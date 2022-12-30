Cricket Brotherhood wishes speedy recovery to Rishabh Pant after car accident

Indian wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant suffered injuries on Friday after his car collided with the partition wall and caught fire while on his way from Delhi to Uttarakhand. He was driving his Mercedes car, which had an accident near Roorkee in Uttarakhand. Pant suffered injuries to his head, knee and tibia as a result of the accident. There may be a fracture in his leg and he is currently being transferred to Max Hospital in Dehradun. After Pant was injured in the road accident, people from all walks of life took to Twitter wishing the cricketer a speedy recovery.

This is how Twitter responded:

“Wishing Rishabh a very speedy and full recovery! Take care of @RishabhPant17,” former India batsman Gautam Gambhir tweeted.

“I really hope Rishabh Pant is doing well. The car looks absolutely broken. Horrible to see even,” Indian cricketer Abhinav Mukund tweeted.

“Praying for a speedy recovery of Rishabh Pants. Relieved to hear he is safe and stable,” former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin tweeted.

“Wishing dear @RishabhPant17 a super speedy recovery. Bahut hi jald swasth ho jaao,” former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag tweeted.

Pray for Rishabh Pant. Fortunately, he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ’, former India batter VVS Laxman wrote on Twitter.

“Thinking of Rishabh Pant this morning and desperately hoping he is well and recovers quickly,” tweeted veteran cricket analyst and commentator Harsha Bhogle.

“Get well soon #RishabhPant,” tweeted former India pacemaker Venkatesh Prasad

“Rishabh Pant got into an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. He has now been transferred to a hospital in Dehradun after receiving primary treatment at a hospital in Roorkee,” Pant’s IPL franchise Delhi Capitals posted on Twitter.

Former Indian women’s cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami tweeted, “Wishing @RishabPant17 a speedy recovery. Our prayers and wishes are always with you. Get well soon.”

Here are some reactions from fans:

Pant was part of the Indian team that won the Test series against Bangladesh 2-0 earlier in the month. He had impressed with strokes of 46 and 93 respectively in the first and second tests.

He was recently dropped from the T20I team announced for the series against Sri Lanka and was set to join the National Cricket Academy for strength and conditioning program ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in February.

