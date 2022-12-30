UNESCO deeply saddened by the death of football legend Pel





The UN education and culture organization that champions the power of sport around the world, Unescotweeted that it was deeply saddened by his passing, and offered his condolences to the Brazilian people and wider football family. As a 17-year-old, Pel won his first football or soccer World Cup, in 1958, then went on to lift the highest trophy in the game two more times, in 1962 and 1970. He scored a world record 1,281 goals, playing in 1,363 matches during his professional career, which began when he was just 15. Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, in 1940, the football giant, nicknamed the Black Pearl and the King, retired from the game in 1977. In 1999, the Santos player and Brazil’s most revered star was named player of the century in a poll of previous Ballon d’Or winners, the players who win the annual global football award for being the best players that year. Score for the United Nations After his retirement, he spent a lot of time supporting the UN and its work, both as a goodwill ambassador for the UN Children’s Fund UNICEFand as a UNESCO champion for sport, from 1994. He was also appointed Goodwill Ambassador for the pivotal UN Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in 1992, one of the first major global development and environmental summits dedicated to a more sustainable future for all. You can hear Pel giving a press conference ahead of the Earth Summit, from the UN audiovisual archives,here. At the time, the secretary general of the summit, Maurice Strong, described him not only as the greatest footballer in the world, but also as a universal man, rooted in Brazil. His dedication to people, to the planet, really sets him apart as a true citizen of our Earth, he told reporters. UNESCO said in his tweet that he had worked relentlessly to promote sport as a tool for peace. He will be sorely missed. In a tweet, the head of the UN refugee agency said: UNHCRFilippo Grandi, wrote that “we are all with the people of Brazil tonight”, “celebrating a man who made millions of children dream across continents and generations.” United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED) Goodwill Ambassador Pele (holding children) of Brazil is greeted by children as he heads to the plenary hall in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (June 1992)

