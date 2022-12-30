Australian Open doubts about the future – Tennis Australia may move the event to Sydney or CHINA

Sports
Australian Open future in doubt – boss warns broke Tennis Australia may have to move event to Sydney or CHINA
The Australian Open is at serious risk of being snatched from Melbourne and moved to Sydney and perhaps even China as Covid restrictions have left Tennis Australia penniless and unable to fund much-needed expansion.
That is the warning from TA chief Craig Tiley, who said that even the $1 billion in taxpayers’ money handed over to the organization over the past decade to improve Melbourne’s Park precinct was nowhere near enough to keep it on track. level of other Grand Slam tournaments. tournaments.
Tiley said TA was not in a position to fund improvements on its own as crowd restrictions at the past two Australian Opens had left the organization on financial brink.
He told the Herald Sun that TA’s cash reserves had “virtually gone from $80 million to zero” as a result of Covid crowd limits over the past two years.
Ash Barty celebrates winning the 2022 Australian Open women’s singles title. Will she be one of the last to do so at Melbourne Park? There has been new speculation that the event may need to be rescheduled due to Tennis Australia’s Covid-related financial difficulties.
TA budgeted a record 900,000 ticket sales for next month’s event to provide much-needed funds, with Tiley admitting there had been fresh talks about moving the event out of Melbourne due to the financial crisis.
“I know it’s been discussed and disputed, absolutely,” he told the Herald-Sun.
“Personally, the Australian Open should always be in Melbourne. I’ve always advocated for that.
‘But I’m just one person.
There is an organization, there is a board, there are stakeholders and there is also the company of the future.’
Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley (pictured with his wife Ali at the recent Newcombe Medal event) warns that the future of the Australian Open is in doubt due to the organization’s financial difficulties due to Covid-related crowd restrictions.
In 2010 there was strong pressure from private investment groups in both Sydney and Shanghai to land the event, prompting the Victorian government to raise $1 billion to improve Melbourne Park and preserve the event.
While that spending had improved the facilities somewhat, Tiley said the big recent investments from the other Grand Slam hosts – Wimbledon, Roland Garros and Flushing Meadow – had made Melbourne Park look like its poor cousin again.
Unlike the other three, Melbourne Park is only leased by TA, not owned, and the facility is controlled by the government.
“There was a period when we were way behind and then we caught up and everyone was together,” said Tiley.
‘Now the other three are making enormous leaps and that is possible because they have the space.
So what’s going to be our giant leap to make sure we don’t fall behind?
Melbourne Park (pictured) has received a $1 billion investment from the state government over the past decade, but Tiley says it still needs a large stadium and an additional outdoor track, but there is little room for expansion in the sports district of the city.
Tiley said Melbourne Park needs another large stadium to complement the Rod Laver Arena and John Cain Arena – the Australian Open’s two main courts – plus more outdoor courts.
To do that, he suggested Melbourne Park will need to expand across the railway lines into what little green space remains in the city’s tightly packed sports precinct, adjacent to the AAMI Park rectangular stadium.
|
