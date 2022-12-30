two people playing ping pong on the sidewalk Playing table tennis (Ping Pong) on ​​the Boulevard (Photo – Staff)

The end of the year is approaching, there are still plenty of things to do.

By Jonathan Ong

Here’s a list of some exciting events taking place this weekend.

Trees lit up with Christmas lights and cars passing by Christmas Tree Lane in Altadena on December 1, 2021 (Photo – JerryShots)

Friday December 30

Date Time Event
12-30-2022

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

 Band party

Robinson Stadium (at PCC), Pasadena CA
12-30-2022

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

 Horse party

Los Angeles Equestrian Center, Burbank CA
12-30-2022

5:30 pm – 11:45 pm

 Altadena Christmas tree avenue

Christmas Tree Alley, Altadena CA
Christmas decorations and people At One Colorado (File Photo – onecolorado.com)

Saturday December 31

A still from Enchanted Forest of Light (Photo - YouTube). A still from Enchanted Forest of Light (Photo – YouTube).

Sunday January 1

a float made of flowers and spectators Rose parade, 2015 (File photo – Staff)

Monday 2 January

January 1, 2023 (4 p.m. – all night): People begin lining up on the Boulevard the night before the parade. It’s starting to look like a war-torn zone with people bringing all kinds of things to make their overnight stay bearable while waiting for the Rose Parade the next day.

January 2, 2023 (early morning): The 134e the annual Rose Parade and Rose Bowl game will be held on a Monday this year, due to the tradition of never holding the parade on a Sunday. (Read more).

> Click for safety tips.

Soon:

Kidspace in Pasadena

Tuesday January 3

Wednesday January 4

Thursday January 5

Have a nice weekend and don’t forget to write 2023 on everything!

Jonathan Ong
Event Coordinator, Jonathan Ong, a resident of Pasadena. is a PUSD graduate and an incoming USC student. He is passionate about swimming, social justice and preserving the environment.

Jonathan Ong
