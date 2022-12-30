Austin Musumba: The magic hands behind St. Joseph’s table tennis prowess





Steadfast, determined and disciplined are the three words that aptly describe St Joseph’s Boys High School, Kitale Games Master, Austin Musumba. For almost a decade Position, as it is affectionately known, has produced exceptional table tennis players. However, that was not the case when Musumba joined the school in 2012. Initially they were well known for their heroics in rugby, having nurtured Kenya Simbas captain Dan Sikuta and Kenya Sevens player Ronnie Omondi, who recently made his debut against Australia in Dubai. .





It’s not a popular game in most schools so when I got to St Josephs where most students play rugby it was very difficult to introduce it. When I went to class to teach English, I talked about the game. Then I made friends with the boys, I didn’t give them a stick and they became good to me. That’s how it started, Musumba reveals. In the early stages, the right training material was a real challenge. The students present had to make do with dilapidated dining tables when preparing for competitions. From left to right: St. Joseph’s Boys High School, Kitale table tennis players Idris Kulubi, Luke Opwora, Austin Maina, Victor Ng’ang’a and Ivan Yegon at the East Africa Secondary School Games in Arusha, Tanzania on September 23, 2022. Photo credit: Swimming pool Driven by passion and desire to reach the Nationals level, Musumba and his boys put the work in the dining hall of St. Joseph’s. They focused on the bigger picture, hoping things would change once they started producing good results. The dream started in 2012 when I was employed on Executive Board terms. I found out they had no table and nowhere to play. I started with dining room tables and the boys liked it. In 2013 we won our first regional competitions and qualified for the Nationals in Embu. It’s just been winning ever since, a beaming Musumba said. After testing the waters nationally in 2013, they won their first title the following year. Their winning streak lasted from 2014 to 2022 with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus which forced the cancellation of school games. In 2019 they were crowned national champions and followed the East African crown in Arusha, Tanzania. Musumba’s face betrays him as he tries to describe his emotions after being crowned East African champions. I had very good and young players. It was very interesting to me and I was over the moon because all those guys were in my class where I was the class teacher. Now they are all in their first year of university, he says with the pride of a father. Musumba cites discipline and hard work as the pillars of the successful St. Joseph’s project. Discipline is at the top and for him it is non-negotiable. Some students even chose to forego their holidays to spend time at the tables to hone their skills. A true hallmark of champions! From left: St Joseph’s St Joseph’s Boys High School, Kitale table tennis players Ivan Yegon, Idris Kulubi, Coach Austin Musumba, Austin Maina and Victor Ng’ang’a at the East Africa Secondary School Games in Arusha, Tanzania on September 23, 2022. Photo credit: Swimming pool This year Idris Kulubi was crowned Most Valuable Player at the National School Games and credits the success to his mentor (Musumba) and teammates. I achieved this through the support of my teammates who helped me in training at school and also our coach. He equipped me with bats and skills that helped me improve every day. He never stopped pushing me, Kulubi said. It is no coincidence that Jobo is at the top of the sport and efforts are being made to reach new heights by attracting new students to the institution. Musumba revealed that the Table Tennis Association of Kenya is partnering with St. Joseph’s and St. Monica GirlsSchool, Kitale by offering scholarships to students and so far the scheme appears to be paying off. With the return of school games this year after the end of the pandemic, Musumba is determined to nurture more talents, achieve greater success and leave an indelible mark on table tennis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nation.africa/kenya/sports/other-sports/austin-musumba-man-behind-st-joseph-table-tennis-prowess-4069670 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos