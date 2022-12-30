Rainbow Wahine thwarts UC Davis 70-62 to tip Big West action





Next game: at Cal Poly 12-31-2022 | 12:00 HT Dec 31 (Sat) / 12pm HT Bee Cal Poly History DAVIS, California The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team made a statement Thursday night at the University Credit Union Center with a 70-62 victory over UC Davis in the Big West opener. The Rainbow Wahine (3-7, 1-0) picked up their second consecutive win and the program’s first win at UCD since Jan. 22nd2015. Aggies (4-7, 0-1) have dropped two in a row against UH dating back to last season and have lost three of their previous four games against their conference rival. UH started the game in a slump, hitting just 33% from the floor and being outscored 23-12 in the first 10 minutes. The second quarter told a different story as UH went on a 13-3 run to take a 27-26 lead, followed by the Aggies countering for a 35-32 lead at the half. Across seven different scores, the ‘Bows outscored the home side 17-10 in the third frame, including a 15-0 run to start the quarter. After regaining the lead in the third quarter, UH never left the Aggies in the driver’s seat despite putting the game at a 49-49 tie with 8:45 left in regulation. UH leaned on its amazing free throw in the last over eight minutes as they hit a perfect 11-for-11 from the charity streak. The sophomore combo of Olivia Davies and Daeja Phillips each went off the line four-of-four to hold off the UCD comeback for the final. Four players achieved double-digit scoring games as sophomore guards Lily Winekapu led the way with a game-high 17 points as he hauled in seven rebounds in 32 minutes of play. Graduation Center Kallin Spiller grabbed her second double-double of the season with 12 points and a career-high 13 rebounds. Both sophomores ahead Nenna Orji and Phillips added 10 points each. As a team, UH shot 41% (23-of-56) from the floor and 83% (20-24) from the free throw line. Compared to UCD, shooting 36% and 74% respectively. The ‘Bows controlled the rebounding battle, with Spiller leading and combining for a 39-36 advantage. Arguably the main upside was turnovers, as UH followed up a worst performance of the season against San Jose State with 27 miscues by allowing just nine turnovers against UCD. UH remains on the road, capping off a three-game road swing and the 2022 calendar year with a stop at Cal Poly on Saturday. The ‘Bows took care of business in San Luis Obispo last season with a convincing 24-point victory. “Bows and Mustangs will topple at 12:00 HT. #HawaiiWBB

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hawaiiathletics.com/news/2022/12/29/womens-basketball-rainbow-wahine-knock-off-uc-davis-70-62-to-tipoff-big-west-action.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos