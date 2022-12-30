A&T’s second half rally against Northeastern falls short

Next game: at Hofstra University 12-31-2022 | 1 O’CLOCK IN THE AFTERNOON Dec 31 (Sat) / 1pm Bee Hofstra University History

BOSTON —For the second game in a row, the North Carolina A&T Aggies men’s basketball team overcame an early deficit, but their outstanding efforts were met by a foul here or a big shot from the opposing team there.

It happened again Thursday in the Aggies’ first-ever Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) game, as the Northeastern Huskies withstood Aggies’ attempts to come back to win 88-76 at Matthews Arena.

Sophomore security guard Comb Woods led the Aggies with 23 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Freshmen forward Duncan Power had seven rebounds and a career-high 17 points.

It was a historic night for A&T as CAA commissioner Joseph D’Antonio attended the game to watch the Aggies play a CAA game for the first time. Late in the first half, D’Antonio watched as preseason second-team All-CAA performer and Huskies guard Jahmyl Telfort scored a three-pointer while fouling.

Telfort completed the 4-point game to give the Huskies a 45–31 lead at halftime. A week earlier, the Aggies trailed New Mexico State by 20 early in the first half and 10 at halftime before rallying to tie the game in the second half before losing by nine.

“We dug ourselves a hole in the first half. We let a guy who is their best post player have five wide open threes,” interim head coach said Phillip Shumpert referring to Telfort, who finished with a career-high 31 points on 5-for-7 shooting from three.

Defensively, there was no sense of urgency in the first half. We came back in the second half with a sense of urgency, but at the end of the day (6-foot-9 Chris Doherty) and (6-7) Telfort, their two inside guys, kept pounding us. We must continue to fight defensively inland.”

Northeastern extended the lead to a whopping 16 in the second half. Then A&T A&T showed that urgency under Woods’ leadership. Woods followed up his miss with a tip-in to cut the Huskies’ lead to 51-42 3 1/2 minutes into the second half. Woods then immediately took the basketball from Northeastern point guard Glenn McClintock and passed the ball forward Mark Watson for a dunk to get the Aggies down to seven.

“It was a defensive and offensive execution that got us back in the game,” said Shumpert. “We finally found the defense we wanted to play, but it took us 20 minutes to figure it out. Once we put them under pressure, we got back into the ball game. We knew we had a chance to get back in the game. ball game to come because our team has quarreled.”

Five minutes into the second half, an offensive rebound and putback from Powell cut the lead to six, 53–47. In the next two minutes, the Huskies pushed their lead back to double digits, 61-50, before the Aggies put up another run.

A 7-0 Aggies run with a beautiful turnaround baseline jumper from Watson cut the Aggies to within seven with 9:16 to play. Two minutes later, Watson hit a fadeaway jumper in lane to cut the Huskies’ advantage to three, 63–60.

But the Aggies trailed defensively, allowing Coleman Stucke to hit back-to-back threes to extend Northeastern’s lead to 69–62 with 6 1/2 to play. Graduated forward Webster Filmore answered with a bank shot from the free throw line. A Demetric Horton three with 5 1/2 minutes remaining made it a 71-67 game.

But an 8-2 Huskies run in the next 2 1/2 minutes gave Northeastern a 79-69 lead. When Stucke scored a three with one minute left to play to give the Huskies an 86–74 lead, the Aggies’ hopes of a rally quickly faded.