Boys’ hockey drops second in a row against Sandwich





(December 29, 2022) For the second time in three days, the boys’ hockey team went face-to-face with defending champion Sandwich, but couldn’t overcome a goal in the third period and fell 3-1 at home on Wednesday. Head coach Jack Moran said the Whalers played good hockey for two and a half periods, but did not respond well when the Blue Knights scored midway through the third period to take a two-goal lead. “It’s hard when you’re behind a team like that, they suddenly think the wall is starting to crumble a bit and they think that’s where the dam goes. The dam is going to break, we can’t save it. We need to get out of that mindset,” Moran said. Sandwich scored first when Nantucket’s Jeremy Jenkinson hit the Blue Knights’ puck carrier, but not before the puck fell back to Sandwich’s Harrison Delman, who fired into the top left corner of the net with just under 4 minutes remaining. opening period. The Whalers almost answered before the end of the first inning when Colby O’Keefe pocketed a Sandwich defender with a perfectly timed poke check in the offensive zone, but his breakout opportunity was denied by the right wing of Blue Knights goaltender Mitchell Norkevicius. After the first break, Sandwich converted a similar chance at the end of a Whalers’ power play to take a 2-0 lead early in the second period.









Nantucket followed with much better special teams later in the period as a power play ended with Ryan Davis celebrating for the student division after the juniors’ first goal of the season. Braden Knapp took some shots at close range and snuck a rebound opportunity past Norkevicius into the net before Davis tapped the puck into the open net. After the game Davis said he joked with Knapp about stealing the target from him. “It was kind of funny though because I needed one, I had to get that first one to get it rolling and then I think it’s going to flow all season long,” said Davis. “Me, Jack (Billings) and Canton (Jenkinson) have done well and I think we pick it up as we go along. The Whalers had several chances to tie the game in the final period before Sandwich scored his third and final goal, but were unable to find an equaliser. “It was a better game, it would have been a little better if we could have finished that last half of the third period, but there is still good things to come. I have all the confidence in the world in it this squad. I will never lose faith in them, I know they can do it,” Moran said. Friday’s scheduled game against Nauset was postponed to February 13 due to weather conditions. The Whalers will return to the ice on Saturday when they host Barnstable and will be back home against Old Rochester on Wednesday as they look for their first win of the season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ack.net/stories/boys-hockey-drops-second-straight-against-sandwich,30898 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos