Sports
Loss to Wisconsin followed the familiar script
PHOENIX With new players in key roles and a month to prepare for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Oklahoma State was hoping for a different script than the one it’s been beating around for the past three months.
But in the end, the names may have changed, but the story has remained the same.
The Cowboys failed to run the ball, failed to stop the run, and failed to secure a win for the fifth time in the last six games of the season, losing at Chase Field on Tuesday night. fell 24-17 to Wisconsin.
We, of course, really struggled to rush the football early and then maintain possession time on the field in the game, OSU coach Mike Gundy said during his opening statement in the post-game interview.
And by being unable to run the ball, extend drives, or milk the clock, the offense forced the defense onto the field again and again.
The Cowboys (7-6) finished with 52 yards on 26 carries with only one run for double-digit yardage. Wisconsin (7-6) had eight such rushing plays, tallying 200 of 258 rushing yards and helping the badgers dominate the clock.
More:What did Oklahoma State learn about Garret Rangel? QB ‘left it all there’
Ollie Gordon led the Cowboys in rushing with 45 yards on 12 carries, adding a 1-yard touchdown reception.
Prior to the fourth quarter, with OSU’s offense finally showing some life and racking up a pair of scoring drives, Wisconsin had held the ball for 31:44 of the 45 minutes.
The defense was especially worn out in the second quarter as Wisconsin had the ball from 12:53 to just 2:07 to OSU, resulting in two Badger touchdowns for a 17–7 halftime lead.
Wisconsin sophomore Braelon Allen rushed for 116 yards on 22 carries to lead. His 24-yard touchdown run in the third quarter gave the Badgers their last points and a 24–7 lead at the time.
During the regular season, OSU’s game problems were more often the result of missed tackles. But the tackling was solid on Tuesday. Instead, OSU players were out of position on some big runs early in the game, putting the Pokes in a hole they couldn’t dig out of.
We kind of leaked into the run game, defensive coordinator Derek Mason said. I thought we jacked up some things. This was about some missed opportunities on our part. I thought Wisconsin played their football style well. We knew what they were going to do. They wanted to fight in a phone booth.
More:Oklahoma State Football Report: Mike Gundy, Foul Fail in Situational Awareness
Wisconsin took a big hit early on. By halftime, it totaled 251 yards, 149 of which came on the ground and loosened up the Cowboy defense just enough to support an efficient performance from new starting quarterback Chase Wolf.
The redshirt senior making his first career start had thrown 31 passes in four years as a backup, but went 16-of-26 for 116 yards with a touchdown.
On the other hand, OSU’s true freshman Garret Rangel was making the third start of the season and was in some trouble. He slipped several times on a spongy turf of Chase Field and failed on a few pitches when he had open receivers.
Rangel finished 14-of-31 for 229 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, but he finished strong, hitting six of his last eight pitches, including a pair of 41-yarders on scoring drives in the fourth quarter.
Rangel’s final pass was intercepted when he threw deep for John Paul Richardson on what turned out to be the Cowboys’ final possession. His overthrow was picked up by Cedrick Dort Jr. and from there Wisconsin ran out the clock.
There are times when he missed some throws, Gundy said of Rangel. I know he competed, I know he fought, but I saw him sometimes miss throws.
He’s young. He did get a lot of work this year though. That work will help him in the off-season as we develop and continue to develop quarterbacks in the spring.
Still, it was the lack of run game and sometimes shaky pass protection that doomed an attack designed to use the run to mount its passing attack.
We shot ourselves in the foot several times, offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. We had a few situations there where I thought we missed a few plays.
Our guys played their best though, I thought, and in the end we gave ourselves a chance.
More:Can Oklahoma State Football After Clunker vs. Wisconsin fix its offense in time for 2023?
|
