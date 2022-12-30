Cricketer Rishabh Pant hospitalized after serious car accident





Image source: TWITTER Rishabh Pant car accident Rishabh Pant’s car had an accident on Friday while the Indian cricketer was returning to his residence in Roorkee from Delhi. His car had an accident near Roorkee. Pant, driving alone in the luxury sedan, lost control of the vehicle and hit the dividing line on NH 58 of Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed officials to make all possible arrangements for the treatment of the injured cricketer Rishabh Pant and to provide an air ambulance if necessary. Pant was sent to Roorkee for treatment with the help of 108 Civil Hospital. The incident happened at 05:15 in the morning. After emergency treatment, Pant was sent to Max Hospital in Delhi where he is under observation. Read also:How serious are Rishabh Pant’s injuries? How did he manage to escape from a burning car? Know details “Rishabh Pant is under observation by orthopedics and plastic surgeons. His condition is stable. His detailed medical bulletin will be released as soon as he is examined. After that, we will take the next steps.” Ashish Yagnik, Max Hospital, Dehradun. “He was driving the car himself when it hit the divider on the border with Delhi Narson. He was immediately taken to Saksham Hospital but will be transferred to Max Hospital for further treatment,” said a PTI source. Image source: INDIA TV Pants hospitalized Image source: INDIA TV Car accident “Rishabh Pant had an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. He has now been transferred to a hospital in Dehradun after receiving primary treatment at a hospital in Roorkee,” Pant’s IPL team, Delhi Capitals tweeted. “Thinking of Rishabh. Get well soon Skip,” DC posted another tweet. Pant would join NCA for a strength and conditioning program ahead of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in February. He was rested for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka. He was instrumental in India’s victory in the two Test Series against Bangladesh. Pant has so far scored 2,271 runs in 33 Tests using five hundred and 11 fifties. He also represented the country in 30 ODIs and 66 T20Is. Latest cricket news

