’s upset of No. 4/3 Indiana is the Spartans’ highest victory over a ranked team since last season on February 10, 2022 on February 10, 2022 at the Breslin Center at the Breslin Center…the Hoosiers recorded their first loss of the season, as Indiana brought a 12-0 overall and 2-0 Big Ten ledger into Thursday’s game.

Thursday’s win over No. 4/3 Indiana was MSU’s third top 5 opponent after facing then-No. 5/4 Iowa State on November 24, 2022 in Portland, Oregon, playing at then No. 3/4 Ohio State on December 11, 2022…it was also MSU’s fourth game against a ranked opponent, who also ranked No. 18/ 18 Oregon played on November 27.

MSU has defeated Indiana in two of its last three matchups following a 69-61 win on March 11, 2021 in the Big Ten Tournament…the Spartans have also defeated the Hoosiers in their last two East Lansing encounters, as part of seven of the last eight encounters, now leading 24-11 in Spartan home games in the series…Michigan State now leads the all-time series with Indiana, 49-32.

MSU’s starting graduate guard lineup Camaria McDaniel sophomore guard/attacker Matilda Eh sophomore guard DeeDee Hagemann sophomore ahead Isabel Alexander and redshirt senior guard/forward Tory Ozment was the Spartans’ third straight game with that starting five… it is MSU’s fifth different starting lineup.

The Spartans had four players in double digits led by graduate guard Camaria McDaniels 24 points, while starting sophomore guard/forward Matilda Eh and senior forward Taiyier Parks both scored 18 points, with Parks coming off the bench, part of MSU’s 20-4 bench scoring advantage… sophomore guard DeeDee Hagemann the four Spartans round out in double digits…the Spartans are now 5-0 when four players score double digits.

Michigan State shot 55.6 percent (30-of-54) from the field, marking the Spartans’ second-highest field goal percentage of the season, trailing only 56.7 percent (38-of-67) vs. . Western Michigan (11/13 /22) … Thursday was MSU’s fifth game in which at least half of its field goals were scored, and the first time more than 50 percent in a Big Ten game.

With Parks scoring 18 points, leading to the 20-4 scoring advantage on the bench, MSU is now 9-2 when the Spartan bench scores better than the opposing bench.

The Spartan defense forced Indiana to 21 turnovers, which was a season-high for the Hoosiers, capping their season-high of 18 miscues vs. Bowling Green Exceeded (11/17/22) … Indiana has played three games in digit turnovers this season and Thursday marked only the third time Indiana has surpassed 16 miscues.

Michigan State made four 3-pointers on Thursday, not only the fewest in a Big Ten game this season, but also the second fewest in a win…treys in a win vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (10/11/22) and a loss vs. Iowa State (11/24/22), matching four in a loss vs. Georgia Tech (12/1/22).

Graduate security guard Camaria McDaniels 24 points was her third-highest of the season and her fourth 20-point appearance this season, but her first 20-point game in a win for MSU, as her previous three appearances were in Spartan losses…McDaniel has 20 points scored in four of last seven games, as her three other occasions came in games of three consecutive games, 28 vs. Oregon (11/27/22), 26 vs. Georgia Tech (12-1-22) and 22 vs. Purdue (5/12/22)…the 24 points were McDaniel’s second straight double-digit performance and 10th overall this season…McDaniel made 10 field goals, the most in a B1G game, bringing her second-high this season behind 12 vs. Oregon and matching 10 vs. Georgia Tech.

McDaniel’s 24 points are also the most points scored by a Spartan in a Big Ten game this season, tying her own score of 22 vs. Purdue (12/5/22) surpasses… McDaniel’s 24 points were also the second most points Indiana has allowed by an opponent both overall and in a B1G game, trailing 33 points by Makira Cook out Illinois (12/4/22).

The 18 points scored by senior forward Taiyier Parks tied her career-high for the second time this season, matching 18 vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (10/11/22) and was her first game in double digits since that appearance after being held to single digits in the previous 10 games… Thursday was Parks’ third double-digit scoring performance of the season and 26th of her career… Parks also brought down eight rebounds, the most in a Big Ten game and the second most this season behind nine boards vs. Purdue Fort Wayne … in addition, Parks made a season-high four free throws on six attempts, also second most this season behind seven vs. Florida A&M (11/17/22).

Sophomore Guard/Assailant Matilda Eh racked up 18 points for her third consecutive double-digit scoring outing and ninth of the season…the 18 points were Ekh’s second highest scoring game this season after a 20-point outing vs. Western Michigan (11/13/22)…Ekh exhausted her lone three-point attempt, as she has hit at least one triple in all 13 games she has played this season…Ekh also dished out three assists, making her second tying high for the third time this season and her seventh multi-helper game this year.