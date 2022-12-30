Sports
Cricket world furious over ‘horrible’ act as Aussies win Boxing Day Test
South Africa has been torn by cricket fans and commentators alike after an insipid showing in the Boxing Day Test on Thursday. Australia threw out the tourists for just 204 tons claim victory by an innings and 182 runsgiving them their first series victory over South Africa on home soil in 17 years.
South Africa managed to pass 200 for the first time in eight innings, but just. Their batsmen only managed totals of 189 and 204 as Australia amassed 8-575 in their first innings at the MCG.
NOT HAPPY: Mitchell Starc lashes out as the storm hits MCG
‘HAD ENOUGH’: Steve Smith banishes Marnus Labuschagne
As well as a poor selection of shots, the Proteas had an absolute nightmare with their running between the wickets on Thursday. Temba Bavuma was involved in two runouts and then came under heavy fire fired from Khaya Zondo and Keshav Maharaj.
Maharaj’s dismissal summed up South Africa’s woeful run to date, with Bavuma burning his teammate with a terrible late call as he attempted to run three. Bavuma sent his batting partner back to the dangerous side, while Mitchell Starc threw down the stumps to wrap him up.
This is real schoolboy stuff… look at how he spins here. He stands with his back to the play and then tries to pin it the other way, Ricky Ponting said on Channel 7. It’s too late then – he’s definitely barbecued his mate. Running lazily cost another wicket.
Speaking on Fox Sports, Mark Waugh said it was ‘among 10 things’ to have two runs in one innings in Test cricket. That was a total disaster, two good runs and then a shock run, he said of Maharaj’s dismissal.
Complete confusion between Bavuma and Maharaj. Should have been an easy three. Absolute disaster for South Africa. That sums up the first two Test matches for them.
Ian Smith declared it a disaster and terrible cricket, before Waugh added: Unfortunately an amateur hour from Bavuma. That’s not good enough for the test level. That’s just not good enough. It’s okay to be out for a good ball or a good piece of fielding, but not such a foul.
It was also an attitude, which is selfish. You think of yourself, you don’t think of your partner. You are out of sync with your teammates.
Even more embarrassing for South Africa was the fact that all-rounder Cameron Green was unable to bowl in the second innings due to a broken finger, while Mitchell Starc was bowling with a badly damaged finger. Part-time leg spinner Steve Smith claimed the last wicket to complete the Proteas humiliation.
Pat Cummins declares Australia best test team
Australia had not won a Test series against South Africa on home soil since 2005–06, when Ricky Ponting was captain. Thursday’s win marked their first series victory over the Proteas anywhere in the world since 2014.
“Yes, probably the best Test team I’ve played in,” said Cummins of his Australians, who are now just one win away from their World Test Championship final spot. “Just in terms of how well everyone is settled, how well everyone knows our game plan.
“As captain I don’t feel like I have to do much at all, everyone takes care of themselves. Right now we’re in a really good place, we know it won’t be like this forever, but I think we can all just sit back lean back and enjoy where we are right now.”
South Africa is truly in a transition period following the retirement of Test greats Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis. Captain Dean Elgar defended his inexperienced squad after Thursday’s defeat.
“Keep reminding the lads they’re not lousy cricketers…to be blunt,” he said of his post before the final Test of the series. “That’s what we’re playing for, come the third Test – playing for the badge, playing for the pride of our team.
“2-1 sounds better than 3-0 so we have to believe we can still bounce back and put in a huge effort for the third Test.”
with AAP
click here to sign up to our newsletter for the latest and latest stories from Australia and around the world.
|
Sources
2/ https://au.sports.yahoo.com/cricket-world-fumes-over-dreadful-act-aussies-win-boxing-day-test-213221414.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Modi’s mother Heeraben dies aged 100: Kangana Ranaut and other Bollywood celebrities offer condolences on sad passing
- Russia launches a “massive missile attack” against Ukraine
- Vivienne Westwood, fashion maverick influencer, dies at 81 – The Denver Post
- Cricket world furious over ‘horrible’ act as Aussies win Boxing Day Test
- The internet reacts when Google asks users about their first searches in 2023
- A Stan Lee documentary is coming to Disney+ in 2023 | Entertainment
- January 6 committee releases more transcripts, including interviews with Donald Trump Jr.
- PM Modi’s mother Heeraben, 99, dies days after hospitalization
- Oo Antava Ohio Antava – Where Tollywood Meets Bollywood DJ Party Tickets, Granero Lounge, Columbus, Feb 10 – Feb 11
- PTI lawmakers are fed up with Imran Khan, PPP says
- Michigan State upsets No. 4/3 Indiana, 83-78
- 15 black evening dresses to help you celebrate the new year