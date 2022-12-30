22 controversies that will rock Indian sport in 2022

Can controversy ever be far behind when it comes to Indian sports? 2022, a year marked by a historic Commonwealth Games campaign and some rare achievements in several World Championships, has also seen rampant administrative issues, on-field controversies and some downright strange incidents.

Here’s a rewind of the year’s 22 most notable controversies:

Cycling coach fired for harassment

The national cycling team was recalled from a training camp in Slovenia after a female cyclist made allegations of sexual harassment against the national coach. The coach was fired after SAI found him guilty.

Gymnast files suit against coach

Gymnast Aruna Buda Reddy also complained to her coach. She said coach Rohit Jaiswal filmed her without her consent during trials held in March. The coach was removed from the Indian CWG contingent at the last minute.

Birendra Lakra involved in murder case

Birendra Lakra was in the news last year when she was part of the Indian field hockey team that broke India’s medal drought at the Olympics. This year he was in the news for his alleged involvement in the murder of his childhood friend. The investigation into the case is ongoing.

Lakshya Sen caught up in age fraud case

Although it is hardly as serious as murder, Lakshya Sen, the country’s top commuter, became embroiled in an age fraud case. An FIR was filed against the shuttler. Currently, the HC of Karnataka has issued a preliminary injunction to suspend the criminal proceedings against him.

Doping bans in athletics

At least three top athletes have been found guilty of doping. Discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur received a four-year suspension. Rising track star Dhanalakshmi Sekar’s career was also halted for the same reason. Javelin thrower Shivpal Singh was another big name suspended, as was triple jumper Aishwarya Babu.

Dhanalakshmi (second from left)

Doping (residence) ban on Dipa Karmakar

While there was relative clarity about the bans imposed on the athletes, there was an odd episode involving India’s trailblazer in gymnastics, Dipa Karmakar.

While most authorities – the World Gymnastics Organization, the Indian Federation and the athlete herself – have not provided any clarification, the Tripura athlete is currently serving a two-year suspension for failing to inform authorities of her location at all times. The last time Karmakar took part in an international competition was three years ago. The relevance of this prohibition is therefore very ambiguous.

Wrestlers ban

While there was considerable ambiguity in Karmakar’s case, there was nothing ambiguous about the lifelong ban imposed on wrestler Satender Mallik by the Wrestling Federation of India. The heavyweight wrestler was taking part in the trials for the Commonwealth Games and lost his cool after a decision went against him and the referee slapped him.

Covid bubble burst in AFC Cup

One of the most anticipated events held in India was the Women’s AFC Asian Cup. However, the tournament came to a halt for the Indian team. They were dropped after just one match following an outbreak of COVID-19 in the squad. Little did we know at the time that, disappointing as it may be, this wouldn’t be the last football controversy of the year.

Lovlina Borgohain, Bajrang Punia complain about lack of staff

The CWG campaign turned out to be a historic one, but it started off on a few wrong notes. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain claimed “mental harassment” after her coach Sandhya Gurung was given another accreditation and was not allowed into the Games village. Wrestler Bajrang Punia also said, although not in such strong terms, that he should not receive physio.

Rude behavior by Games Village official

A manager associated with the Indian weightlifting team was reprimanded for his “rude conduct” by the CWG’s organizing committee, which asked the chief-de-mission’s office to instruct the country’s contingent “to be respectful and courteous at all times to our staff”. at the CWG. It was reported that the official in question had behaved rudely towards a driver of a vehicle delegated to transport the Indian contingent.

India protests hockey timer

Nothing brought all of India together at the CWG like complaints about the penalty shootout defeat that knocked out the women’s hockey team.

The Australia women’s hockey team was asked to re-do a semi-final penalty shoot-out after the officials claimed the timer was not working. The FIH had to apologize after India lost the shootout 0-3. “Such bias used to be in cricket too until we became a superpower, Hockey mein bhi hum jaldbanenge,” said Virender Sehwag.

Sreeshankar misses inches of gold

Murali Sreeshankar won a historic silver in long jump at the CWG, but he missed the gold medal by centimeters. Or, as some thought, by an optical illusion. One of Sreeshankar’s jumps, which was ruled a mistake, looked like it was a legal jump on replays.

Tejaswin v AFI

High jumper Tejaswin Shankar was also involved in a controversy with the CWG, although his performance on the field was unblemished. However, just before the event, Tejaswin was forced to take the Athletics Federation of India to court after being left out of the squad despite passing the qualifying standard. The court condemned AFI for its selection policy and Tejaswin was later named to the squad. He went on to win bronze.

TT selection

Table tennis also saw selection controversy. Several TT players complained to the court about alleged discrepancies in the 2022 Commonwealth Games team selection process. While most of them were rejected, one emerging player – Diya Chitale – was included in the team after the appeal.

Coach’s conspicuous absence from CWG

The actual TT campaign was also eventful, especially for the women’s team. Women’s coach Anindita Chakraborty was conspicuously absent while men’s coach S Raman appeared to fill in for her. While it was unclear who had a problem with whom within the team, the women’s team received a shock in the quarterfinals. “The atmosphere in the team is not good, let’s just say that,” PTI quoted a source within the TT team.

TTFI EK suspended

The problems within TT were mirrored by the administrative problems within the sport. The Delhi High Court suspended TTFI’s executive committee and appointed a CoA to take charge.

Hockey association placed under CoA

The Indian Hockey Federation was also placed under a CoA by the Delhi High Court after being caught violating the National Sports Code. Narinder Batra was also removed as the president of the Indian Olympics Association (IOA) as a result and also as the president of the FIH.

Adding to India’s concerns, the FIH sent a letter to HI demanding that elections be held immediately or the host rights for the 2023 World Cup would be stripped.

AIFF chairman removed

If hockey had administrative problems, football had an even harder time. The SC removed Praful Patel as president of the AIFF. His term already expired in 2020.

at FIFA

In the midst of all this red tape, FIFA suspended the AIFF. A CoA was quickly formed to take charge of the AIFF, which was also disbanded within a few days. New elections were held soon after and former footballer Kalyan Chaubey took over as AIFF president. The suspension was later lifted.

Coach women’s team U17 suspended for alleged sexual abuse

Alex Ambrose, assistant coach of the India U-17 women’s national football team, was suspended and sent back from a training camp in Norway after it was revealed that he allegedly abused an underage player.

IOA president

While individual sports federations had a bad year in 2022, the IOA itself experienced a lot of churn. The Delhi HC transferred the functioning of the IOA to a CoA, which command remained the SC.

Adile Sumariwala, president of the AFI and vice president of the IOA, claimed he was appointed head of the IOA. General Secretary Rajeev Mehta disputed this claim. In the end, it was PT Usha who was elected president.

Deepti’s run out causes a stir in England

Deepti Sharma caused a stir in the international cricket community when she left the non-striker to give India a 3-0 win over England. While the players on the pitch didn’t seem to take much of this, the outside world dissected the incident from all sides, and the main topic of conversation in the cricketing world for days to come was whether it was a moral act to the non-striker.