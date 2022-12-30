UConn men’s hockey sneaks through LIU in overtime, 2-1





UConn men’s hockey bounced back from the winter break with a 2-1 road victory against the LIU Sharks. Hudson Schandor hit a one-timer in the extra period to secure the win for the Huskies. Less than a minute into 3-on-3 OT, UConn jumped free on a 3-on-2 rush led by Ryan Tverberg. He skated in, made an effort to get past a defender and sent it to a crashing Schandor, who buried the pass for the winner. All three goals came courtesy of special teams. The Huskies opened the scoring with a power play goal from Andrew Lucas, but LIU answered back with an own goal to tie it 1-1 in the first period. That score held through the end of regulation before UConn closed the door in overtime. The Huskies power play went 1-4 while the penalty kill went 1-2. Arsenii Sergeev got the start in the net and stopped 29 of the 30 shots he faced. Special teams dominated the first period. UConn got the first advantage of the day in just under six minutes and quickly capitalized. The Huskies won the tie and made a pair of game-defining passes to find Lucas on the verge, who pocketed his second goal of the year just nine seconds after the power play. A minute later they would get the extra skater again, but they struggled to line up and didn’t create many dangerous chances. LIU got its first turn midway through the opening period. While UConn’s typically great penalty-kill unit looked shaky, he still kept the puck out of the back of the net and melted away for most of the two minutes. Then the Sharks went on the offensive and fired a first shot that Sergeev initially deflected, but Austin Brimmer collected the rebound and put it in the back of the net to tie the game with 15 seconds left on the penalty. That 1-1 score held until the first break. The middle stanza didn’t have much action except for another UConn power play, which failed to convert. The Huskies had a few quality shifts that came close to retaking the lead, but were denied by LIU goaltender Vinnie Purpura. UConn turned up the pressure in the third period, but struggled to maintain much momentum with two separate forays into the box. On the second kill, the Huskies had some slim chances, but couldn’t make the final play to get the puck into the back of the net. In overtime, LIU initially gained possession, but Schandor won a puck battle down the boards to put UConn on the 3v2 rush that eventually gave them the game. Take the win, the Huskies avoid a disastrous result towards the Pairwise rankings and improve to 12-5-3. They will return home to complete the home-and-home series with the Sharks on Saturday with a puck drop set for 1:05 PM from the XL Center.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theuconnblog.com/2022/12/30/23531703/uconn-huskies-mens-hockey-sneaks-by-liu-in-overtime-2-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos