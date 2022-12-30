(RV) Memphis rallies for 93-86 victory over USF





Next game: Temple 4-1-2023 | 7:00 pm ESPN+ 102.5 HD-2 & Unlimited Bulls (TuneIn) 04 Jan. (Wednesday) / 7:00 PM Temple History MEMHIS, Tennessee (December 29, 2022) The University of South Florida Bulls (7-7, 0-1 AAC) had snapped their five-game winning streak Thursday night at the FedExForum as the Memphis Tigers (11-3, 1-0 AAC) came from behind late in the game second half for a 93-86 victory at their home court. Serrel Smith Jr. tied a career high with 21 points off the bench and resident of Memphis Tyler Harris scored all 17 of his runs in the second half of the action. The last two meetings in Memphis between the Bulls and Tigers were decided by a three-point combination, and Thursday’s tilt was no different in a back-and-forth battle. The teams went into halftime tied at 46-46, as Smith Jr. downed each of his first seven shots, including five from beyond the arc, helping USF tie the score again in the second half, 54–54, on the 15th: 53 mark. An 11-0 run for the Bulls made it 67-57 with 11:47 left on the clock, but the Tigers pressed on and eventually finished the game with a 19-5 run in the final four minutes of the game. game. . “Give our guys a lot of credit. Memphis started well and we didn’t give in in the first half,” head coach said Brian Gregory . “Their pressure late on lost the ball a lot and made all the difference. Playing on the road is always tough, and we weren’t good enough late to finish it. We missed too many shots on the rim, and we just didn’t do it .” do it tonight for 40 minutes. We did a lot of good things for 36 minutes. We will learn from this. We need to look back and understand what we did wrong and correct it.” South Florida entered the game averaging less than 12 turnovers per game, but finished Thursday’s game with a season-high of 20, including 12 in the second half. Memphis built a 21-12 lead in the first half, but USF weathered the storm to tie the score at halftime. Smith Jr. scored 16 of his 21 in the first half on a perfect 5-for-5 shooting from the field (4-for-4 from center). The Tigers erased a seven-point USF advantage, 81-74, at 4:21 with eight unanswered points to reclaim the lead for good with 2:22 left to play. remarkable Keyshawn Bryant handed off the bench with 12 points, seven rebounds, three steals and a pair of blocks.

Smith Jr. scored 21 points in just 18 minutes of action.

Russell Tchewa finished with a team-best 11 rebounds followed by Jamir Chaplin with nine.

Thursday marked USF's first loss of the season by at least 70 points.

The Bulls have averaged 75.8 points per game over the past nine games (7-2 record). Next one The Bulls return home to open a two-game homestand, starting with Temple on January 4 at 7 p.m. at the Yuengling Center in Tampa. Tickets are on sale now. Fans are encouraged to visit USFBullsTix.com or call 1-800-Go-Bulls to purchase tickets. Follow the Bulls on social media to keep up with the latest USF men’s basketball news (Twitter|Facebook|Instagram). About USF Men’s Basketball The USF men’s basketball team is headed by its head coach Brian Gregory , which will begin its sixth season in the 2022–23 season. Gregory was introduced in March 2017 as the 10th head coach in program history, having previously led programs at Georgia Tech (2011-16) and Dayton (2003-11). Gregory spent nearly a decade as an assistant coach under Michigan State Hall of Fame head coach TomIzzo, helping the Spartans win the 2000 NCAA National Championship. Gregory owns more than 300 head coaching wins and six postseason appearances, including the 2010 NIT Championship with Dayton. In his second season at the helm of the Bulls, Gregory led the team to the best win in the NCAA, most single-season wins in school history, and the 2019 College Basketball Invitational championship. USF has retired three numbers in its history: ChuckyAtkins (12), Charlie Bradley (30), and RadenkoDobras (31). The Bulls have earned three NCAA tournament bids, made eight appearances in the NIT, and won the 2019 College Basketball Invitational. For tickets, contact the USF Ticket Office at 1-800-Go-Bulls or by going online toUSFBullsTix.com. #GoBulls

