Sports
Cricket Brotherhood wishes speedy recovery to Rishabh Pant after car accident
Indian wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant suffered injuries on Friday after his car collided with the partition wall and caught fire while on his way from Delhi to Uttarakhand. He was driving his Mercedes car, which had an accident near Roorkee in Uttarakhand. Pant suffered injuries to his head, knee and tibia as a result of the accident. There may be a fracture in his leg and he is currently being transferred to Max Hospital in Dehradun. After Pant was injured in the road accident, people from all walks of life took to Twitter wishing the cricketer a speedy recovery.
This is how Twitter responded:
“Wishing Rishabh a very speedy and full recovery! Take care of @RishabhPant17,” former India batsman Gautam Gambhir tweeted.
I wish Rishabh a very speedy and full recovery! Best @RishabhPant17
Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 30, 2022
“I really hope Rishabh Pant is doing well. The car looks absolutely broken. Horrible to see even,” Indian cricketer Abhinav Mukund tweeted.
Really hope Rishabh Pant is ok. The car looks absolutely wrecked. Horrible to see even.
Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) December 30, 2022
“Praying for a speedy recovery of Rishabh Pants. Relieved to hear he is safe and stable,” former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin tweeted.
Praying for a speedy recovery of Rishabh Pants. Relieved to hear he is safe and stable. #RishabhPant
Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) December 30, 2022
“Wishing dear @RishabhPant17 a super speedy recovery. Bahut hi jald swasth ho jaao,” former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag tweeted.
You are welcome my dear @RishabhPant17 super fast recovery. Bahut hi Jaald swasth ho jaao.
Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 30, 2022
Pray for Rishabh Pant. Fortunately, he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ’, former India batter VVS Laxman wrote on Twitter.
Pray for Rishabh Pant. Fortunately, he is out of danger. Wishes @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ.
VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 30, 2022
“Thinking of Rishabh Pant this morning and desperately hoping he is well and recovers quickly,” tweeted veteran cricket analyst and commentator Harsha Bhogle.
I’m thinking of Rishabh Pant this morning and desperately hoping he is well and recovers quickly.
Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 30, 2022
“Get well soon #RishabhPant,” tweeted former India pacemaker Venkatesh Prasad
Get well soon #RishabhPant
Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) December 30, 2022
“Rishabh Pant got into an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. He has now been transferred to a hospital in Dehradun after receiving primary treatment at a hospital in Roorkee,” Pant’s IPL franchise Delhi Capitals posted on Twitter.
Rishabh Pant had an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. He has now been transferred to a hospital in Dehradun after primary treatment at a hospital in Roorkee.
Capitals of Delhi (@DelhiCapitals) December 30, 2022
Did I hear the right news from @RishabhPant17
Praying for a speedy recovery #RishabhPant#Drive safe pic.twitter.com/X6MJLfANMj
Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) December 30, 202
Former Indian women’s cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami tweeted, “Wishing @RishabPant17 a speedy recovery. Our prayers and wishes are always with you. Get well soon.”
Wishing you a speedy recovery @RishabPant17. Our prayers and wishes are always with you. Get well soon #RishabhPant #Camp pic.twitter.com/VvVAxuAaTT
Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) December 30, 2022
Here are some reactions from fans:
Indian Test Team wall.. praying for his speedy recovery
Get well soon Rishabh Pant pic.twitter.com/sjkNZ4B4VV
Vikas (@VlKASPR0NAM0) December 30, 2022
It was very saddening to hear about Rishabh Pant’s accident. We hope & pray that he will recover well from this.
We request all fans to be considerate and not share the photos of the accident on social media!#RishabhPant #TeamIndia #IndianArmy
The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) December 30, 2022
I wish a speedy recovery for Rishabh Pant, come back soon.
Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 30, 2022
Pant was part of the Indian team that won the Test series against Bangladesh 2-0 earlier in the month. He had impressed with strokes of 46 and 93 respectively in the first and second tests.
He was recently dropped from the T20I team announced for the series against Sri Lanka and was set to join the National Cricket Academy for strength and conditioning program ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in February.
Featured video of the day
Hardik Pandya leads in T20Is vs Sri Lanka
