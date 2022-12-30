Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant seriously injured in horrific car crash

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has cheated death after a horror car crash early Friday morning in which his vehicle flipped several times and caught fire.

Police said the wicketkeeper batsman, who was driving alone in his Mercedes SUV when it crashed in the northern state of Uttarakhand, lost control of the vehicle as he ‘dozed off’.

The car hit the median and flipped twice and caught fire, police said, while photos taken in the aftermath of the crash showed the twisted and charred remains of the vehicle.

Shocking video footage from the scene just after the crash showed the cricketer covered in blood and being helped by locals as the car burned in the middle of the road.

Pant, 25, is one of the star players of Indian Premier League team Delhi Capitals and was part of the Indian Test team that won a 2-0 victory over Bangladesh earlier this month.

Pant’s car hit the roadblock, spreading debris across the road before catching fire

Pant is pictured covered in blood and clearly shaken after the crash while being helped by locals

The remains of the wrecked vehicle lie on the road after the flames have died down

India’s Rishabh Pant adjusts his sunglasses during the fourth day of the first test cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Chattogram, Bangladesh, Saturday, December 17, 2022

Pant suffered multiple injuries after the crash and was first rushed to a nearby hospital in Roorkee before being transferred to a more advanced facility in Dehradun.

Local media reported that the player’s trip to Roorkee would come as a surprise to his mother ahead of the new year.

“Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a torn ligament in his right knee and also hurt his right wrist, ankle and toe and suffered abrasions on his back,” Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, said. a statement.

“Rishabh’s condition remains stable and he has now been transferred to Max Hospital, Dehradun where he will undergo MRI scans to determine the extent of his injuries and formulate his further treatment,” Shah added.

A statement from Delhi Capitals published on social media said the crash happened between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district.

Police officers investigate the scene of a car crash near Roorkee, in the north Indian state of Uttarakhand, Friday, December 30, 2022. Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, 25, was driving the car which overturned and caught fire after hitting a roadblock

The charred remains of Pant’s car are depicted

“He has now been transferred to a hospital in Dehradun following primary treatment at a hospital in Roorkee,” the team said on Twitter.

Hospital authorities were not immediately available to provide an update on Pant’s condition.

Ashok Kumar, Director General of Uttarakhand Police, said: ‘Pant had told the local police that he lost control of his car after falling asleep for a few seconds. The police is investigating the case.’

Kumar added that Pant was rescued by local villagers who witnessed the accident and dragged him from the vehicle.

Pant was part of the Indian test squad that won 2-0 against Bangladesh this month.

But the crash means he is unlikely to be named in India’s Twenty20 and ODI squads for matches against Sri Lanka next month.

A statement from Delhi Capitals published on social media said the crash happened between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district

Rishabh Pant of India reacts as he leaves the field after losing his wicket during the second day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday 23 December 2020

Rishabh Pant of India, left, listens to head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session ahead of their second test cricket match against Bangladesh, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Wednesday 21 December 2022

Pant has scored 2,271 runs in 33 Tests. He also represented his country in 30 one-day internationals and 66 Twenty20 matches.

National Cricket Academy president and former test batsman VVS Laxman wished Pant a speedy recovery.

‘Praying for Rishabh Pant. Fortunately, he is out of danger,” Laxman tweeted.

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting also expressed concern.

“Hope you’re on the mend and back on your feet soon,” the former Australian captain tweeted.