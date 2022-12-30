Michigan State Football’s front-sevens should be vastly improved in 2023





It’s been a busy offseason for Michigan State football so far. The roster seemingly improved during the first month of the off-season with guys like Jacoby Windmon and Aaron Brule announcing their return, while Mel Tucker signed the No. 23 recruiting class in the country during the early period. Payton Thorne is coming back, Katin Houser should be ready to compete for a starting job, Nathan Carter is coming to help with the game, Jalen Berger is returning after a solid season and Keon Coleman should be one of the best receivers in the country next year . Oh yeah, and Maliq Carr returns, Tyneil Hopper comes in as a solid backup tight end, and the offensive line will be very solid with arguably the best class in the Tucker era. On the defense side, we’ve already talked about the return of Brule and Windmon, along with All-Big Ten linebacker Cal Haladay, Charles Brantley, and one of the top defensive line classes in the country. That defense will be led by an elite front seven in 2023. Michigan State Football’s front seven could be elite When you look at what’s coming in (and coming back), you realize that Michigan State’s 2023 front seven could be one of the best in recent memory. It might even be the best in the Tucker era and the best since 2018 or 2019. Let’s see who returns in the top seven next season: Aaron Brule, LB

Jacoby Windmon, LB/DE

Cal Haladay, LB

Maa Gaoteote, LB

Darius Snow, LB

Chris Bogle, DE

Jeff Pietrowski, DE

Simeon Barrow, DL

Avery Dunn, DE

Derrick Harmon, DL

Maverick Hansen, DL

Zion Young, DE

Alex VanSumeren, DL That is already an incredibly loaded group. Now let’s see who enters. Jordan Hall, LB (4 stars)

Aaron Alexander, LB (UMass)

Dre Butler, DL (Freedom)

Jarrett Jackson, DL (state of Florida)

Tunmise Adeleye, DL (Texas A&M)

Bai Jobe, DL (4 stars)

Andrew Depaepe, DL (4 stars)

Jalen Thompson, DL (4 stars) Talk about the most loaded group on the field. Michigan State will have one of the deepest and most talented front seven in the conference. Scottie Hazelton could experience a huge turnaround because of this depth. Now we only have to worry about the secondary.

