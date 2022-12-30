Cricket world furious over ‘horrible’ act as Aussies win Boxing Day Test

South Africa are shredded after their loss to Australia in the Boxing Day cricket test. Image: Getty

South Africa has been torn by cricket fans and commentators alike after an insipid showing in the Boxing Day Test on Thursday. Australia threw out the tourists for just 204 tons claim victory by an innings and 182 runsgiving them their first series victory over South Africa on home soil in 17 years.

South Africa managed to pass 200 for the first time in eight innings, but just. Their batsmen only managed totals of 189 and 204 as Australia amassed 8-575 in their first innings at the MCG.

NOT HAPPY: Mitchell Starc lashes out as the storm hits MCG

‘HAD ENOUGH’: Steve Smith banishes Marnus Labuschagne

As well as a poor selection of shots, the Proteas had an absolute nightmare with their running between the wickets on Thursday. Temba Bavuma was involved in two runouts and then came under heavy fire fired from Khaya Zondo and Keshav Maharaj.

Maharaj’s dismissal summed up South Africa’s woeful run to date, with Bavuma burning his teammate with a terrible late call as he attempted to run three. Bavuma sent his batting partner back to the dangerous side, while Mitchell Starc threw down the stumps to wrap him up.

This is real schoolboy stuff… look at how he spins here. He stands with his back to the play and then tries to pin it the other way, Ricky Ponting said on Channel 7. It’s too late then – he’s definitely barbecued his mate. Running lazily cost another wicket.

Speaking on Fox Sports, Mark Waugh said it was ‘among 10 things’ to have two runs in one innings in Test cricket. That was a total disaster, two good runs and then a shock run, he said of Maharaj’s dismissal.

Keshav Maharaj got into disastrous scenes during the Boxing Day test. (Photo by Dave Hewison/Speed ​​Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Complete confusion between Bavuma and Maharaj. Should have been an easy three. Absolute disaster for South Africa. That sums up the first two Test matches for them.

Ian Smith declared it a disaster and terrible cricket, before Waugh added: Unfortunately an amateur hour from Bavuma. That’s not good enough for the test level. That’s just not good enough. It’s okay to be out for a good ball or a good piece of fielding, but not such a foul.

Story continues

It was also an attitude, which is selfish. You think of yourself, you don’t think of your partner. You are out of sync with your teammates.

Even more embarrassing for South Africa was the fact that all-rounder Cameron Green was unable to bowl in the second innings due to a broken finger, while Mitchell Starc was bowling with a badly damaged finger. Part-time leg spinner Steve Smith claimed the last wicket to complete the Proteas humiliation.

Pat Cummins declares Australia best test team

Australia had not won a Test series against South Africa on home soil since 2005–06, when Ricky Ponting was captain. Thursday’s win marked their first series victory over the Proteas anywhere in the world since 2014.

“Yes, probably the best Test team I’ve played in,” said Cummins of his Australians, who are now just one win away from their World Test Championship final spot. “Just in terms of how well everyone is settled, how well everyone knows our game plan.

“As captain I don’t feel like I have to do much at all, everyone takes care of themselves. Right now we’re in a really good place, we know it won’t be like this forever, but I think we can all just sit back lean back and enjoy where we are right now.”

Australian players celebrate after winning the Boxing Day Test against South Africa. (Photo by Dave Hewison/Speed ​​Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

South Africa is truly in a transition period following the retirement of Test greats Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis. Captain Dean Elgar defended his inexperienced squad after Thursday’s defeat.

“Keep reminding the lads they’re not lousy cricketers…to be blunt,” he said of his post before the final Test of the series. “That’s what we’re playing for, come the third Test – playing for the badge, playing for the pride of our team.

“2-1 sounds better than 3-0 so we have to believe we can still bounce back and put in a huge effort for the third Test.”

with AAP

click here to sign up to our newsletter for the latest and latest stories from Australia and around the world.