Three takeaways from Syracuse play football Pinstripe Bowl loss to Minnesota

The Syracuse Orange lost their four-game winning streak in bowls with a 28-20 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. It was a winnable game all along, with SU just missing out on some crucial drives. That doesn’t mean there weren’t some positives to take out of the game and carry into the off-season.

This is what stood out the most:

LeQuint Allen looks legit

It seems that the Oranjestorm attack is in good hands. With Sean Tucker heading to the NFL, LeQuint Allen was favored to take his place as bell cow, and he showed why today. Allen rushed 15 times for 94 yards (6.3 YPC) and added 11 catches for 60 more through the air, leaving the Gopher defense looking dumb on points with sharp cuts and a few dashes over 20 yards.

Keep in mind he put those numbers up on what was a very pass-heavy day for Garrett Shrader. LeQuints certainly has the tools to succeed as a primary defenseman, so keep an eye out for his development in the spring.

First impressions of Jason Beck’s Offense

Beck’s offense drew shadows from Robert Ana’s regular-season offense. There was some cheating with some reverse throws to Trebor Pena and an attempted flea flicker in the first quarter. As the game progressed, his game plan became a bit more streamlined and transitioned into the air strike system that had been teased all year. The two-minute practice just before half-time continued to cut the deficit in half. While the attack was halted on points, particularly when the pass attempts got a little too aggressive in close range situations, there are two things that need to be brought up.

First, this was Beck’s debut game as OC. We knew it wouldn’t be perfect. Second, there was a crazy tactic of attacking more than one receiver that worked pretty well. It’s a shame that Devaughn Cooper was the man to step down, if only because he’s gone for 2023. There were also some flashes of Damien Alford. The point is that under new leadership the offense seems to be in good shape, and we’ll have to wait a while to find out if it’s more than that.

Careless mistakes

Hey, I said there were some positives. (As the old saying goes, 2/3 isn’t bad…)

Hold me back if you’ve heard this before – stupid penalties and costly turnovers cost Syracuse the game. The Orange only came back into the game thanks to Mohamed Ibrahim sitting out in the second half, admittedly, but they were never able to take the lead.

The Gophers 70-yard pick-six killed the momentum Cuse was building; combine that with a lost fumble, a shafted punt, and more offensive penalties that later led to a turnover on downs, and you’ve got the same problem that plagued Syracuse all season.

I know I obscured the defense, but nothing much stood out. Justin Barron, Kadin Bailey, and Kevin Jobity all had their moments to build on, and Nick Monroe did a fine job as interim DC. I’m curious to see how the 3-3-5 with many new faces performs next season under Rocky Long.

At the very least, this match showed the potential of some young players who will compete for key positions in next season’s squad. Victory was not expected here, but progress was. We’ve seen enough to hopefully satisfy fans at the end of what has been a chaotic football campaign.