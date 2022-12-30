Adrian College hosts a high school hockey show on Friday





Lenawee United Hockey hosts the largest high school hockey event ever held at the Arrington Ice Arena on the Adrian College Friday campus. The high school hockey showcase presented by Tecumseh Brewing Company features three teams from Ohio and three from Michigan in a tripleheader. Teams participating from Michigan include Lenawee United, Tawas Area Braves, and Downriver Unified (Southgate Anderson/Dearborn co-op). The Ohio-based clubs, all members of the Northwest Hockey Conference, are Blue Devils Hockey (formerly Springfield), Anthony Wayne Generals, and Clay Eagles. Every time our team gets the chance to play in Arrington, it’s special, said Gregg DeVitto, president of Lenawee United. Most of our student-athletes started their youth hockey careers in Adrian. Hosting a major event, in front of a large audience in the city, in a festive atmosphere completes the circle for the development of high school hockey in Lenawee County. The day schedule starts with Tawas Area opposite the Blue Devils Hockey at 3:00 PM. Lenawee United and Anthony Wayne meet at 5 p.m. in the first meeting between the two teams. We wanted to challenge ourselves this season by taking on some tougher competition in non-conference games, DeVitto said. Anthony Wayne skates from the Red Division of the Northwest Hockey Conference in the greater Toledo area, which is considered more competitive. This should be another good indication of how far we’ve come as a program in how we compete against stronger teams. In the final of the day, the newly formed co-op of Downriver Unified (Southgate-Anderson/Dearborn/Edsel Ford/Monroe) will face Clay at 7:15 p.m. Tickets for the game’s triple header are available through the GoFan app on the Tecumseh High School Athletics page. Spectator fees are $8 for adults and $5 for students/seniors. One ticket is good for all three games.

