Sports
A&T’s second half rally against Northeastern falls short
BOSTON —For the second game in a row, the North Carolina A&T Aggies men’s basketball team overcame an early deficit, but their outstanding efforts were met by a foul here or a big shot from the opposing team there.
It happened again Thursday in the Aggies’ first-ever Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) game, as the Northeastern Huskies withstood Aggies’ attempts to come back to win 88-76 at Matthews Arena.
Sophomore security guard Comb Woods led the Aggies with 23 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Freshmen forward Duncan Power had seven rebounds and a career-high 17 points.
It was a historic night for A&T as CAA commissioner Joseph D’Antonio attended the game to watch the Aggies play a CAA game for the first time. Late in the first half, D’Antonio watched as preseason second-team All-CAA performer and Huskies guard Jahmyl Telfort scored a three-pointer while fouling.
Telfort completed the 4-point game to give the Huskies a 45–31 lead at halftime. A week earlier, the Aggies trailed New Mexico State by 20 early in the first half and 10 at halftime before rallying to tie the game in the second half before losing by nine.
“We dug ourselves a hole in the first half. We let a guy who is their best post player have five wide open threes,” interim head coach said Phillip Shumpert referring to Telfort, who finished with a career-high 31 points on 5-for-7 shooting from three.
Defensively, there was no sense of urgency in the first half. We came back in the second half with a sense of urgency, but at the end of the day (6-foot-9 Chris Doherty) and (6-7) Telfort, their two inside guys, kept pounding us. We must continue to fight defensively inland.”
Northeastern extended the lead to a whopping 16 in the second half. Then A&T A&T showed that urgency under Woods’ leadership. Woods followed up his miss with a tip-in to cut the Huskies’ lead to 51-42 3 1/2 minutes into the second half. Woods then immediately took the basketball from Northeastern point guard Glenn McClintock and passed the ball forward Mark Watson for a dunk to get the Aggies down to seven.
“It was a defensive and offensive execution that got us back in the game,” said Shumpert. “We finally found the defense we wanted to play, but it took us 20 minutes to figure it out. Once we put them under pressure, we got back into the ball game. We knew we had a chance to get back in the game. ball game to come because our team has quarreled.”
Five minutes into the second half, an offensive rebound and putback from Powell cut the lead to six, 53–47. In the next two minutes, the Huskies pushed their lead back to double digits, 61-50, before the Aggies put up another run.
A 7-0 Aggies run with a beautiful turnaround baseline jumper from Watson cut the Aggies to within seven with 9:16 to play. Two minutes later, Watson hit a fadeaway jumper in lane to cut the Huskies’ advantage to three, 63–60.
But the Aggies trailed defensively, allowing Coleman Stucke to hit back-to-back threes to extend Northeastern’s lead to 69–62 with 6 1/2 to play. Graduated forward Webster Filmore answered with a bank shot from the free throw line. A Demetric Horton three with 5 1/2 minutes remaining made it a 71-67 game.
But an 8-2 Huskies run in the next 2 1/2 minutes gave Northeastern a 79-69 lead. When Stucke scored a three with one minute left to play to give the Huskies an 86–74 lead, the Aggies’ hopes of a rally quickly faded.
Watson added 12 points for the Aggies and senior Jeremy Robinson scored in double digits for the fourth straight game with 11. Doherty had 19 points and eight rebounds.
|
Sources
2/ https://ncataggies.com/news/2022/12/29/mens-basketball-a-ts-second-half-rally-against-northeastern-comes-up-short.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Best Performers in Bollywood Movies 2022 – The New Indian Express
- A&T’s second half rally against Northeastern falls short
- Families offered £6,000 to leave ‘earthquake-threatening’ Tokyo | Globalism
- Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh bring Bollywood glamor to the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement party. Watch videos, photos
- Google’s 7 best hidden games
- Hailey Bieber’s Sheer Silk Dress Will Leave You Speechless
- New Year’s Eve celebrations, fireworks, rock and roll and more: Tricia’s weekend picks 12/30/22
- Austin Musumba: The magic hands behind St. Joseph’s table tennis prowess
- Google Search Trends Reveal Unique Chattanooga Interests for 2022
- Brazilian football legend Pelé has died at the age of 82
- SC revokes Imran’s right to defense in Shehbaz defamation lawsuit
- Chinese Navy fighter jet intercepts RC-135 with ‘dangerous maneuver’, says US Department of Defense