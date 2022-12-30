USA, Greece, Italy win at United Cup mixed teams tennis | National sports

SYDNEY (AP) It wasn’t the way Frances Tiafoe would have preferred to win a match at the United Cup mixed-team tennis tournament.

The United States defeated the Czech Republic when Tiafoes’ opponent Tomas Machac retired with a right ankle injury in the second set of their singles match on Friday.

Tiafoe won the first set 6–3 at Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena, but trailed his Czech opponent 4–2 in the second set when the match ended due to Machac’s injury. After trying to retrieve a forehand shot from Tiafoe, Machac was able to get to his feet, but after consulting a doctor and his team, he decided he couldn’t continue.

We were in the middle of a fight, Tiafoe said. It’s a bummer that I crossed the line this way. You don’t want to see that. Hopefully he can end up well for the Australian Open.

The first Grand Slam tournament of next year starts on January 16 in Melbourne.

The Americans entered the second day of the five-game encounter with a 2-0 lead after singles victories at the hands of Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys on Thursday.

But two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova saved seven set points to defeat world No. 3 Jessica Pegula 7-6 (6), 6-4 in Friday’s first match to keep the Czechs in with a shot at victory.

We keep fighting, Kvitova said. I think USA is such a great team with great players on the team. We are not really favorites here, but we fight every game, every point. That is our team spirit.

From trailing 5-1 in the tiebreak, Kvitova saved three set points before earning her eighth set point at 7-6 and eventually converting to seal the set. After her breakaway in the first set, Kvitova broke Pegula twice to build a quick 3-0 lead.

The USA later won the mixed doubles for a 4-1 final score.

Top-seeded Greece and Italy also took wins on Friday.

Greece lived up to its top billing by beating Bulgaria 3-0 in Perth, Western Australia. On Thursday, Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Grigor Dimitrov 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4) and Despina Papamichail came from a set and a break down to beat Isabella Shinikova 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

On Friday, Maria Sakkari completed the Greek victory with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Viktoriya Tomova.

Matteo Berrettini started his season well by helping Italy win 3-2 against Brazil in Brisbane. The Italian player defeated Brazil No. 1 Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 7-6 (7) to give his country a 2-1 lead and Lucia Bronzetti took the Group E encounter as she defeated Laura Pigossi 6-0, defeated 6-2.

Quite pleased I must say. It’s been a long time since I played my last singles match, so I didn’t know what to expect. I think the level was quite high, Berrettini said. I’m happy with my performance, but when you play in these kinds of competitions, the most important thing is of course to win.”

In later matches, Great Britain took a 2–0 lead over Australia in Sydney, as did Switzerland over Kazakhstan in Brisbane and France over Argentina in Perth.

Two singles, a men’s and a women’s match, are played on two days each, with a mixed doubles to conclude the five-match encounter on the second day.

The inaugural United Cup has teams from 18 countries competing in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney through January 4. The three city champions and the second best performing nation from the group stage will meet at the Ken Rosewall Arena from January 6-8 to determine the overall winner.

